Evening Update newsletter: Ontario Liberals pledge free child care; whistleblower details accusations against AggregateIQ

The Ontario Liberals are pledging free child care for preschoolers starting in 2020

The pre-election promise from Kathleen Wynne would cover 125,000 preschoolers. The funding, pegged at $2.2-billion over three years, would kick in once a child turns two-and-a-half and run until they start kindergarten between the ages of four and five. The child-care program is one piece of new spending that will be detailed in tomorrow’s provincial budget, which the Liberals have said will run at a deficit despite a previous pledge to balance the books.

Whistleblower Christopher Wylie is accusing AggregateIQ of dirty tricks campaigns

Christopher Wylie accused the Victoria, B.C.-based data firm of hacking into computers in an election in St. Kitts and spreading violent anti-Muslim videos to influence a presidential vote in Nigeria. In testimony before a British House of Commons committee, Mr. Wylie said AIQ developed a software program to manipulate Facebook data during the 2016 U.S. election. He also said AIQ was involved in a Vote Leave Brexit campaign scheme to exceed U.K. campaign-spending laws. Mr. Wylie says he played a key role setting up both AIQ and political strategists Cambridge Analytica. AIQ has denied any wrongdoing.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before U.S. legislators

Mark Zuckerberg has been under pressure from politicians in both the U.S. and U.K. to respond to privacy concerns ever since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke. The company’s stock has dropped 16 per cent amid an ongoing #deletefacebook campaign. Some have speculated that the social network could lose advertisers and be hit with stricter regulations.

Ottawa is bolstering rules to prevent Canada from becoming a back door for cheap metals

The moves will give the Canada Border Services Agency the power to stop companies attempting to dodge new U.S. steel and aluminum duties by moving products through Canada before shipping them down south. The Trump administration has exempted Canada and Mexico from the duties, which are set at 25 per cent for steel and 10 per cent for aluminum. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with President Donald Trump about metals and the North American free-trade agreement in a phone call yesterday. Canadian steel makers, meanwhile, have been calling on the federal government to take action over the tactics that they say have caused a drop in production at steel mills.

Most provinces aren’t on track to meet targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions

That’s according to a new report from Canadian auditors-general, which notes New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are the only provinces on track to meet 2020 climate targets through domestic action (Ontario is using a cap-and-trade system that includes out-of-province reductions). Only five of 12 provinces and territories have targets in place for 2020, while Quebec didn’t participate in the study.

Canada’s main stock index fell to a six-week low on Tuesday, led by declines for technology and financial shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.54 per cent to end at 15,216.18. In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.43 per cent to close at 23,857.71, the S&P 500 lost 1.73 per cent to finish at 2,612.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.93 per cent to end at 7,008.81.

Did Kim Jong-un visit China? The tale of a mystery train

On Monday, a green train that resembled one previously used by North Korean leaders arrived in Beijing. On Tuesday, it left. China’s Foreign Ministry has denied knowledge of a meeting with North Korea, but if the rumours are true, this would have been Mr. Kim’s first known trip outside his country since becoming Supreme Leader in 2011. Some experts are speculating that Chinese President Xi Jinping would have initiated the meeting to reassert China’s influence as Pyongyang’s oldest ally at a time when Mr. Kim has agreed to sit down with U.S President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Want to punish Putin but not the Russian people? Seize the oligarchs’ luxury properties

“The mass expulsions of Russian diplomats, most of them said to be spies, from Britain, the United States, Germany, Italy, Canada and other countries made great theatre. But that’s all it was. … But there is one option that would hurt Vladimir Putin and his oligarch buddies without wrecking the Russian economy: The seizure of Russian-owned luxury properties in London, New York and other addresses into which which torrents of Russian money have flowed. Doing so would strike at the heart of the oligarchs’ model, which is to plunder Russia and enjoy the booty abroad by loading up on properties in the poshest parts of London and New York, and along the French and Italian riviera.” – Eric Reguly

In Canada, tuberculosis exists as a symptom of social inequity

“TB is a disease caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis, but it is really a social disease, one that spreads and flourishes where there is poor housing, food insecurity and poverty, which describes to a T the conditions in which many of the 65,000 Inuit live. The rate of tuberculosis among the Inuit is 300 times higher than among Canadian-born non-Indigenous Canadians not because they are more susceptible to illness, but because they lack adequate housing, malnutrition is commonplace due to a lack of affordable food and scant employment opportunities mean too many families have trouble making ends meet.Going forward, we cannot underestimate the size of the challenge. But the way to tackle public-health problems is with precise goals and concrete plans and, to its credit, Ottawa is taking that approach.”– André Picard

Privacy controls must be placed back into the hands of the individual

“How is it that our personal information is so vulnerable to cyberattacks? One attack can expose millions of personal data records, but we are also vulnerable to the privacy policies of the organizations that house our data. The main reason is that we currently use a ‘one-to-many’ oversight mechanism, wherein one organization is responsible for protecting the privacy and security of many individuals. These are the Facebooks, Googles, Apples, Equifaxes and so forth. They all give lip service to protecting our privacy, but whether they actually do so is a function of their corporate culture. But what if there was another way, one that did not require the centralized storage of personal data in repositories?” – Ann Cavoukian, former three-term information and privacy commissioner of Ontario

Five ways to prep now for your summer vacation

It’s never too early to start tracking flight prices. Try signing up for airline newsletters and set up fare alerts on sites like Google Flights or Skyscanner. And if you’re going to a country that may require vaccinations, don’t forget to set an appointment reminder to visit a health clinic. Hotel rates are often cheapest far in advance, but sometimes the best rates are non-refundable. Go here for more tips.

BlackBerry on the rebound: John Chen’s plans to save the tech icon actually seem to be working

It’s been only four years since John Chen was appointed CEO. The consensus at the time was that BlackBerry was done—it was too late to save it. But after a gruelling reorganization under intense public scrutiny, the company is out of danger. A work force that at one time topped 20,000 has dwindled to 4,000. At its peak, BlackBerry boasted a market cap of $83 billion; today, it’s less than $7 billion. In essence, Chen shrank the company back to health. Now he just has to make it grow again. (For Globe subscribers)

