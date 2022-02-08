Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Border blockades, provinces lifting restrictions plus more

The federal government provided no timeline for an end to the blockades jamming two of Canada’s border crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge that links Windsor and Detroit – a critical trade route for the Canadian economy.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair briefed reporters today on the blockades. Mendicino said Ottwa is in talks with all levels of government and policing and border agencies, but until a resolution is found the only option is to divert commercial traffic from the United States to the bridge in Sarnia.

The situation in both Ontario and Alberta remains fluid. Limited U.S.-bound traffic resumed across the bridge today after a demonstration against COVID-19 measures blocked travel in both directions yesterday. Traffic was flowing slowly through the Coutts, Alta., crossing this morning after protesters blocked vehicles from passing through last night.

Meanwhile, Quebec Liberal MP Joel Lightbound broke ranks today, saying the federal government should not dismiss concerns about public-health measures or demonize skeptics, though he condemns the trucker protests making life miserable for residents of downtown Ottawa.

Restrictions easing here:

Saskatchewan announced today that it will no longer require COVID-19 vaccine passports starting Monday and will end its indoor mask mandate at the end of the month.

The Quebec government says most restrictions will be lifted by March 14 – except for mask mandates and the vaccine passport system.

In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney said he will reveal later today a plan to reduce restrictions, which businesses are awaiting with a mixture of excitement and trepidation. Prince Edward Island will start easing restrictions on Feb. 17, with the hope of ending gathering limits and mandatory masking requirements by early April.

Opinion: The Ottawa occupation is the October Crisis revisited. Justin Trudeau must be bold - Andrew Cohen

Podcast: On today’s episode of The Decibel, Parliamentary reporter Janice Dickson discusses yesterday’s injunction to stop the protesters’ horn honking, the experience of downtown Ottawa residents and how city government and police have handled the continuing situation

Beijing Olympic highlights: Canada’s women’s hockey team remains unbeaten

Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens made 51 saves in a 4-2 victory over the United States overnight – several of them spectacular. She set a record for most stops by a Canadian goaltender – male or female – in an Olympic contest.

In photos: Canada women’s hockey team remains perfect defeating U.S. and other Olympic highlights

Opinion: Freestyle skier Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue - Cathal Kelly

Your daily guide: Catch up with any action you missed and look ahead to the next events here.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Oscar nominations revealed: Topping the list with the most nomination for Academy Awards are Jane Campion’s gothic western The Power of the Dog with 12 and Canadian director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune with 10. Lady Gaga’s out, Kristen Stewart’s in for best actress nods: film editor Barry Hertz looks at this year’s surprises, snubs and reality checks. And Brad Wheeler explains why Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno wasn’t even in the running for best song.

Throne speech in B.C.: Politicians return to the British Columbia legislature today where the New Democrat government delivers a throne speech outlining its political agenda, two weeks ahead of tabling its budget.

Peloton CEO exiting: Peloton co-founder John Foley is stepping down as chief executive after an extended streak of turmoil at the interactive exercise bike and treadmill company, which will also cut almost 3,000 jobs.

RIP Skylark singer Donny Gerrard: The vocalist whose soothing voice cradled listeners on Skylark’s 1972 hit Wildflower and who working with Elton John and Mavis Staple, among others, has died at 75 of cancer.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street ended higher today, lifted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in U.S. Treasury yields elevated bank stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week. Canada’s main stock index rose to its highest level in more three weeks as gains for financial and industrial shares offset a decline in the energy group.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.65 points or 1.06 per cent to 35,462.78, the S&P 500 gained 37.67 points or 0.84 per cent to 4,521.54, and the Nasdaq Composite added 178.78 points or 1.28 per cent to end at 14,194.45.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 141.68 points or 0.67 per cent to 21,377.18. The loonie slipped to 78.698 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINT

The alt-right has weaponized ‘freedom’ to undermine democracy

“Political leaders, and others, with an unprecedented megaphone in the form of the internet and social media, have used the call for ‘freedom’ to promote bigoted, racist and anti-democratic ideas.” - Gary Mason

LIVING BETTER

Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick makes the case here why this is the year you should go big with contributions to your registered retirement savings plan and tax-free savings accounts. A lot of cash savings have piled up because of the pandemic. If it all gets spent, inflation worsens and interest rates will have to rise a lot. Solution: Divert some cash into RRSPs and TFSAs. You will build wealth for yourself and do some public good.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Luxury ice fishing on Ontario’s Lake Nipissing brings comfy castles to chilly waters

Traian Palad holds a perch he caught at Primeau’s Ice Castle on Lake Nipissing, where he and his family are renting a fishing cabin for the first time.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

“Luxury ice fishing” may sound like a contradiction in terms, but it’s as real as the 18-inch layer of solid ice on the surface of Ontario’s Lake Nipissing.

Pat and Stephanie Primeau operate Primeau’s Ice Castle, a small ice-fishing business that rents out fully furnished fishing huts, complete with satellite TVs, washrooms, propane stoves and furnaces. Their two guest huts (they’re actually converted trailers) sit directly on the frozen waters of Lake Nipissing, about two kilometres from shore. Visitors can use predrilled holes, which penetrate both the huts’ laminate floors and the ice beneath, to fish the chilly depths while sitting on couches, or even while lying in bed.

The Primeaus, who are both members of the Nipissing First Nation, run the business on weekends, between shifts at their day jobs. Pat is a waste water worker with the Nipissing Nation, and Stephanie works as a flight attendant for Air Canada. “My wife and I started this business in 2017, five years ago,” he said. “We both love ice fishing, and we decided we wanted to try and rent ice huts, since we are always out there fishing – but not ice huts that looked like everything else. So we did our research and found these beautiful ice castles.” Read Fred Lum’s full story and see his images here.

