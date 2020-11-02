Evening Update: One dead, several injured in suspected Vienna terror attack; hearings begin in challenge of Quebec’s secularism law

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

One dead, several injured in suspected Vienna terror attack, interior minister says

Developing story: One person has been killed and several injured in a shooting in central Vienna, a spokesman for the ambulance service said today.

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the attack was believed to have been carried out by several people. An area of central Vienna had been cordoned off and police said a large deployment was under way. “At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” he said.

Local media reported also that a synagogue had been attacked and shots had been fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz. There were unconfirmed reports of co-ordinated attacks nearby.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

The latest in U.S. politics: Last day of the election campaign, Trump suggests he’ll fire Fauci and more

It’s the final day on the campaign trail before the U.S. election tomorrow. A federal judge in Texas today denied an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump suggested that he will fire Anthony Fauci after the election, as his rift with the top infectious disease expert in the United States widens amid an alarming outbreak of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating an incident in which a convoy of vehicles flying flags in support of Trump surrounded a tour bus carrying campaign staff for challenger Joe Biden on a Texas highway. The incident prompted the Biden campaign to cancel at least two of its Texas events as Democrats accused the President of encouraging supporters to engage in acts of intimidation.

Story continues below advertisement

Opinion: Unless there’s a clear-cut verdict, this election is a disaster waiting to happen – Lawrence Martin

Explainer: How does the Electoral College work, and when will it decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential election? Here’s our guide.

Hearings begin in challenge to Quebec law that bans religious symbols for some in public service

Women forced to pick between symbols of faith and careers are having their day in court as legal challenges to Quebec’s secularism law began today.

Last year, the province passed Bill 21, a law that mandates religious neutrality in the public service, partly enforced through a dress code banning religious symbols for some civil servants.

Four legal challenges brought by citizens as well as advocacy and community groups, unions and school boards, were joined together for one hearing in Quebec Superior Court that’s expected to last up to seven weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

How Italy doomed itself to an open-close cycle amid the coronavirus crisis

Italy, the original European epicentre of the pandemic, squandered the opportunity to keep its COVID-19 cases under control, European bureau chief Eric Reguly writes. New infections have climbed tenfold since the start of October and are hitting 25,000 or more a day.

Today, the Italian government was on the verge of announcing new restrictions that may fall just short of a full national lockdown. The new restrictions are likely to include travel bans between the hardest-hit regions, an evening curfew, the closing of high schools and museums and more.

Opinion: With COVID-19, we’re paying the price for being complacent - André Picard

Read more coronavirus developments:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Story continues below advertisement

Dorel strikes deal to go private: The founders of Dorel Industries have made a non-binding proposal to take the bicycle and-baby-products maker private after several rocky years that saw the company’s once high-flying shares tumble to near penny-stock status.

MacKay not running again: Three months after he finished second to Erin O’Toole in the Conservative leadership race, former justice minister Peter MacKay says he will not be running in the next federal election.

Depp loses libel case: Johnny Depp lost his high-stakes libel case today against The Sun tabloid newspaper for labelling him a “wife beater,” as a British judge said he believed the actor had abused ex-wife Amber Heard to such an extent that she frequently feared for her life.

Flu shots on pause: The Rexall pharmacy chain has temporarily paused its flu shot program in Ontario because of what it describes as continuing supply issues.

RIP Robert Fisk and Eddie Hassell: Veteran British journalist Robert Fisk, one of the best-known Middle East correspondents who won accolades for challenging mainstream narratives, has died after a short illness at age 74. Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film The Kids Are All Right and the NBC TV show Surface, has reportedly died after being shot in Texas at age 30.

Whale sculpture stops train from crashing: The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front car rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail near the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. Watch the related video here.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery The whale's tail of a sculpture caught the front car of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails with the driver escaping injuries near Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Peter Dejong/The Associated Press

MARKET WATCH

The Dow and S&P 500 closed higher today, with the Nasdaq and TSX posting slimmer gains, on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, as investors girded for what could be big market swings after all three American indexes notched their biggest weekly decline since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.45 points or 1.60 per cent to 26,925.05, the S&P 500 gained 40.28 points or 1.23 per cent to 3,310.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.02 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 10,957.61.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 116.23 points or 0.75 per cent to 15,696.87 as cannabis stocks surged.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Story continues below advertisement

Without a path to fiscal recovery, we’re lost

“We’ve had ample time to understand the economic impact and to tailor policy to it. There’s little justification to argue for panic-mode thinking when the panic is well off the boil.” - David Parkinson

To commemorate a warped view of a past war, Xi Jinping talks tough to China’s rivals today

“Now, it seems, Xi is mobilizing his propaganda machinery against the West, particularly the U.S., using the Korean War.” - Frank Ching, Hong Kong-based journalist

LIVING BETTER

If you have hypertension, you’re probably careful about how much sodium you consume. But the foods you eat regularly can have an important blood-pressure-lowering effect. According to new research, you’ll find those foods in three different dietary patterns: the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), the Nordic diet and the portfolio diet, developed by David Jenkins from the University of Toronto. All three include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, lentils seeds and nuts, and are low in processed meats, sweets and saturated fat.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Mum chose MAID, but I’m having a hard time letting her go

While she dozes, I sneak a picture of our hands. They match.

When she wakes, I ask her about music. She chooses Pachelbel Canon in D Major, the same lullaby we used to put my baby girls to sleep. She remembers.

Dinner arrives. With a chuckle, she delivers the line she’s clearly been silently rehearsing, “The proverbial last supper, hmm?” Very funny, Mum.

I tuck her in. Love you forever. Read Nikita Crook’s full essay here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.