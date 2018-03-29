Evening Update newsletter: Cambridge Analytica’s role in Nigeria; Liberals move to overhaul jury-selection process

Good evening,

Cambridge Analytica parent company manipulated Nigeria’s 2007 election, documents show

SCL Group boasted that it helped initiate election-day rallies with religious leaders as a way to suppress the opposition vote, according to documents released by Canadian whistle-blower Christopher Wylie. Election observers said the 2007 election in Nigeria was one of the worst they had ever seen. The new revelations add fuel to the fire for SCL Group and AggregateIQ, the Canadian firm that worked with SCL on campaigns including the 2015 Nigeria election. Both are also facing heavy scrutiny over alleged misuse of Facebook data.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s Green Party revealed that it hired AIQ to work on a new voter contact database and website in 2016. But the Greens say they cut the project short that same year and don’t believe that any of the party’s data was misused.

In 2014, AIQ also played a role in the Super PAC launched by Donald Trump’s new national security adviser John Bolton.



Liberals set to overhaul jury-selection process

The federal government has tabled legislation that would eliminate the use of peremptory challenges, the mechanism that allowed lawyers to reject Indigenous candidates from sitting on the jury in the trial of Gerald Stanley, the Saskatchewan farmer who was subsequently acquitted in the death of Cree man Colten Boushie. Additionally, the bill details changes to limit the use of preliminary inquiries in order to speed up a clogged justice system. It also includes measures to crack down on intimate partner violence.

Russia to expel more than 150 Western diplomats, close U.S. consulate

The Kremlin is retaliating for the Western expulsion of Russian diplomats, which were initiated over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain. British authorities have blamed Russia for the nerve-agent attack. Scores of Western countries, including Canada, are expelling a total of roughly 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with Britain. Now Russia is taking nearly identical reverse action, which includes the shuttering of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg in response to Washington’s closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle.

Canada’s economy disappoints amid tougher real estate regulations, oil sands shutdowns

Economists had expected a 0.1 per cent increase in the real gross domestic product. Instead, Canada’s economic output unexpectedly shrank by 0.1 per cent. Two key factors played a role in the new numbers released by Statistics Canada: Maintenance work led to a 7-per-cent drop in oil extraction, while tougher mortgage-lending rules that took effect on Jan. 1 resulted in a 0.5 per cent decline in the real estate sector. The January numbers decrease the chances of the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates any time in the near future.

Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, bringing an upbeat end to a tumultuous, holiday shortened week as technology stocks rebounded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 311.56 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 24,159.98, the S&P 500 gained 36.46 points, or 1.40 per cent, to 2,641.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.22 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 7,063.45.

Canada’s main stock index posted its biggest gain in more than six weeks, on higher resource and financial shares, but still suffered its deepest quarterly decline in two-and-a-half years.

Canada 150 research chairs draw scientists fleeing Trump, guns and Brexit

“Many of my colleagues have told me that they will leave the United States if things get worse,” said Alan Aspuru-Guzik. “The difference is that I already think it’s worse.” Dr. Aspuru-Guzik, one of 20 new Canada 150 research chairs, is leaving his position at Harvard for a job at the University of Toronto. Several of those new appointees said they were relieved to be leaving places being dominated by reactionary politics. It’s a sign that a predicted brain gain for Canada is indeed taking place.

Even in Toronto, my daughters are growing up being assessed according to the colour of their skin

“We are two urban professionals and four mixed-race children in an upscale neighbourhood in Toronto – a Volvo and kale-encrusted centre stage for living out enlightened thinking about equity, diversity and inclusivity. … But now I am faced with the unnerving fact that my daughters are also growing up being perceived and assessed in everyday encounters according to the colour of their skin, and also, of course, perceiving and assessing themselves. They are being formed by these encounters in ways that I cannot readily make out because of my deep investment in a multigenerational family story and national narrative of assimilationist cosmopolitanism that, it turns out, won’t be, as I had hoped and presumed, the only story of this latest, most privileged Canadian generation.” – Randy Boyagoda, novelist and professor of English at the University of Toronto

The real campus crisis? The shoddy work of those who cry crisis

“This week, I read a book about the crisis of political correctness on the university campus. Professors, it argues, are overwhelmingly left-wing and teach mainly books that promote collectivist ideas; courses are openly hostile to religious values; students are censorious and hold extreme views; the university enforces a relativism in which any minority view, however damaging to society, must be accepted. The book is God and Man at Yale, the 1951 bestseller by William F. Buckley, Jr., who had just graduated from this conservative private university and argued that campus conservatives such as him were an oppressed minority who deserved protection. It was, above all, a book designed to propel the young Buckley into the upper ranks of right-wing politics and media, which it accomplished. Every couple of decades since, we have experienced a campus panic, and those doing the panicking always seem to have a specific political trajectory.” – Doug Saunders

Ontario has reshaped the national child care debate

“An extraordinary new child-care policy was announced in Ontario this week: free full-day (or half-day) child care for children aged 2 1/2 years to kindergarten. Critics pounced on the new policy, criticizing it as last-minute electioneering. Supporters lament its late timing. Whether or not Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals win another term and actually implement the policy, it generates at least five important outcomes, and changes the national social and political conversation. First, child care is an investment in economic growth and prosperity. Yet we can anticipate that some pundits will decry the cost, arguing that a free program is inefficient. This is where the research evidence is useful: Economists in Quebec have shown that public spending has generated fiscal and social windfalls: maternal employment grew; birth rates rose; and child- and family-poverty rates fell by more than half.” – Susan Prentice, professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Manitoba

Roam service: How hotels are helping guests explore a city while working up a sweat

From Vancouver’s North Shore to Edmonton’s River Valley to New York’s Central Park, hotels are now offering guests guided treks, running tours and other outdoor fitness programs. Hotels will work around your schedule and even offer footwear rentals so you don’t need to pack extra gear.

Peter Munk: The extraordinary life of a business legend, philanthropist and national champion

Peter Munk, a powerful man in a small frame, would claim he wasn’t afraid of death. It was frailty that terrified him; it meant that he could not play the game he had been playing all his life – building businesses, taking enormous risks, thundering like Lear when it all went wrong, then picking himself up, tilting his trademark Borsalino hat on his head and starting all over again, brimming with optimism. Eric Reguly chronicles the life of Munk, an immigrant and a mining magnate who gave back to his adopted country and left an unparalleled legacy.

Why these chefs chose to set up restaurants on paths less travelled

Some chefs decide to return to hometowns to escape the city grind and 15-hour workdays, or they fall hard for a place they discover on their travels. For most, the path less-travelled is a calling. And it’s not only a different way of life, but a different way of cooking (for Globe subscribers).

