Evening Update: Number of Canadians on EI surges to record after CERB transfer; hundreds of Nigerian students said to be rescued following kidnapping by Boko Haram

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Number of Canadians on EI surges to record in October after CERB transfer

A record number of Canadians are receiving Employment Insurance (EI) benefits this fall after the program returned from a pandemic-driven hiatus. About 1.4 million people received EI benefits for job loss in October, adjusted for seasonality, Statistics Canada said Thursday. That was more than triple the number of recipients in February and the highest on record.

There was also a marked increase in the number of women on EI. In February, women accounted for just over one-third of regular EI recipients. In October, they accounted for half of beneficiaries – the first time that’s happened in data going back to 1997.

In education: Ontario’s education ministry has told school boards to prepare for the possibility of fully remote learning next year. Board chairs have been told they should encourage staff and students to bring essential learning materials home over the holidays.

Across Canada, scores of university and college students are bracing for holidays without their families, as a second wave of COVID-19 batters much of the country, prompting political leaders and public-health officials to recommend that Canadians not travel.

Provincially: Ontario again hit a record for new daily COVID-19 cases today at 2,432 as hospitals urged a month-long lockdown, while tougher restrictions took effect in Saskatchewan and Quebec announced plans to add vaccination sites. Meanwhile, a new field hospital being set up on Edmonton’s University of Alberta campus will be operational by January, but Health Minister Tyler Shandro says it remains a last-ditch contingency.

Internationally: French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 today following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders. The French and Spanish prime ministers and the EU Council president were among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

Boeing 737 Max training flights can start in January after Ottawa approves the jet’s return to Canadian skies

The Canadian government says domestic airline pilots can begin training flights on the Boeing 737 Max aircraft in January, signaling the imminent return to service of the plane that has been grounded for 21 months after two fatal crashes.

Transport Canada said today it has validated a series of changes to the 737 Max authorized by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and will require modifications to Canadian versions of the plane’s software and additional training for pilots before allowing the aircraft to return.

Ottawa will require pilots to take additional simulator training on the revised 737 Max, and new cockpit procedures will be implemented before the plane would return to service at Canada’s major airlines, said the department’s director-general of civil aviation, Nicholas Robinson.

Hundreds of Nigerian students said to be rescued following kidnapping by Boko Haram

Just hours after Boko Haram released a shocking video of victims of a school kidnapping, Nigerian authorities said they have managed to free most of the hundreds of students who were seized at a rural school in northwestern Nigeria six days ago.

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, told reporters on Thursday night that his officials have recovered more than 300 of the schoolboys from a forest in neighbouring Zamfara State. He said the boys would be medically examined and reunited with their families on Friday.

The six-minute video, released by Boko Haram on Thursday afternoon, was the latest evidence that the Islamist militia had committed another mass kidnapping, six years after its notorious Chibok schoolgirl kidnapping.

No full-time Mar-a-Lago for Trump? U.S. President Donald Trump’s neighbours in Florida are seeking to enforce a decades-old compact that says Mar-a-Lago, his private social club, cannot be used as a full-time residence – as Trump has suggested he plans to do after he leaves the White House.

Muskrat Falls relief: Ottawa is providing temporary debt relief to Newfoundland and Labrador for the troubled Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project and appointing a top bureaucrat to oversee its financial restructuring.

Russia sanctioned in sports competitions: Russia will not be able to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The court halved the four-year ban proposed last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency in a landmark case that accused Russia of state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow.

Suspect in custody in Nunavut: RCMP say an alleged shooter is in custody in the Nunavut community of Clyde River. Mounties had warned of an active shooter this morning and advised people to remain in their homes.

New deal needed to revive Iran’s nuclear deal: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will need to reach a new agreement setting out how Iran’s breaches should be reversed, UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said. Iran has breached many of the deal’s restrictions since President Donald Trump reimposed U.S. sanctions.

Lego Store offers winter diversions in Edmonton: At 600 square metres, the new West Edmonton Mall store is the third-largest in North America, and features several jaw-dropping displays – including a Lego Lamborghini.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Under Jagmeet Singh’s able leadership, the NDP senses a rare opportunity

“The NDP will need to perform well to improve its standing in the next election. But the party is reasonably healthy financially, Jagmeet Singh is now an experienced leader, and the situation today will not be the situation in the spring – something pundits often fail to keep in mind.” – John Ibbitson

On politics and the pandemic, the U.S. begins to turn the tide

“Biden, meanwhile, is trying to keep things on an even keel. While impugning Trump for obvious reasons, he has avoided inflaming tensions with unduly provocative rhetoric. He is most fortunate with the timing of the vaccine’s arrival, as he can begin his presidency with a remedy for the heinous affliction in hand.” – Lawrence Martin

It’s the home seller’s dilemma: Where to stash all that cash to keep it safe? Interest rates from the big banks are close to zero right now, whereas alternative banks offer as much as 1 to 1.8 per cent as of mid-December. If you’ve recently sold your home, a 1.5-per-cent rate on $500,000 would get you $7,500 a year before taxes. When you consider Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. only covers $100,000 per account type, it’s worth the effort to set up several alternative bank accounts for the deposit insurance and a better rate.

The forgotten caregivers: How training parents can help treat kids with mental illness

The concept is simple: train the parents, treat the patient.

At Yale, clinical trials for a new 12-week individual-therapy program exclusively for parents has produced positive results for children and teenagers diagnosed with anxiety. A small-scale study in Europe is testing whether parent training can prevent mental health issues in children. In B.C., a new mental health program includes weekly calls from counsellors to help parents respond better to their child’s complex symptoms.

What makes these programs unique is that the children themselves don’t need to be receiving mental health care, an issue that has often prevented parents from qualifying for workshops and programs. Read Erin Anderssen’s full story here.

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian and Dianne Nice.