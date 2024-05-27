Evening Update: Netanyahu says deadly Rafah strike was a ‘tragic mistake’

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Israel’s Prime Minister acknowledged that a “tragic mistake” was made after a strike killed at least 45 Palestinians, many of them women, children and older people who were displaced and sheltering in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The strike, which appeared to be one of the deadliest in the months-long war, drew fresh condemnation from world leaders – including some of Israel’s allies – over civilian casualties.

“Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night, there was a tragic mistake,” Benjamin Netanyahu said today in an address to Israel’s parliament. “We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy.”

The strike, which Israel said killed two senior Hamas militants, set fire to a tent camp housing displaced people. The Gaza Health Ministry said the dead included 12 women, eight children and three older adults, and another three bodies burned beyond recognition.

The attack added to the growing international criticism of Israel over its war with Hamas. One of the world’s top courts demanded last week that Israel halt its offensive in Rafah, which began this month against the urging of allies. Sunday night’s strike also pushed the war’s Palestinian death toll above 36,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024.EYAD BABA/Getty Images

U of T seeks injunction order to clear pro-Palestinian protest as students, supporters rally

The deadline set by the University of Toronto to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment came and went this morning as students held a large rally announcing their intention to stay, and the university sought an injunction order to clear the demonstration.

Hundreds of students, faculty and union members called on the university to listen to the group’s demands, including the divesting from companies connected to the Israeli military and cutting ties with academic institutions in the occupied territories.

Shortly after the deadline passed, U of T president Meric Gertler said the university’s lawyers were seeking a court-ordered injunction. Gertler said negotiations would continue with representatives of the encampment, which has been in place for more than three weeks.

The university has said students who don’t leave the site could face suspension or recommendations of expulsions, while measures against staff members could include termination – a suggestion that has alarmed U of T’s faculty association.

Open this photo in gallery: Pro-Palestine demonstrators rally at the University of Toronto on May 27, 2024.Sammy Kogan/The Globe and Mail

Indigo shareholders vote to approve privatization sale

Shareholders of Indigo Books & Music have approved a deal to take the Canadian retailer private.

The shareholders voted today in favour of the $2.50 per share offer from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P. The companies have a 56-per-cent stake in Indigo and are owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo’s CEO, Heather Reisman. The companies had raised their bid from the $2.25 per share initially offered in April.

Reisman said Indigo was pleased with the results, and would keep working on the bookseller’s transformation strategy. Experts say privatization will allow Indigo to avoid some scrutiny as it pushes to increase profitability.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Deadly landslide: More than 2,000 people were buried alive in a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea, the government said today. Treacherous conditions have made it difficult to bring in aid and dampened hopes of finding survivors.

Hong Kong activism: Hong Kong national-security police threatened a man who is seeking refuge in Canada after he reneged on a deal to spy on pro-democracy activists, according to an audio recording obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Surgical backlog: SickKids is reducing waiting times for surgeries and other appointments through efforts such as partnerships with other hospitals. This month, the number of children waiting for surgery fell below 6,000 for the first time since November, 2022.

South Africa votes: With South Africans heading to the polls this week, Geoffrey York reports on a new era of smaller-party coalitions amid the waning popularity of the African National Congress, which has ruled the country since the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

Tennis champ goes down fighting: Rafael Nadal exited at the French Open today as thousands of fans cheered him on. It might be the last French Open for the 14-time champion.

Commercial real estate: Industrial and storage property owners, considered commercial real estate’s last bastions of support, are starting to falter two years into an intense campaign of interest rate hikes.

Greenbelt: Ontario’s Privacy Commissioner is looking into the use of non-government e-mails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt. It’s the latest development in the saga that began when Premier Doug Ford’s government removed land from the protected area to build homes, before reversing course.

Iranian politics: Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber addressed parliament Monday in his first public speech since the helicopter crash that killed his predecessor and several others last week. The country is preparing for a presidential election to replace the late Ebrahim Raisi.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index rose Monday as higher commodity prices boosted resource shares. Investors looked ahead to more bank earnings expected this week.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 52.51 points, at 22,373.38.

U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.33 cents U.S.

TALKING POINTS

The Jimmy Lai case has all the makings of a sham trial

“Mr. Lai’s trial makes a mockery of justice, and offers an object lesson on the dangers of doing business in Hong Kong. From the false charges, to the denial of access to legal counsel of his choosing, to the handpicking of judges loyal to Hong Kong authorities, every step of the legal process has been marred by blatant violations of due process and judicial independence.” – Irwin Cotler and Brandon Silver

How many more inquests – and deaths – before we see change in Ontario’s corrections system?

“Ontarians deserve transparency from their prison system. To take away someone’s freedoms is a heavy responsibility that should only be done under the most rigorous scrutiny – and certainly, they should not face death.” – Yusuf Faqiri

It’s all hands on deck for USMCA, again

“It doesn’t matter whether Mr. Trump or Joe Biden is president after the Nov. 5 presidential election. Both Democratic and Republican leaders would be prepared to block the accord’s renewal unless Canada and Mexico make fresh concessions.” – John Ibbitson

Caitlin Clark’s arrival brings much-needed theatre and pettiness to the WNBA

“The real knock on women’s sport isn’t quality of play, it’s quality of conversation. It’s great that they’re all community leaders who want to be role models to little girls and boys, but do we have to talk about it all the time? For once, can’t there be some adult workplace aggro in women’s sport?” – Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery: People practice tai chi at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing on April 4, 2024.Tatan Syuflana/The Associated Press

Why you should take up tai chi

Tai chi may seem like a gentle, leisurely exercise, but it’s packed with health benefits, according to scientific research. Find out how the slow-moving activity, which began as an ancient Chinese martial art, can benefit your body, from building strength to improving balance and flexibility.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: Giant container ships and an orca come in close contact near the busy Vancouver harbour.Mark Williams/The Globe and Mail

Critically endangered orcas in B.C. are struggling to navigate in a sea of shipping noise

Noise pollution is threatening critically endangered orcas in B.C. that depend on sound for survival. And the problem is about to get worse, as developments in the region, including the expansion of a shipping terminal, put our need for transportation in conflict with efforts to conserve of the species.

