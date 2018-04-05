Evening Update newsletter: NAFTA expectations rise; most Canadians unaware of major food recalls

Good evening,

NAFTA expectations rise ahead of crucial trilateral meeting

The race is on to get a preliminary deal done for the North American free-trade agreement. The eighth round of trade talks were put on hold as Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer meet in Washington for negotiations tomorrow. The trio are trying to hammer out an agreement-in-principle in time for Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau and Enrique Pena Nieto to sign at the Summit of the Americas in Peru next week. The auto sector is a key point of contention, with Mexico resisting a U.S. proposal to boost worker wages. (for Globe subscribers)

Documents reveal new details in Lindsay Shepherd-Wilfrid Laurier saga

Supporters of the Laurier teaching assistant began flooding the university with messages this past fall criticizing staff who reprimanded Shepherd for showing her tutorial a video clip of a debate featuring divisive psychology professor Jordan Peterson. “I naively thought Laurier would foster a forum for discussion and thought, without bias or judgement,” one letter said. “Of course, none of these attributes were present in your discussion with Ms. Shepherd.” As the controversy continued to draw media attention, the notes from the public became increasingly crude.

Most Canadians unaware of recent, major food recalls, survey finds

Only 37 per cent of respondents were aware of a national flour recall last spring sparked by an E. coli outbreak, despite the fact that it was one of the largest recalls in recent years. The survey report calls into question the government’s effectiveness in communicating food-safety concerns. And when people hear about recalls, it’s not from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency but instead traditional and social media. But the government isn’t solely to blame: Less than 18 per cent said they believe consumers are responsible for food safety.

Chinese takeover would bar Aecon from bidding on Canada-U.S. bridge

Toronto-based Aecon, which was sold to a Chinese state-owned firm for $1.5-billion pending federal approval, is part of a consortium bidding to build and manage the new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit. But sources say that if the Chinese takeover of Aecon goes ahead, the construction giant wouldn’t be allowed to work on the project. Whoever wins the bid for the bridge would manage it for 30 years, in turn having access to key data on the flow of goods and people, including armed forces traffic between Canada and the United States. (for Globe subscribers)

Canada’s main stock index rebounded on Thursday from a nearly eight-week low the day before, as ebbing trade tensions helped boost energy and financial shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 1.26 per cent to end at 15,356.05. Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 posted gains for a third day in a row, the longest streak in about a month, as investors’ worries of an escalating trade conflict between the United States and China eased and their focus on upcoming earnings grew. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.99 per cent to close at 24,505.15, the S&P 500 gained 0.69 per cent to finish at 2,662.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.49 per cent to end at 7,076.55.

Tim Hortons slides from 4th to 50th in brand reputation survey

The coffee-and-doughnut chain has consistently placed in the top 10 in the annual corporate reputation report by research firm Leger. But this year it dropped all the way to the 50th spot amid grievances from franchisees over management and cost-cutting. Public blowback also ensued after some franchisees reduced employee benefits in response to Ontario’s minimum-wage hike.

I quit Facebook, and I miss it

“Last Sunday night, between putting away my laundry and brushing my teeth, I deactivated my Facebook account. I’d like to say I did it with gusto, logging off for the last time with a triumphant ‘Ha!’ But in reality, I felt torn. I was now on the outside, with no way of even seeing what I was missing. No more updates from my neighbourhood groups about coming events and warnings of petty crimes. No more sweet – and okay, sometimes overabundant – photos of other people’s children. No more ridiculous, but occasionally side-splitting, viral videos. (Did you see that one of the adorable dog who can’t catch anything? Hilarious!) No more ‘Likes’ to make me feel validated for my self-consciously crafted status updates. I feared I would regret this decision.” – Wency Leung

Will the CBC find its raison d’être? Not likely

“This is how Tom Clark, the former CTV and Global news anchor oddly chosen to head the selection committee for a new CBC president, described the Trudeau government’s move to pick Catherine Tait to run the newly flush public broadcaster. ‘The audacious choice was Catherine,’ Mr. Clark told journalists on Tuesday after Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly announced that Ms. Tait would become the first woman to lead the CBC. Unless the only other two people on the short list were Heather Conway and Michel Bissonnette, the respective current heads of English- and French-language services at CBC/Radio-Canada, it is hard to see the audacity in picking Ms. Tait. She is the consummate industry insider, a charter member of the club of Canadian-content producers who built their careers on public subsidies and for whom the CBC has been a milch cow.” – Konrad Yakabuski (for Globe subscribers)

Forget falling stock markets. These are the things in life you really should be worried about

“Stock prices are an indicator of investor confidence in future corporate profitability. They’re also used as a gauge of economic conditions and as an indicator of how your personal wealth is trending. But provided that your investments are well-diversified and you have a long-term perspective, stock-market declines aren’t as much of a danger as you might think. The financial risks that should scare you are health problems, unemployment and divorce, says Jackie Porter, a certified financial planner (CFP). Each can ruin you financially, yet they can be controlled with proper planning.” – Rob Carrick

How to travel with a picky eater

At home, buffet-style tables can offer a way to hide some new things with the old ones. Games where you have to eat a colour might be worth a shot (macaroni and cheese and carrots). It also helps to introduce the cuisine of your vacation destination ahead of time, so the new flavours don’t come as a shock. Go here for more tips.

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire on her rise to film and TV success



Emily Hampshire has spent more than two decades climbing the career ladder on screen. Elizabeth Renzetti talks to the actor about the divergent roles that finally earned her international acclaim.

