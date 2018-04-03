Evening Update newsletter: Toronto police won’t march in Pride Parade; what U.S.-China trade battle means for Canada

Good evening,

Toronto police agree not to march in Pride Parade

The move comes a day after Pride organizers called on police to pull their application over the force’s handling of the Bruce McArthur investigation. Chief Mark Saunders said that he hopes withdrawing shows he is “listening closely to the community’s concerns.” Toronto’s LGBTQ community has been vocal in its frustration with the way police handled a string of disappearances in the city’s Gay Village; McArthur has since been charged with murder in six cases. Saunders added that he is committed to building a better relationship with the LGBTQ community and left the door open to police rejoining the parade next year.

Police respond to ‘active shooter’ at YouTube offices in California

Police said they were responding to an “active shooter” situation at the company’s offices near San Francisco. An area hospital says it has received at least four patients. Check this link for continuing updates to the story.

Catherine Tait to become first female president of CBC

Catherine Tait says she plans to focus her attention at the “power of digital” once she starts her five-year term this summer. The 30-year veteran of the film and TV industry once worked as the president of Salter Street Films, the company that produced the iconic CBC show This Hour Has 22 Minutes. Tait replaces outgoing CBC head Hubert Lacroix, who’s stepping away after 10 years in the role.

Violence in disputed Kashmir region leaves 20 dead

Four civilians were killed in fighting between security forces and separatists. India administers the region that borders Pakistan. But as Leyland Cecco reports for The Globe and Mail in Kashmir, millennials know there are other stories to be told beyond the violence. Against all odds, they are carving out lives of their own by battling tradition, creating online startups and dodging the unrest from militancy.

What the escalating U.S.-China trade battle means for Canada

This week, China announced it would slap tariffs up up to 25 per cent on 128 U.S. goods, in response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on on steel and aluminum. Pork is one of the goods China is punishing the United States on, but experts say that doesn’t necessarily mean Canada’s pork industry will stand to benefit. The Canadian and U.S. pork markets are integrated which means harm to U.S. producers is bound to cause a ripple effect. If the trade spat between the United States and China escalates, it could be bad news for Canadian and global economies. (for Globe subscribers)

Trump says he will use military to protect U.S. border with Mexico

“Until we can have a wall and proper security we’re going to be guarding our border with the military,” U.S. President Donald Trump said. He also threatened to pull foreign aid from Honduras and other Central American countries unless they start preventing “caravans” of migrants crossing into the United States through Mexico. Over the weekend, Trump warned Mexico he would pull out of NAFTA if it didn’t crack down on the flow of people and drugs through the border.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as declines for financial and gold mining shares offset gains for energy and auto part stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.21 per cent to end at 15,180.76. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level and Amazon.com shares jumped on hopes that criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump would not translate to policy changes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.65 per cent to finish at 24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 1.26 percent to close at 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.04 per cent to end at 6,941.28.

Britain’s Prince Philip admitted to hospital for hip surgery

This isn’t the first time in recent years that the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth has had health problems. Prince Philip pulled out of an event in March after reportedly being in poor health, and he ended up in hospital last June after coming down with an infection. He retired from public life last August after decades of tours and public appearances that sometimes earned him press coverage for his controversial comments. During a visit to China in the 1980s, Philip told British students that they’d “all be slitty-eyed” if they remained in the country much longer.

Quebec shows that taxing digital sales is easier said than done

“Without a firm federal commitment, last week the Quebec government decided to go it alone, unveiling plans to require out-of-province and foreign companies to collect and remit sales taxes on digital services starting in 2019. The province anticipates collecting approximately $30-million a year in revenues from out-of-country digital sales, a relatively small amount in a province that generates approximately $17-billion in sales tax revenues annually.” – Michael Geist

In Canada, we criminalize public-interest speech

“Courts in a free and democratic society should not permit legal action to be initiated when its principal goal is to stifle constitutionally protected expression. Specifically, criminal-libel charges should never be brought against critics of the official actions of public employees. Instead, those who hold public positions of power should accept that criticism – including commentary that is crude and hyperbolic – comes with the territory, and simply grow a thick skin.” – David Pritchard and Lisa Taylor

With friends like Fox, Trump doesn’t need enemies

“President Donald Trump is back in anti-immigrant rant mode. And with it, anti-NAFTA mode. Once again it looks like he’s being directed by his top team of strategists, his treasured troglodytes at Fox News. It’s as if Fox has become the state network. It could well go under another name: Trump TV. Yet again, Mr. Trump has threatened to terminate the North American free-trade agreement, this time on account of Mexican border battles. The threat, which came on Easter Sunday, should not stir any panic. But nor can it be entirely dismissed, not when, as it appears, the President is deep in the grip of Foxthink.” – Lawrence Martin

Five things to never do on a plane

First, don’t hog the overhead bin. When space is tight, you may have to stuff your jacket underneath your seat. Second, don’t be that person who plays videos on their phone or tablet without a headphone. Third, don’t be gross. That means no going barefoot and, please, don’t clip your nails. Go here for more advice.

Will Sackville’s dikes finally fall? Rising seas could ruin land Acadians turned from marshes to farms

For centuries, earthen berms have protected the Tantramar floodplain from the ocean – and if rising tides overwhelm them, communities will be under water and a vulnerable link to the Maritimes will be severed, Matthew McClearn reports in the third part of a series.

In #MeToo era, U of T students grapple with what’s next

A compelling new sociology course at the University of Toronto heads straight into the eye of #MeToo, delving into potent, timely issues such as consent and sexual harassment, taking students’ pulses on everything from hookup culture to male entitlement to what comes next from the #MeToo movement. The question remains: Will theirs will be the generation to advance lasting gender equity? Some of the answer rests with their mentors.

