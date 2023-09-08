Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Expected summit between Putin and Kim Jong-un is ‘bad news for absolutely everybody else’

As they escalate their confrontations with the West, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in the days ahead. But this time, the North Korean leader will likely offer something more than loyalty. Putin’s army needs help, and Kim has the artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and Scud missiles that the Russian leader needs. Kim, meanwhile needs food aid and hard currency, in addition to military technology.

So Putin is not only turning to Moscow’s long-time client state for help, but now Kim will be heading into the negotiations holding some of the trump cards.

And since Russia is, like China, a party to United Nations sanctions that ban any transactions that could aid North Korea’s nuclear program, and with Moscow itself under Western sanctions, it’s easy to foresee Russia bending on sanctions against North Korea as a key part of any deal to secure a supply of weapons.

The Kremlin’s strategy has shifted to convincing Washington and its allies that negotiations with North Korea might be the only way to avoid a global conflict. Mark MacKinnon reports.

Read also: Four people were killed today and scores wounded in Russian air strikes on Ukraine.

Divided G20 summit to kick off in India, with China notably absent

What successes come out of this weekend’s G20 meetings in Delhi are more likely to be domestic than international: Member nations are split on a vast number of issues, and both Xi Jinping of China and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are skipping the summit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will chat briefly Sunday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G20 summit, where it’s expected he’ll voice concern about foreign meddling in Canada’s politics.

Judge in Lich, Barber criminal trial expresses she is ‘very unhappy’ about timing of Crown disclosures

Justice Heather Perkins-McKey called a recess today at the criminal trial of last year’s convoy protest organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber after she told the Crown she was unhappy about the timing of the release of text messages to the defence. The judge’s decision came after Barber’s lawyer said the prosecution disclosed this week which text messages it intended to focus on in court from an original stack of 4,000 pages.

Barber and Lich are facing criminal charges of intimidation, mischief and obstruction of police. They also face charges of counselling others to commit each of those three offences.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Senator Lindsey Graham, Michael Flynn

A nine-page report released earlier today reveals that a special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against 39 people, including Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Neither were among the 18 who were ultimately charged along with former president Donald Trump.

Ford government’s appointee to Greenbelt Foundation had family ties to developer

Susan McGovern, the former vice-chair of a foundation that was established to safeguard the Greenbelt, has close family ties to one of the select group of developers whose land was opened up for housing construction in the environmentally protected region.

McGovern’s brother and husband operate The Rice Group, one of the handful of developers whose land Doug Ford’s government removed from the Greenbelt last year, making the property no longer subject to the protected zone’s restrictions on building.

New York says Trump inflated net worth by up to $3.6-billion; Trump seeks dismissal

New York state’s attorney-general said today that Donald Trump may have fraudulently inflated his fortune by far more than previously thought. Letitia James said her valuation and accounting experts believe Trump falsely boosted his net worth by between US$1.9-billion and US$3.6-billion a year over a decade.

Conservative Party planning more Poilievre ads, says head of fundraising

The federal Conservative Party will launch a further wave of ads introducing Pierre Poilievre to Canadians, says the head of fundraising for the party. Robert Staley also said today Poilievre’s wife Anaida will take a higher-profile role in raising funds for the party.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher today, with trading choppy toward the session’s end and all three of Wall Street’s major averages showed weekly declines as investors worried about interest rates and waited tentatively for upcoming U.S. inflation readings. Canada’s main stock index fell for a fourth straight day, as the threat of higher borrowing pressured interest-rate sensitive stocks during a seasonally-weak period for the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 57.43 points, or 0.3%, at 20,074.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.86 points, or 0.22%, to 34,576.59, the S&P 500 gained 6.35 points, or 0.14%, to 4,457.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.69 points, or 0.09%, to 13,761.53.

The loonie was trading at 73.31 cents (U.S.), up 0.21 cents.

TALKING POINTS

The bottom has suddenly fallen out of Liberal support. Why?

Andrew Coyne: “It’s less a sense of things being broken than of a country that is adrift, under a government that gives every appearance of being asleep at the wheel.”

Elon Musk reaches a new low by targeting the Anti-Defamation League

Marsha Lederman: “We are in a society where the primary platform for information sharing has become a breeding ground for antisemitism, conspiracy theories and lies. Supported and amplified by the guy who owns the joint.”

The public inquiry into foreign interference can roll back official secrecy

Editorial: “The commissioner has an opportunity to push back the boundary of official secrecy, while protecting intelligence sources and methods. Her lack of steeping in the national-security culture of secrecy may be cause for optimism.”

LIVING BETTER

What to watch this weekend

Ahead of the release of Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio make their way into your living room with their 2013 collaboration The Wolf of Wall Street. Read Barry Hertz on that epic exploration of greed, along with other bets for weekend streaming.

The Toronto International Film Festival

TIFF kicked off this week, and runs until Sept. 17. Are you a superfan who knows the festival by heart? Take our quiz to test yourself.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Welcome to the mirror world, where nothing is as it seems

It was 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and Naomi Klein was online and on the receiving end of people screaming at her or thanking her for something she’d said or done. But she hadn’t said or done anything. It was her doppelganger – Naomi Wolf – whom Klein has been perennially confused with and conflated with over the years.

And during the pandemic, Wolf had become a “conspiracy influencer,” spreading wild theories on COVID-19, masking, lockdowns and vaccines. Wolf suddenly became a liberal crossover star on the Trumpian right.

Read Naomi Klein’s account of her ordeal as the recipient of the bouquets and brickbats meant for Naomi Wolf.

