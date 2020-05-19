Evening Update: Nova Scotia gunman was stockpiling weapons, warrant suggests

Good evening,

An unsealed warrant is shedding light on the massacre in Nova Scotia and how the police handled it.

Among the revelations is that police knew the gunman was driving a replica RCMP vehicle almost 12 hours before they alerted the public. Some of the gunman’s victims were killed when they were duped into believe he was a real officer.

As well, investigators describe the shooter as an abusive “sociopath” who had been stockpiling weapons and ammunition leading up to the attack. He was also keeping supplies needing to hide bodies.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

School’s out for the summer: The Ontario government confirmed today that they are not recalling students for in-person lessons for the rest of the school year. Premier Doug Ford said it would be an “unnecessary risk” to the province’s children. If public health measures improve, though, Ontario will try to get some day camps running in July and August.

Questions about Snowbirds safety: The Canadian Air Force suffered another deadly crash on the weekend, when a Snowbird plane crashed in British Columbia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are “very good questions” being asked about the tragedy, but that it is too early to say what it will mean for the future of the aerobatics team.

Essential travel only...: The Canada-U.S. border closure is set to continue for at least a few more weeks. The federal government said today that the border will be closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus between the two countries.

...but hockey is essential, right?: The National Hockey League may be days away from announcing how it plans to return. The border closure is one big obstacle for the league’s leadership to figure out, the Associated Press reports, along with all the public health concerns. The league is looking at playing games without fans present and keeping all activities to a handful of hub cities, so there is less continental travel.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit advance on Tuesday as it tried to play catch up to Monday’s U.S. rally. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 246.58 points to 14,885.48. On Wall Street, stocks fell after a report questioned U.S. biotech company Moderna’s claims of promising early results from coronavirus vaccine tests. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 390.51 points to 24,206.86, the S&P 500 lost 30.97 points to 2,922.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.72 points to 9,185.10.

TALKING POINTS

Reducing COVID-19 cases can’t be our only public health goal

“Our mindset has to shift from averting all cases to minimizing cases and adverse consequences, while maximizing overall population health. We need to take precautions in the workplace and social settings but be willing to accept that there will be cases in the community. We need to ensure there is adequate testing, contact tracing and immediate access to health services for the infected. And we must avoid looking for blame when there are cases and not stigmatize groups that become infected; inevitably there will be clusters in identifiable communities.” – Vivek Goel, professor of public health

Nova Scotia can – and must – call an inquiry into the Portapique massacre

“It is well within Nova Scotia’s authority to conduct a public inquiry that includes an assessment of specific conduct of the RCMP if such conduct is a critical component of understanding the context and events culminating in the April 18-19 massacre and the purpose of the inquiry is to correct systemic problems with law enforcement rather than to discipline individual officers.” – Elaine Craig, law professor

Let’s admit it - online education is a pale shadow of the real thing

“Can anyone, in good conscience, charge full-whack tuition to students who are sitting at home – maybe living with their parents – staring at time-delay faces on a screen, or watching quickly assembled YouTube videos and PowerPoint presentations?” – Mark Kingwell, philosophy professor

LIVING BETTER

Getting outdoors is good for your body and your mind. But in the midst of a pandemic, the question is how to do it safely so you aren’t putting yourself – or others – at risk. That’s the issue playing out at campgrounds across Canada, and it depends on the province. Some, such as Alberta and British Columbia, will allow parks to open for campers in the weeks ahead. Others, such as Newfoundland and Labrador, aren’t close to reopening. For those grounds that are accepting visitors, be prepared for some new restrictions, such as no buying local food or bringing along your own toilet.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Newfoundland and Labrador was already headed toward a financial cliff – and then COVID-19 hit. Now the province is that much closer to the edge, driven by low global oil prices that are hurting the resource industry as well as physical-distancing rules that delayed the start of the fishing season. The long-term pressures are still there, too: the high cost of servicing the Muskrat Falls debt and the low population of young people. Provincial leaders are hoping the federal government will throw them a life preserver.

Evening Update is written by Chris Hannay, with an assist by Omair Quadri. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.