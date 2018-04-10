Evening Update newsletter: Trans Mountain pipeline, Zuckerberg hearing, Humboldt Broncos

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Ottawa, Alberta look to finance Trans Mountain pipeline

A federal Liberal government and a provincial NDP government are banding together in an effort to save Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline. Ottawa and Alberta are looking at financial support and other avenues of help after Kinder Morgan announced that it would stop all “non-essential” spending on the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government would consider buying the pipeline in order to see it through. The project, which would bring oil from Alberta to the Pacific Ocean, has faced fierce opposition from British Columbia. Kinder Morgan has outlined several conditions that must be met by the end of May in order for it to begin major construction on the project, including protection for its shareholders and an end to B.C.’s stonewalling efforts. (for subscribers)

The head of the Bank of Nova Scotia is warning that the lack of progress on the Trans Mountain pipeline project will damage Canada’s economy and competitiveness. “I think that it’s important to look at the cost of not doing these things for the Canadian economy ... Canada has a productivity issue, it has a competitiveness issue,” chief executive officer Brian Porter said. Speaking to reporters after Scotiabank’s annual shareholder meeting, Mr. Porter also stressed the importance of “thoughtful energy development” and the energy sector’s role in creating jobs. “I think that, particularly for people in Alberta, Saskatchewan and parts of British Columbia that are in the oil-producing regions, for that business, this is really tough stuff. Because we’ve been talking about it as a country for a long period of time and nothing’s been done.” (for subscribers)

Margaret Wente writes that the Prime Minister is to blame: “The real culprit is Justin Trudeau, who has been essentially missing in action on Trans Mountain. The pipeline must be built, he tweets , as if tweeting will make it so. But he has shown no inclination to do anything else that might make it so. ”

Gary Mason writes that it’ll be important to watch what B.C. does next: “ Ottawa is expected to announce some fairly serious sanctions this week, ones B.C. will face unless it plays ball. That means [B.C. Premier] Horgan needs a face-saving ‘off-ramp’ for its planned court gambit. ”

Zuckerberg tells Senate hearing that Facebook is working with Mueller investigation



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is appearing before U.S. lawmakers today and began his testimony with an apology. The social media giant he founded from his dorm room at Harvard has come under intense scrutiny over its handling of user data, after it was revealed that political consulting company Cambridge Analytica misused the personal information of 87 million users. Cambridge Analytica, based in the U.K., has links to U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. In his opening remarks, Mr. Zuckerberg said that his company is “working hard to get better,” and that it was too slow to respond to Russia’s efforts to influence the election. In 2016, Mr. Zuckerberg sad that it was “a pretty crazy idea” to think that fake news on Facebook had any influence on the election. Mr. Zuckerberg also said that Facebook is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s ties with the Trump campaign.

A town in mourning, Humboldt searches for answers and solace after deadly bus crash

While Sunday’s vigil was a public time to mourn, the start of the week has brought the start of the painful process of moving on for Humboldt. The rural Saskatchewan community of 6,000 has been shaken by the deaths of 15 people after a truck crashed into the Humboldt Broncos team bus. Questions still remain about the cause of the crash and the RCMP so far has not laid any charges against the driver. The driver was unhurt and was given grief counselling after the crash.

Jamie Ross, The Globe and Mail’s assistant sports editor, shares his experience in junior hockey: “When I think about the lives changed and lost following the Humboldt crash, I imagine a team of players like me, circa 2007. Kids becoming adults, full of hope and promise. A few might go on to the pros, several more to college or university hockey, but the rest would carry on with life, becoming doctors or plumbers or journalists. I am grateful for my three-year intermission from real life. It allowed me to bridge adolescence and adulthood. I was doing the thing that brought me the most joy, alongside people I loved, while I figured out who I wanted to become.”

Friday’s deadly collision has sent shock and grief through a Saskatchewan community, the hockey world and the country. We’ve created a primer on how it happened and what’s happened since.

Human rights group urges sanctions against Chinese state media for forced confessions

A new report by Safeguard Defenders, a human rights group, details how Chinese authorities have used forced confessions from high-profile detainees as a tool for propaganda and policy at home and abroad. . The group investigated dozens of televised admissions since 2013 in which individuals take cues from scripts under the direction of authorities and admit their guilt while denouncing “anti-China forces.” Safeguard Defenders is calling on other countries to sanction the media organizations that air the confessions by freezing assets and imposing travel bans against state media employees.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose on reduced fears of a global trade war between the United States and China. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.23 per cent to 15,262.14. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks jumped after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to cut import tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.79 per cent to 24,407.86, the S&P 500 gained 1.67 per cent to 2,656.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.07 per cent to 7,094.30.



WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

Billions and Homeland star Damian Lewis is reportedly set to portray late Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a film called Run This Town, detailing Mr. Ford’s infamous tenure in city hall.

TALKING POINTS

Don’t be fooled by the happy talk on NAFTA

“There is a sense of urgency because of the coming elections in Mexico, the November midterm elections in the United States, and the time-consuming legalistic and procedural requirements that are a feature of trade pacts. Something’s got to give and the betting line is that there will be an interim agreement that punts the problems down the line. If it happens, it will be like putting icing on a cake that isn’t even half-baked. It will be a non-deal announced as a new deal.” — Lawrence Martin



Syria airbase attack will not change dynamics of the war – or save the people



“Israel’s alleged attack on the Tiyas Military Airbase outside of Palmyra, Syria, early Monday follows two similar attacks on the base last February and March of last year. The base is Syria’s largest, and is known to host Iranian militia supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, an Iranian drone control and command centre and an anti-missile battery installation that has repeatedly targeted Israeli assets. While the attack on the Tiyas base comes at a perfect time for Israel, it will change nothing for the Syrian people.” — Bessma Momani

Charities must innovate to attract a new generation of donors

“Strong charities are everybody’s business. Individual Canadians should reflect on the societal value the giving sector creates. Charities are a powerful catalyst for good deeds, compassion for others and the quintessential values that define us as a caring people. More than 13 million Canadians volunteer to work with charities to serve worthy causes and help those in need. Any diminishment of the sector’s capacity to serve impoverishes us all. The next time you’re asked for a donation to a cause that reflects your values, carefully reflect on your decision. All of us have a stake in the future of philanthropy because all of us have a stake in the future of Canada.” — David Johnston, former governor-general

LIVING BETTER

How do I know I’m taking the right vitamins and supplements?



Walk down the supplements aisle of any pharmacy or grocery store and you’re faced with a myriad of options. But how do you know you’re taking the right one, and should you be taking them to begin with? Physiologist Greg Wells says that it’s most important to focus on what you eat, and only include specific vitamins and supplements in your diet after you’ve done bloodwork that examines whether you have deficiencies.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The lost art of the political speech

The past 50 years have seen the ascendancy of the tweet and the death of grace in rhetoric, particularly in the United States. David Shribman traces the evolution of political rhetoric and what the changes mean for society.

Evening Update was written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.