Evening Update: New $10-billion plan for Canada Infrastructure Bank; Ottawa reintroduces legislation to ban conversion therapy

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

New Canada Infrastructure Bank plan focuses on broadband, retrofits and agriculture

The federal government has announced a $10-billion plan for the Canada Infrastructure Bank focused on broadband, energy retrofits for buildings and agricultural infrastructure in Western Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

At a press conference today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined general areas of spending in the three-year “growth plan,” rather than specific projects. They include:

$2.5-billion for clean power generation, transmission and storage;

$1.5-billion for agriculture infrastructure, including irrigation in Western Canada;

$2-billion for “large-scale, high-impact” projects that expand broadband internet service to areas that “would otherwise not be commercially viable,” Trudeau said.

The $10-billion in spending will come from the $35-billion budget the bank was allocated when it was created in 2017.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Ottawa reintroduces legislation to ban conversion therapy

The Liberal government reintroduced legislation today that would ban forcing anyone to undergo conversion therapy.

Justice Minister David Lametti said conversion therapy – which aims to change sexual orientation or gender identity – has been discredited and denounced, and has no basis in science.

The same bill was previously introduced in March, before the House of Commons closed because of COVID-19. Its progression through Parliament ended when the government prorogued Parliament in August.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest coronavirus news: Quebec reports 933 new cases, Ontario contends with testing backlog and more

Quebec reported 933 new cases and16 more deaths today as it began the first day of new restrictions meant to flatten a spike in COVID-19 infections. Partial lockdowns in the greater Montreal area, Quebec City and the Chaudière-Appalaches region are to last at least 28 days. Businesses forced to close will be eligible for up to $15,000 in loan forgiveness to help them cover certain fixed costs, the government says.

In Ontario, there were 538 new COVID-19 cases reported and three new deaths. Nearly 40,000 tests were completed since Ontario’s last daily report, but there were still more than 82,000 samples waiting to be processed.

In business, labour leaders are calling on Ottawa to provide immediate financial aid and rapid viral testing to an airline industry devastated by the pandemic. The heads of two pilots' unions and Unifor asked the federal government to offer carriers loans totalling $7-billion at a 1-per-cent interest rate.

On the health front, the European Union regulator said it had started a rolling review of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University in a move aimed at speeding up any future approval process.

Read more: Ottawa turned off ‘wrong tap’ on pandemic surveillance, former intelligence adviser says

Story continues below advertisement

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Former Bondfield CEO faces seven criminal charges: York Regional Police have laid seven criminal charges against John Aquino, the former chief executive officer of Bondfield Construction Co. Ltd., including allegations that he assaulted and threatened to kill employees and co-owners of the company.

Google to pay publishers for news: Alphabet’s Google plans to pay US$1-billion to publishers globally for their news over the next three years, its CEO said today. News publishers have long fought the world’s most popular internet search engine for compensation for using their content, with European media groups leading the charge

Subway’s bread not bread, court rules: Ireland’s Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread.

TV productions in B.C. halted: Production for several Hollywood series shot in British Columbia, including The Flash and Riverdale, has been suspended because of a dispute over COVID-19 testing, a move affecting hundreds of jobs in a sector that is just rebounding after a pandemic-linked shutdown.

Canadians in action at French Open: Quebec’s Leylah Annie Fernandez, 18, has advanced to the third round in her third career Grand Slam after beating Polona Hercog of Slovenia today. Meanwhile, Ontario’s Denis Shapovalov lost his second-round, five-hour match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain. That was quickly followed by a doubles match with partner Rohan Bopanna of Ireland against B.C.'s Vasek Pospisil and U.S. partner Jack Sock, who won in straight sets.

Story continues below advertisement

Teigen, Legend lose baby: Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen said late yesterday that she and her husband, musician John Legend, had lost their baby, a son, days after she posted on social media about suffering pregnancy complications.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks closed higher at the end of a whipsaw session today as investors juggled hopeful and pessimistic news on the progress of stimulus talks Washington amid signs of waning momentum of economic recovery from the pandemic recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.20 or 0.13 per cent to 27,816.90, the S&P 500 closed up 17.80 points or 0.53 per cent at 3,380.80 and the Nasdaq Composite added 159.00 points or 1.42 per cent to end at 11,326.51.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed at 16,184.54, up 63.16 points or 0.3 per cent.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Story continues below advertisement

TALKING POINTS

How many more Joyce Echaquans must die before François Legault recognizes Quebec’s systemic racism?

“She deserved to be treated with the same degree of professionalism and sensitivity any non-Indigenous person would receive. Legault’s shameful response to her death only compounds her tragedy.” - Konrad Yakabuski

Jason Kenney, his ears plugged, shouts his Throne Speech critique into the wind

“He knew the Liberals were not going to include a full-throated endorsement of the fossil-fuel industry upon which Alberta’s shaky economy is built. This is 2020, when modern governments are turning their attention to a green future, not an oil-soaked past.” - Gary Mason

First and foremost, Donald Trump is a Trump supremacist

Story continues below advertisement

“The President’s ambition is doubtlessly centred on his own status and reputation, far more than the future of his race. But with his implied blessing for those preaching about a white America, he has made them one and the same.” - Robyn Urback

Blue Jays' latest implosion shows big changes are needed

“The Jays have an opportunity this off-season to marry some experience to their surfeit of innocence. A few steadying hands on the roster might eliminate all the late-game collapses and post-season detonations.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Thousands of recent graduates are facing the end of the six-month freeze Ottawa imposed on repayments and interest for Canada Student Loans in response to the coronavirus outbreak. If you’re one of them, there are a range of options, from requesting to postpone payments to tackling them on a budget. Those with an income below $25,000 a year are eligible for continued deferrals, and can apply through the Repayment Assistance Plan, which also allows borrowers to apply for a reduced payment.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Police shed light on Ontario mansion’s secret, illegal casino

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of York Regional Police

From the outside, one of the only clues that might have suggested 5 Decourcy Court was anything more than an opulent home was the number of cars coming and going from the gated mansion. But beyond the wrought-iron gate, police have revealed, the 20,000-square-foot residence in Markham, Ont., operated for more than a year as an invite-only underground casino, complete with a full restaurant, cash bar and spa.

A police raid on the “home” in July led to the seizure of close to a dozen firearms, $1-million in cash and more than $1.5-million worth of alcohol – along with a dead polar bear, displayed proudly in the front hall.

On the second floor was a bed-and-breakfast-like setup, where gamblers could book rooms for the night. The front bedroom, however, was reserved for the casino’s de facto manager. In that room, on a desk next to a window that overlooked the front courtyard, police found a loaded AR-15 rifle. A 9mm glock handgun was found by the bed. Read Molly Hayes’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.