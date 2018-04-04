Evening Update newsletter: 622,161 Canadian Facebook users had data shared with Cambridge Analytica; B.C. targets doctor billing

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Facebook says 622,161 Canadians had their data shared without their consent

Story continues below advertisement

Political data-analysis firm Cambridge Analytica obtained personal information of 87 million Facebook users, including more than 600,000 Canadians. The fresh numbers come as Facebook responds to the Cambridge backlash with changes to its privacy policies. The social network revealed plans to provide users with clearer information on how it collects and uses personal information. The updates won’t include any significant changes to how Facebook collects personal data. Founder Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before U.S. Congress next week (here’s what you can expect when that happens).

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

B.C. targets private health care with new penalties for extra billing

The provincial government is going to enact a law intended to ban extra billing by doctors. The action follows a Globe and Mail investigation that found doctors working in private clinics in B.C. and other provinces were unlawfully charging both patients and the government. After a series of audits, the B.C. government was hit with a $15.9-million fine for violations of the Canada Health Act. The billing practices have become a growing issue as private medical care expands its foothold in the province. The new orders will ensure patients aren’t liable for extra billing and also allow for tougher penalties against rule-breakers.

China fires back, unveils additional tariffs on $50-billion of U.S. goods

This is a direct response to the White House’s plans to slap tariffs on $50-billion in Chinese goods. Beijing will be targeting American imports including planes, cars and beef. The trade actions won’t take effect immediately, and the Trump administration says there remains a possibility talks will resolve the spat. The U.S. President himself has refused to call this a trade war, saying “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.”

Vancouver townhouse prices set record; Toronto home prices show signs of rebound

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Townhomes in the Vancouver region hit an average price of $966,221 in March, a 16.3 per cent jump from last year. Condo prices also jumped, but detached home prices dropped 6.2 per cent compared to last year (they’re still averaging north of $1.6-million).

In Toronto, the average home price in March was up 2.2 per cent compared to February, but they’re still down 14 per cent compared to March of 2017. The average price of a detached home was just above $1-million in March. Experts expected the first quarter of 2018 to be down compared to 2017 after a string of new government measures, but things are expected to pick up later in the year.

Here’s Housing Matters founder Chris Spoke’s take on how to address Toronto’s affordability crisis: “For the benefit of housing affordability, we need to build more luxury condos. We make this argument for two reasons. First, building luxury condos has the effect of absorbing new upmarket demand for housing, which might otherwise make its way to the existing stock. … Second, building luxury condos creates space for empty-nesters who are then able to downsize and put their larger homes back on the market.”

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s three major indexes staged a big comeback to close higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus toward earnings and away from a trade conflict between the United States and China that wreaked havoc early in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.96 per cent to end at 24,264.02, the S&P 500 gained 1.16 per cent to finish at 2,644.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.45 per cent to close at 7,042.11. Canada’s main stock index pared earlier losses as investors grew less worried about trade tensions, but the TSX still posted its lowest close in nearly eight weeks as shares of financial and materials companies lost ground. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 0.11 per cent to close at 15,164.37.



Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. assassination

On April 4, 1968, 39-year-old civil-rights activist Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was shot dead by an assassin in Memphis, Tenn. As U.S. correspondent Joanna Slater writes: “Fifty years later, the country has changed in ways King could not have predicted, even electing its first black president. But there is also much that he would have recognized – persistent inequality, prejudice and violence.”

TALKING POINTS

Roseanne reboot proves nostalgia has limits

“[It’s unfortunate the cast of Roseanne] had only this route to tell stories about lack of health insurance, opioid addiction, returning veterans and surrogate pregnancy to a mainstream audience. This route has empowered the noxious Roseanne Barr, who is currently gaining even greater notoriety for her professed affection for Donald Trump and actively pushing many of his many lies. These include everything from bizarre conspiracy theories to the nauseating falsehood that the U.S. President and his cabinet aren’t pushing policies that actively target LGBTQ people and their families.” – Denise Balkissoon

The days of the retail clerk are over

“What does the future hold for retail employees? Well, there’s just no way to put it gently. The days of the retail clerk are over. By clerk, I’m referring to the millions of retail workers who operate checkouts, greet customers at the door, count inventory, look up prices, scan bar codes, corral shopping carts and do their best to remember snippets of product information about the vast assortments they carry. These jobs will all but disappear within 20 years, perhaps sooner. … [But] this is not to say that we will soon be shopping in dystopian future stores devoid of people. In fact, while robotics and AI can be superior to humans at executing repetitive and linear tasks, there are as many things that they are poor at.” – Doug Stephens, author of Reegineering Retail: The Future of Selling in a Post-Digital World

The Rohingya, Canada and the lessons learned in Rwanda

“The difficulty in combating ethnic cleansing is it tends to happen incrementally. News of it can come slowly and seem incomplete, which makes it easier for the world to ignore what’s happening. Canadians learned this the hard way in Rwanda in the 1990s. By the time the situation tipped into full-blown genocide, the moment to act decisively had passed. As the humanitarian catastrophe engulfing Myanmar’s Rohingya people deepens, an opportunity arises for Canada to apply that painful lesson.” – Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

Why vegan wines are finally having a coming-out party

The mass market has started to notice a long-standing open secret in the wine industry, Beppi Crosariol writes. Producers often use things like egg whites and milk protein to clarify sediment. But growing awareness has offered vegan wines more prominence.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

In disputed Kashmir, a young generation in search of a future

Kashmiri millennials seek to carve out lives of their own by battling tradition, creating online startups and dodging the unrest from militancy. Can they have a future in modern India? Leyland Cecco reports.

Cross purposes: The battle for Christianity in Canada

The Christian left and right are in a tug-of-war for the future of faith in this country. Is it still possible to find a middle path where social justice and spirituality can come together? Michael Coren writes.

Evening Update is written by Arik Ligeti and Kristene Quan. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.