Evening Update: Nova Scotia shooting death toll rises to 23; two cargo planes return empty from China without medical supplies

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Nova Scotia shooting death toll rises to 23 in five towns

The number of people who died in a shooting rampage by a Halifax man impersonating an RCMP officer has risen to 23, including a 17-year-old, with bodies found in five Nova Scotia communities.

Police say they are working at 16 specific locations in Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie, Milford and Enfield to gather evidence and learn more about what occurred.

The shooter’s background bears the hallmarks of two distinct but opposing personality types familiar to police: the wannabe, who generally reveres law enforcement, and the criminal impersonator, who co-opts the badge for illicit purposes. Although the Nova Scotia massacre contains familiar elements, they combined in a horrific way that has no parallel on this continent, say those who study such crimes.

Remembering the victims: Young couples, new parents and retirees - you can read here about the people killed in Canada’s worst mass shooting.

Opinion: Refusing to name the Nova Scotia mass shooter avoids one problem – but creates another

“Despite evidence of the contagion effect, there’s also a recognition that conspiracy theories flourish where there is an absence of clear, accurate information.” - Robyn Urback

The latest on the coronavirus: Two cargo planes return empty from China without medical supplies; Ottawa announces fund for community groups

At least two cargo planes chartered by Canadian governments to bring medical gear from China were forced to return home empty this week, following traffic jams at and around an airport in Shanghai as countries scramble there in a rush for supplies to fight COVID-19.

One of the planes was chartered by the Canadian government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his media briefing today, and another had been hired by an unnamed provincial government. There are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground there, he said.

Trudeau also said that the Canada Revenue Agency is launching an online calculator that will help businesses determine how much they can expect to claim through the Canada emergency wage subsidy program.​ Applications for the CEWS open next Monday.

And he also announced a $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund for charities and non-profits that are helping vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19. The money is meant to help fund programs such as volunteer-based home deliveries of groceries and medications and groups that drive seniors or persons with disabilities to appointments, among others.

The notorious nine: These world leaders responded to the coronavirus with denial, duplicity and ineptitude

Everyone remembers the powerful world leaders who derided the coronavirus threat or even denied its existence in its early stages. U.S. President Donald Trump said the virus would disappear “like a miracle.” Others performed admirably under pressure – educating their citizens, advocating good health measures, taking brave action to protect lives. Others were, er … less helpful. The Globe and Mail looks at some of the most dubious responses to the pandemic.

Open this photo in gallery Top row: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Cambodian Prime Minister Prime Minister Hun Sen and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Middle row: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Bottom row: Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Devin Nunes, a California congressman known for defending President Donald Trump in his impeachment proceedings. (Photos by REUTERS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, AFP/GETTY IMAGES, KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY Reuters, The Associated Press, AFP/Getty Images, Korean Central News Agency

Global ‘acute food insecurity’ warning: The coronavirus pandemic could almost double the number of people facing hunger by the end of the year unless developed countries and humanitarian agencies move fast to prevent food production and supply lines from collapsing in vulnerable countries, the United Nations has warned. As many as 265 million people around the world face “acute food insecurity,” it said, up from an estimated 135 million in 55 countries and territories last year.

In business: 3M has filed a lawsuit against Ontario company Caonic Systems, which allegedly claimed a phoney affiliation with the U.S. medical-gear maker to sell hard-to-find N95 face masks at exorbitant prices.

Air Canada is temporarily suspending flights between Canada and the United States after April 26, following the extension border restrictions between the two countries by another 30 days.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Broken rail the suspected cause of two derailments: The Transportation Safety Board suspects a broken rail was the cause of two fiery train derailments on the same stretch of Canadian Pacific Railway track near Guernsey, Sask., southeast of Saskatoon.

Royal birthday: Queen Elizabeth turned 94 today with little fanfare to mark the occasion. Royal birthdays are traditionally marked by ceremonial gun salutes, but world’s eldest and longest-reigning monarch felt it would be inappropriate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock market fell more than 3 per cent today and the loonie fell to a near three-week low as plunging oil prices rattled investors already worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P/TSX composite index fell 448.22 points to 13,940.06.

Wall Street’s major stock indexes following Europe and Asia lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.73 points or 2.67 per cent to 23,019.71, the S&P 500 lost 86.67 points or 3.07 per cent to end at 2,736.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 297.50 points or 3.48 per cent to 8,263.23.

TALKING POINTS

Saudi Arabia’s decision to trigger an oil price war has backfired badly

“Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is learning the hard way that barrels of oil with nowhere to go are worth approximately zero. Saudi barrels aren’t worth nothing – yet – but they’re getting close.” - Eric Reguly

Related: What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?

Novak Djokovic’s musings on vaccines offer a timely reminder: Athletes often don’t know what they’re talking about

“One supposes that if you had to fill out a speculative ‘Who in Sports is an Anti-Vaxxer?’ bingo card, Djokovic would be on it. He gives off a whiff of incipient paranoia mixed with holier-than-thouness – a key marker of the type.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Deferring payments on auto insurance just means you’ll have to pay up later. Instead, consider these ways to lower how much you pay. They include:

See if you can get a discount – or even a refund : For example, Allstate is offering a 25-per-cent discount for the month to all customers. Another company, Onlia, is giving customers a free month without any payments.

: For example, Allstate is offering a 25-per-cent discount for the month to all customers. Another company, Onlia, is giving customers a free month without any payments. Tell them you’re driving less : If you’ve stopped commuting every day, you can lower the number of kilometres allowed on your policy.

: If you’ve stopped commuting every day, you can lower the number of kilometres allowed on your policy. Reduce your coverage: If you’re driving less, you may be able to get by with less liability coverage.

TODAY’S LONG READ

How one Mississauga teen beat out 15,000 other girls to star in Mindy Kaling’s new Netflix series Never Have I Ever

Open this photo in gallery Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars in Never Have I Ever on Netflix. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/Netflix

Mindy Kaling, the TV star and Indian-American icon, put out the call on Instagram: Who wants to star in a Netflix series called Never Have I Ever, playing a character loosely based on her and her co-writer, Lang Fisher? Fifteen thousand girls sent in video auditions. One got the gig, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a Tamil-Canadian from Mississauga, Ont.. (Her first name is pronounced My-trey-ee, and her series drops April 27.) Ramakrishnan, now 18, is a straight-up kind of girl, so she straight-up asked Kaling, “Why me?”

“Mindy said, ‘You’re cool, we love your sassiness, we want you to make it you,’” Ramakrishnan said in an interview this week. She sounds cool even over the phone, sheltering at home with her parents and older brother – bubbly, quick-witted, self-assured and just a little potty-mouthed, Johanna Schneller writes. “I learned to swear early,” she says. “I have a lot of older cousins.” Read more here and learn about the three ways the Canadian teen is like her character, Devi.

