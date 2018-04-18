Evening Update newsletter: Trans Mountain, Wynne vs. Ford, Bank of Canada

Good evening,

B.C. says it will file Trans Mountain reference case by end of April



British Columbia will submit its constitutional reference on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline project by the end of the month, B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman says. B.C. has squared off against Alberta and the federal government over the pipeline, which would bring bitumen from the oil sands to the Pacific Ocean where it would then be exported. The case, when filed, will be heard by the B.C. Court of Appeal and any ruling can be challenged and brought to the Supreme Court of Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosted a meeting in Ottawa on Sunday with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan, but both provincial governments maintained their position on either side of the issue. Kinder Morgan has said that it would stop all “non-essential” spending on the pipeline unless it can reach an agreement with B.C. by May 31.

If you need go get caught up on the feud between Alberta and B.C., and how we got here, we’ve created a guide on the topic.

Wynne calls rival Ford a ‘bully,’ compares him to Trump



Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne fired back at Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, calling him a “bully” and comparing him to U.S. President Donald Trump. “Doug Ford sounds like Donald Trump, and that’s because he is like Donald Trump. He believes in [an] ugly, vicious brand of politics that traffics in smears and lies. He’ll say anything about anyone at any time because just like Trump, it is all about him,” Ms. Wynne said earlier today. The Liberals, who have consistently trailed in opinion polls in the run-up to the June provincial election after 15 years in power, have gone on the offensive against Mr. Ford, launching an ad campaign where they hope to tell Ontarians about “the real Doug Ford.”

Bank of Canada holds rates steady, remains ‘cautious’ on future hikes



The Bank of Canada is continuing to build a case for higher interest rates – just not right now. The central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 1.25 per cent today, citing weakness in housing, trade and investment in export-oriented sectors. After years of super-low interest rates Canada’s central bank began to increase rates in June of last year. Analysts expect the bank to hike increase rates once more this year. The Bank of Canada also released its adjusted expectations for how the Canadian economy will do the rest of the year, predicting 2-per-cent growth in 2018, down from its previous estimate of 2.2 per cent. The economy is expected to expand by 2.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent in 2019 and 2020, respectively, according to the Bank’s estimates.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index rose for the fifth straight day to reach a four-week high, as energy and metal mining companies led broad-based gains, boosted by higher commodity prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 176.67 points, or 1.15 per cent, at 15,529.97. All of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. In New York, the S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Dow ended lower after a volatile trading session, with weakness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.63 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 24,748, the S&P 500 gained 2.26 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,708.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.14 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,295.24.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

Melina Roberge, a 24-year-old Canadian woman, has been given an eight-year prison sentence for attempting to smuggle $16-million in cocaine into Australia on a cruise ship. She says that she committed the crime because she wanted to take pictures “in exotic locations and post them on Instagram to receive ‘likes’ and attention” during a $17,000 vacation she couldn’t afford.

TALKING POINTS

Why is Canada angering the Russian bear?

“Canada’s approach toward Russia and its strongman President Vladimir Putin has come full circle since the 2015 election. We’ve blown cold and warm and cold again, with governmental and ministerial changes in Ottawa underscoring how personalities and domestic politics, not longer-term strategic objectives, dictate our foreign policy.” — Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

Make Mali about peacekeeping, not politics

“Before Canada deploys to Mali, let’s be told what the actual objective is. If it’s to support the so-called stalled peace process, that’s not good enough. If it was to be the protection of a small geographical populated area under threat, than fine, deploy Canadian boots on the ground to do so. If it’s to win some UN brownie points with a modest, low-risk contribution for future consideration when it comes time to seek a non-voting seat on the Security Council, than stay home. Soldiers aren’t political pawns – at least they shouldn’t be.” — Lewis MacKenzie, retired major-general and the first commander of UN peacekeeping forces in Sarajevo

Why relationships matter in the gig economy



“The first step in this journey is recognizing that while the traditional model of work has been shelved for many, gig workers are not so different from regular nine-to-fivers in what they need to thrive: a sense of purpose in what they do, and a feeling of belonging and importance. While strong employee-employer relationships can support this engagement, building these relationships will undoubtedly take some creativity in this new world of work.” — Nura Jabagi



LIVING BETTER

Joint injuries can be a by-product of your fitness routine, but there are ways to mitigate the risks associated with high-intensity workouts. Personal trainer Paul Landini suggests lightening the load, fixing your form and ditching the weights altogether from time to time.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

In Tuktoyaktuk, residents take a stand on shaky ground against the Beaufort Sea’s advance



A northern community built on a foundation of ice is battling a double threat – melting ground and rising seas – that residents are powerless to stop, The Globe’s Matthew McClearn reports from the Northwest Territories. This is the fourth story in Sea Change, a Globe series on how communities across Canada are grappling with rising water levels due to global warming. The first edition in the series went to Halifax, the second to Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que. and the third to Sackville, N.B.

