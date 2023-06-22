Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

All five people aboard the missing submersible bound for the Titanic died, a U.S. Coast Guard official said on Thursday. The announcement brings a grim end to the massive search for the vessel that went missing Sunday.

Wreckage of the submersible was discovered on Thursday morning about 500 metres from the Titanic site, four kilometres below the surface, U.S. Coast Guard Rear-Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference.

Rescue teams from several countries have spent days searching thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the Titan, operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions. The submersible lost contact on Sunday morning with its support ship about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour descent.

Facebook says it will pull Canadian access to news as Bill C-18 heads for royal assent

Facebook announced Thursday it will end millions of Canadians’ ability to read and share news on its platform in response to the government’s online news act, which passed Thursday.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said both platforms would block access to news before the act takes effect, expected in six months’ time. The move was announced after the online news act passed the Senate, without the changes that the tech giant had been asking for. The announcement will come as a blow to the government, which had hoped Bill C-18 would lead to the tech giant entering in more deals with news outlets for posting and linking to their work.

Facebook and Instagram users are unlikely to be able to read news from Canadian publishers and some overseas publishers, such as the New York Times, which would be eligible for payments under the legislation, unless the government strikes a last-minute deal with the tech giant to keep it on board.

Ottawa was holding 11th-hour talks with Google on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to prevent it blocking Canadians’ ability to search for news.

Ottawa makes massive data change on temporary foreign worker numbers

Globe and Mail journalists recently discovered that the federal government revised more than two decades of immigration data.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had previously recorded that slightly more than one million people held work permits through the International Mobility Program at the end of last year. Now, the federal government says that roughly 675,000 people held work permits through the IMP at the end of 2022, a decline of about 340,000 from the earlier data set. The figures for all previous years, dating back to 2000, were also reduced.

The federal immigration department did not publish the new figures with an explanation for why they had changed so much.

IRCC spokesperson Matthew Krupovich said in a statement that the department experienced “technical difficulties” when producing the figures. The current numbers, he said, are “accurate.”

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Manitoba bus crash: RCMP have released the names of 16 seniors who died following a fiery bus crash in western Manitoba on June 15. As of Thursday, nine others on the bus were still in hospital.

Policing: A Manitoba’s Children’s Advocate has rebuked the police killing of a 16-year-old member of Berens River First Nation who was shot by a rookie officer in 2020. She cites a report that notes the year the teen was killed was “one of the deadliest years for police shootings in Canada” and that 48 per cent of those killed were Indigenous and 19 per cent were Black.

Ukraine: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has expressed confidence that his country is on a fast-track to join the European Union and NATO, adding that membership in both could happen within a couple of years. Ukrainian missiles struck one of the few bridges linking the Crimea Peninsula with the Ukrainian mainland early on Thursday, cutting one of the main supply routes for Russian occupation forces in southern Ukraine.

Sports: Larry Tanenbaum plans to sell a 20-per-cent stake in the parent company of hockey’s Toronto Maple Leafs and basketball’s Toronto Raptors to pension plan OMERS for $400-million, a transaction that values the sports business at $8-billion. The move would set a new high-water mark on sports franchise valuations.

Russia: A Moscow court on Thursday ruled that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late August, rejecting the American journalist’s appeal to be released. The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip.

Syria: The federal government rebuffed an offer from a civil society delegation to travel to northeastern Syria on Ottawa’s behalf to repatriate detained Canadians. Instead, a scaled-down group intends to go to the region in late August to gather information about Canadians held in squalid camps and prisons.

MARKET WATCH

S&P 500 ends losing streak but TSX lower as oil slumps, key Canadian bond yield hits 15-year high

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday, but the TSX ended with losses, as investors focused on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that suggested interest rates could go higher still as the central bank grapples with stubbornly high inflation.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 125.05 points at 19,580.90. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.81 points at 33,946.71. The S&P 500 index was up 16.20 at 4,381.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 128.41 points at 13,630.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.99 cents US compared with 75.86 cents US on Wednesday.

TALKING POINTS

Canada needs a long-COVID strategy

“This means that long COVID may be the perfect foil for our health system. A high-prevalence condition that takes painstaking work and dedicated time to diagnose and manage is colliding with the stark reality of a system which has among the most severe shortages of primary-care access of any comparably wealthy country.” – Fahad Razak and Angela M. Cheung

The best thing the government could do to save the media is to stop trying to save the media

“The wonder is not that we persuaded ourselves we were entitled to help ourselves to another industry’s revenues. The wonder is that we appeared to believe they would let us.” – Andrew Coyne

LIVING BETTER

New menopause treatments offer hope for women with dwindling options

A nonhormonal treatment is now available to women in the United States going through menopause. The drug, sold under the brand name Veozah and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration last month, blocks neural activity in an area of the brain that helps regulate body temperature. That internal control centre tends to malfunction when the brain is deprived of estrogen, leading to hot flashes during menopause that can be “hell” for many women.

The most effective treatment for hot flashes is hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Some women choose not to take HRT because they’re afraid of risks (a 2002 study exaggerated risks to women under 60). Other women can’t take HRT due to medical complications – women who have had heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, liver disease, or estrogen-based cancers.

It’s not clear when the drug will be available in Canada. The treatment’s Japanese maker, Astellas Pharma, has applied for approval in the European Union, Switzerland, Australia, Brazil and Israel, but has yet to submit an application to Health Canada. (The company said in an e-mail that it doesn’t have any details about a Canadian application to share at this time.)

The drug hasn’t been tested directly against HRT either, with some experts saying it probably won’t be as effective.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The art of travel in Haida Gwaii

When Europeans brought a wave of smallpox to the islands of Haida Gwaii in the 1700s, followed by the residential school system in the 19th century, they outlawed the Haida language, and with it, much of its art and culture.

Now the Haida people are reclaiming their art, language, and culture, all of which are deeply intertwined with nature. The art reflects stewardship of the land and conveys a fundamental principle among the Haida people: “respect for all living things and acknowledgment of the interdependence that binds us.” The art is sustainably sourced from the natural world too, using materials like western red cedar and argillite.

Sharing their art with travellers has become an important part of the Haida people’s cultural repatriation. Chloe Berge writes about what she found as one of those travellers.

