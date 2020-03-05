Evening Update: New coronavirus cases in Canada; Elizabeth Warren drops out of the Democratic presidential race

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

New coronavirus cases reported in Canada and more developments

Health authorities say two new cases of the coronavirus have been identified in Ontario, and one presumptive case in Quebec. The cases involve people who recently travelled to Italy, Iran and India.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says knee-jerk reactions to the coronavirus will not keep people safe, as he defended Canada’s decision not to close its borders to foreign nationals coming from regions where the outbreak is spreading.

In the wake of the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut interest rates this week, Governor Stephen Poloz told a business audience in Toronto today that the need to buffer the economic harm of the coronavirus outweighed the bank’s long-standing concern that lower interest rates could fan the flames of an already hot housing market.

There are 235 Canadians on the passenger manifest for the cruise ship that is being held off the coast of California for coronavirus testing. Global Affairs says there are no confirmed coronavirus cases on the ship.

Air Canada and WestJet Airlines are waiving change fees in light of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Go here to read health columnist André Picard’s answers to reader questions about the coronavirus. Tomorrow he will take more questions during a live Facebook Q&A. E-mail your coronavirus questions to audience@globeandmail.com.

Keep up-to-date: Get the latest news plus background on the coronavirus at our explainer here.

Read more: Postcard from the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak: Rome as ghost town

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Elizabeth Warren drops out of the Democratic presidential race

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, has dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee for president. The onetime front-runner didn’t win a single Super Tuesday state this week, not even her own.

Warren’s departure – along with the recent exits of Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer – essentially makes the campaign a two-person race between leftist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice-president and centrist Joe Biden. The only other candidate left is Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who has one pledged delegate.

Opinion: “If we keep cutting and running from female candidates at the last minute, we’ll never get the leaders we want. We’ll just keep getting the ones we deserve.” - Johanna Schneller

Telecom companies must lower wireless prices or face regulatory consequences, Ottawa says

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government has laid out the details of its promise to reduce wireless prices, telling the three national carriers they need to cut mid-tier plans by 25 per cent over two years or face further regulatory action.

Ottawa is asking Canada’s three national carriers – BCE, Rogers Communications and Telus – to lower the prices of unlimited talk-and-text plans offering two gigabytes, four gigabytes and six gigabytes of data each by 25 per cent.

That means a two gigabyte plan would go down from $50 a month to $37.50, while a six gigabyte plan would go down from $60 to $45.

World court authorizes probe of alleged war crimes by U.S. and Taliban in Afghanistan

The International Criminal Court has authorized a formal investigation of alleged war crimes by U.S. and Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

The move drew praise from human rights groups, but also triggered a vehement reaction from the Trump administration, which has already threatened financial sanctions and visa bans on any ICC officials who assist in a probe of U.S. citizens.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation could mark the first time U.S. officials are held criminally liable for involvement in the torture of detainees in Afghanistan.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Trans Mountain legal hurdle cleared: The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project cleared another legal hurdle as the Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear five challenges from environment and Indigenous groups from British Columbia.

Manitoba changes course on carbon tax: Premier Brian Pallister says Manitoba will enact a $25-a-tonne carbon tax, starting July 1, and will lower the provincial sales tax by one percentage point to 6 per cent.

Kenney endorses O’Toole for Tory leader: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has endorsed Erin O’Toole for the federal Conservative Party’s next leader, which is significant in a race that features no well-known contenders west of Ontario.

Netanyahu falls short of majority: The final results from Israel’s election have confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again fallen short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies.

Story continues below advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway not investing in Quebec LNG plant: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has decided not to invest US$4-billion in GNL Québec’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant by the Saguenay port, CBC News has reported, citing Radio-Canada.

Amber alert for abducted teen: Police were continuing their search Thursday for Shammah Jolayemi, a 14-year-old boy who they believe was forced into a Jeep and abducted in Toronto on Wednesday morning. They say they’re “extremely concerned” for his safety.

Yukon scrapping seasonal time change: Once Yukon residents spring their clocks forward this weekend, there will be no turning back: The territory is ending seasonal time changes and will remain on Pacific daylight time year-round.

MARKET WATCH

Fear dominated financial markets again today, and stocks fell sharply on worries about the fast-spreading virus outbreak. It’s the latest shudder in Wall Street’s wildest week in more than eight years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 969.17 points, or 3.58 per cent, to 26,121.69, the S&P 500 lost 105.98 points, or 3.39 per cent, to 3,024.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 279.49 points, or 3.1 per cent, to 8,738.60.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 225.54 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 16,553.99.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

IN MEMORIAM

It’s with heavy hearts we pass along this sad news: Long-time Globe and Mail editor, writer and treasured colleague Mike Babad has died after bravely battling cancer. He will be sorely missed by the many whose lives he touched – and made better. You can read about his life and legacy here.

Open this photo in gallery (Photo by Michelle Siu for The Globe and Mail) Michelle Siu/For The Globe and Mail

Watch: Remembering Mike Babad through his morning business videos

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Calgary optometry company FYidoctors scores more than $100-million in private equity investment

A Calgary company backed by Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson that has consolidated optometry practices across Canada has raised a nine-figure sum from U.S. private equity giant L Catterton.

FYi Eye Care Services and Products Inc., led by eye-doctor-turned-chief-executive Alan Ulsifer, has built a network of 250 locations, with 500 optometrists and 2,700 employees and annual revenues exceeding $350-million. The company, operating as FYidoctors, makes its own eyeglass lenses at a facility in Delta, B.C.

At a time when Albertans are contending with the economic impact of chronically low oil and gas prices and the political challenges of getting those landlocked products to market, “we have to stop thinking about what was and what could be,” said Dickinson, an FYi investor and board member. Read Sean Silcoff’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.