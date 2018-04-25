Evening Update newsletter: Toronto van attack, Saskatchewan and carbon pricing, Ontario’s deficit

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What we know about the Toronto van attack

As Toronto continues to grieve after a horrific van attack, a portrait of the victims is emerging. Officials say that a full list of victims won’t be released for several days, but The Globe has identified some of the people who have died.

Renuka Amarsingha moved to Canada from Sri Lanka 15 years ago. She had worked as a school cafeteria worker and had just finished a shift at Earl Haig Secondary School before the van hit her. She leaves behind a young son.

Dorothy Sewell, 80, is also among the dead. Her grandson Elwood Delaney said he wants her to be remembered as “a true Canadian, always helping everybody, and loved her sports.”

Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, was the first victim to be identified. She was killed near the headquarters of the investment company where she worked. Her family wants to know “that she embodied the definition of altruism.”

Chul Min (Eddie) Kang, in his early 30s, had immigrated to Canada from South Korea and was a chef at a popular Brazilian steakhouse. One of his coworkers said that he was “a really humble guy and was there for you with anything you need.” He leaves behind a wife who had been living in Toronto but is now in South Korea.

Munir Abed Najjar, a Jordanian citizen, had been visiting Canada to see his large family in the Toronto area. He had been here less than two weeks, according to the Jordanian Canadian Society.

Union Station, Toronto’s main train station, has erected grey barriers in the aftermath of the attack, a security measure that prompted immediate debate and pushback.

More information is beginning to come out about the “incel” community that allegedly included Alek Minassian, the suspect accused of carrying out the attack. The term, which is short for “involuntary celibates” has been co-opted by online trolls and violent misogynists.

We’ll continue to update this primer on how the attack happened and what’s happened since as we learn more information.

Saskatchewan seeks Court of Appeal ruling against federal carbon tax



Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says that his government will seek a constitutional reference to challenge the federal government’s carbon pricing plan. Saskatchewan has held firm that it will not implement a carbon pricing mechanism, despite Ottawa saying that it will force its federal carbon tax on provinces that do not comply. Mr. Moe says Saskatchwan will ask the province’s Court of Appeals whether a federal carbon price would be “unconstitutional, in whole or in part?” New Brunswick is another potential holdout to Ottawa’s pan-Canada climate change framework and looming provincial elections in Ontario and Alberta threaten the future of the federal government’s plan. Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says that if Saskatchewan doesn’t change its mind and sign onto the federal plan, or implement its own plan, Ottawa will have no choice but to force a carbon pricing plan onto them.

Ontario government understating deficit by billions: Auditor-General

Ontario Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk delivered a report that details how Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government’s financial statements “dramatically understate” the deficit by billions of dollars. Ms. Lysyk said that the government did not accurately reflect the true cost of its plan to cut hydro rates by 25 per cent, which is financed by borrowing. The report also raises questions about how Ontario accounts for revenues related to two teacher pension plans currently listed as assets. “The consequences of these major differences between the governments projections and the likely actual deficits are significant,” Ms. Lysyk said. “They create the perception that the government has more money available to it than it actually does.”

Last week, The Globe investigated how creative accounting in hydro revenue made the Auditor-General’s math so different from the government’s.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks ended modestly higher in a choppy session, recovering from declines that had sent the S&P 500 down as much as 0.8 per cent. All three major U.S. indexes fluctuated in choppy trading and the Dow flirted with its sixth consecutive decline during much of the session, which would have continued its longest losing streak since an 8-day slide in March, 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.7 points to 24,083.83, the S&P 500 gained 4.84 points to 2,639.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.62 points to 7,003.74. Canada’s main stock index closed with a modest gain Wednesday. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 32.75 points at 15,509.75, led by energy and industrials. Energy stocks rose 1.5 per cent.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she disagrees with the University of Alberta’s decision to grant an honorary degree to environmentalist David Suzuki, but says the university is built on academic freedom and independence, and that must be respected.

TALKING POINTS

You may have to work until 70 to afford a house

“With rates climbing, average resale home prices in the expensive Toronto market fell 1.5 per cent in March on a year-over-year basis. Expect that small affordability gain to be fully offset by the latest round of mortgage increases. More of the same could be ahead in 2018 – rates rising a little more, prices falling some and buyers not really benefiting in the end. The one thing that aspiring first-time buyers have going for them is time. For those willing to work to the age of 70, buying a house as late as age 40 is doable. If you’re dead set on owning, the game isn’t over.” — Rob Carrick



So many loopholes, so little wine. A strong trade deal could have prevented the Alberta-B.C. spat



“It didn’t have to be this way. Although Alberta and B.C. have now called a truce, their trade war could have been avoided entirely if the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, which took effect last July, had real teeth. It was supposed to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labour within Canada by removing the internal trade barriers that have plagued this country since Confederation. Ostensibly, the deal was also meant to keep the provinces from retaliating against one another, too. When the deal was signed, there was big talk of increased co-operation among the provinces. But the Alberta-B.C. trade skirmish has exposed serious problems with the agreement. It’s so full of loopholes and exemptions, they shouldn’t have bothered to sign it at all.” — Rita Trichur

New child-abduction guidelines disregard complex domestic violence issues

“With this new approach we hope to see judges take into account the lived realities of children, including those children whose mothers have fled across borders to escape abuse. Allowing judges to conduct a fulsome inquiry into the children’s circumstances should create an environment where courts are more open to considering the experiences of children and their primary caregivers. In this case, the court did not refer to the underlying experiences of women who have moved with their children. From the clinic’s perspective, the disregard for women’s experiences of violence and exposure to risk, as seen in many convention cases, is representative of family courts’ general lack of understanding or willingness to meaningfully engage with complex issues of domestic violence. Even under the new approach, women will have to frame their experiences in reference to the harm to the children.” — Amanda Dale, Deepa Mattoo and Amy Voss

LIVING BETTER

Non-stick pans are billed as light and easy to clean, but are they appropriate for all situations? Lucy Waverman says that although non-stick pans have their uses, she doesn’t recommend them for most cooking. These types of pans are good for eggs, pancakes, crepes, fish and dishes where cheese tends to leak out. If you’re trying to make a sauce or a reduction, she suggests using another type of pan.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Keith Creel on healing the wounds at CP Rail



Keith Creel, the CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway, was always destined for the top job at Canada’s second largest railway company. Following in the footsteps of his old boss Hunter Harrison, he sat down with Report on Business Magazine to open up about his mentor’s death and his plan to expand CP. (for subscribers)

PLAYOFFS

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s win or go home. The Leafs are in Boston for Game 7 of their first round series. The two teams are tied at 3-3 after the Maple Leafs won Games 5 and 6. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toronto FC is in Mexico today for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League Final matchup. Chivas Guadalajara won the first leg 2-1 at BMO Field. Kick off is at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Toronto Raptors play in a pivotal Game 5 today, tied 2-2 in their NBA playoffs series against the Washington Wizards. Toronto won both of its games at home, before going to Washington and dropping Games 3 and 4. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.

