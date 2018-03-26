Evening Update newsletter: Russian diplomats expelled, hopes for lasting Barenaked Ladies reunion

Good evening,

Canada, U.S. expel Russian diplomats

In response to the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom earlier this month, Canada is expelling four Russian diplomats and denying three applications from the Russian government for additional diplomatic staff.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the punishment shortly after President Donald Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle.

After Junos reunion, Steven Page says his future with Barenaked Ladies uncertain

Barenaked Ladies and former bandmate Steven Page closed out the Juno Awards with a nostalgia-inducing performance of One Week and If I Had $1,000,000 – a reunion to mark the band’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. But could there be more?



Page told The Globe: “I wish I could answer that because I honestly don’t know. It’s more up to those guys than it is to me; I’d be up for more in the future. I’m not looking for a full-time job, I’m doing all right, but more opportunities to do stuff together would be great with me.”



When asked if there was any chance of a future together, keyboardist Kevin Hearn said “sure, you know, we’ll take it day by day.”



The Obama library was about raising hope, until it ran into a hail of opposition

Barack Obama wants to build his presidential library in a park on the South Side of Chicago, the city where he met his wife and launched his career. Who could possibly object to that? Quite a few people, it turns out.

Things are never simple in American politics, especially at this time of sharp political division. And so the favoured project of Chicago’s favourite son has run into a hail of opposition, much of it from community workers like he once was. They say the library will drive up rents and force out poorer residents. They want a guarantee that jobs and other benefits will flow to South Siders, not outsiders.

A whole separate line of opposition comes from conservationists who oppose putting the complex in a classic lakeside park. The debate has stirred up strong feelings about race, poverty, segregation and urban inequality.

Federal government attempting to speed up clogged justice system



As part of an attempt to speed up Canada’s plodding justice system and avoid charges being dismissed because of delays, the federal government is expected to:



- Introduce legislation this week to curtail the use of preliminary inquiries in criminal proceedings;

- Attempt to cut down on the thousands of Canadians each year who clog up the courts over violations of their bail-release conditions;

- Seek to reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples and other racial minorities being denied bail and winding up in custody while awaiting trial.



MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index ended the session higher Monday as consumer discretionary and energy shares gained, buoyed by receding fear from investors of a trade war between the United States and China. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 0.49 per cent to 15,298.56. On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes posted their biggest one-day gain in two-and-a-half years, lifted by gains in the tech sector and on news of possible trade talks between the U.S. and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.84 per cent to 24,202.6, the S&P 500 gained 2.72 per cent to 2,658.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.26 per cent to 7,220.54.

Canada needs a national women’s business council with a mandate to help develop more female entrepreneurs running larger companies, according to a new report from a cross-border women’s business group. One suggestion is for Canada to adopt an ambitious plan to boost female entrepreneurialism, similar to the Own the Podium program used to boost Canada’s success at the Olympics.



Thanks to Trump, North America’s World Cup bid is looking shaky

The two upcoming World Cups in Russia and Qatar are freighted with all sorts of political baggage. In Russia’s case, it gets worse by the day. At the current rate of decline, one or two of the visiting countries could be in a shooting war with their host come kickoff in three months time.

North America was meant to be a calm harbour from these problems – rich, stable and just enough outside the mainstream of world football that it felt like a neutral venue.

Then Donald Trump started talking. And things began to go sideways. – Cathal Kelly

Orwell would be awed by Facebook’s surveillance tools

In George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, the telescreen is the primary tool of totalitarian surveillance.

Today the smartphone is our telescreen. And, thanks to it, Big Zucker is watching you – night and day, wherever you go. Unlike the telescreen, your phone is always with you. Unlike the telescreen, it can read your thoughts, predicting your actions before you even carry them out. It’s just that Big Zucker’s 24/7 surveillance isn’t designed to maintain a repressive regime. It’s just designed to make money. – Niall Ferguson

Justin Trudeau is losing the male voter. Can the PM win him back?

A large chunk of the Liberals’ 2015 election platform, with its focus on middle-class economic insecurity, was aimed at male voters. The plan to spend big on infrastructure, which conjured images of cranes in the sky and allowed Mr. Trudeau to swing a hammer in photo ops, was aimed at a demographic that wasn’t too different from the one that elected Donald Trump. It worked.

But Nanos’ weekly tracking polls suggest that Mr. Trudeau has lost about a third of the men that supported the Liberals three weeks after the 2015 election. – Campbell Clark

How to recover from a long flight

Tip #1 (of 5): Put your legs up: Sitting for long periods can cause fluid buildup in your legs, which can lead to muscle soreness and even blood clots. As soon as you reach your destination, lie down on the bed or floor and prop your legs up on the wall or headboard for 15 minutes. It will drain the fluid and reduce swelling.

Canada’s AI explosion

There are three people on the planet credited with being the founding fathers of deep learning, one of the most promising branches of artificial intelligence. Two of them work in Canada – Geoffrey Hinton in Toronto and Yoshua Bengio in Montreal. Both cities are among the fastest growing AI hubs in the world, and Edmonton will soon join their ranks. What have they and their colleagues been working on lately? We visit their labs to find out. (For Globe subscribers)

What went wrong with Uruguay’s cannabis legalization and what Canada can learn

The abrupt financial isolation of Uruguay’s cannabis businesses raises questions about how U.S. banks and lawmakers, led by anti-legalization Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, will respond to the process in Canada – just one of many aspects of the experiment in this tiny country in the far end of South America that offer lessons for Canada as the moment of legalization rapidly approaches. (For Globe subscribers)

