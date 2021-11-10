Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Ontario hits brake on reopening plans, plus more

Ontario is pausing its plan to lift capacity limits in the remaining settings where proof of vaccination is required, following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The plan to remove a cap on the number of people permitted in night clubs, strip clubs, sex clubs and bathhouses next Monday will be delayed for at least 28 days, says Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, Kieran Moore, as he monitors health indicators.

Ontario’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases sat at 503 today, compared to 379 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, Alberta and Manitoba say they will not subject children under 12 to their vaccine passport systems once those young people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot, according to the two provinces.

Opinion:

We should try to understand the paradox of the vaccine-hesitant health care worker - Robyn Urback

For Ontario, a few small steps today can prevent a big fourth pandemic wave tomorrow - Globe editorial

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

COP26 “Route Zero” pledge to eliminate car emissions omits the biggest buyers and sellers

When the COP26 climate summit began in Glasgow last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hoped countries would commit to ending the sale of gas-powered cars by 2030. But a pledge announced today at the summit involving 24 countries, including Canada, falls well short of that goal.

The “Route Zero” pledge commits signatories to ensuring that all new cars and vans sold in 2040 will be zero-emission vehicles – although “leading markets” such as Canada and Britain have vowed to reach that target by 2035.

Separately, the United States and China unveiled a deal to ramp up co-operation tackling climate change, including by cutting methane emissions, phasing out coal consumption and protecting forests.

Earlier, the first draft of the conference conclusion was released. It calls on countries to raise their ambitions to cut greenhouse gas emissions by next year. It must now be negotiated by the almost 200 countries present in Glasgow and agreed by the close of the two-week talks on Friday.

Read more:

Crisis mounts at Belarus-Poland border

The European Union has accused Belarus of mounting a “hybrid attack” by pushing migrants across the border into Poland, paving the way for widened sanctions against Minsk in a crisis that threatens to draw in Russia and NATO.

Russia took the rare step of dispatching two nuclear-capable strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a show of support for its close ally. Poland briefed fellow NATO allies at a closed-door meeting and they pledged their support, an alliance official said.

Read more: Asylum-seekers trapped in Eastern Europe by Lukashenko’s political chess game

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

U.S. inflation jumps: Consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains.

Rittenhouse case in jeopardy: The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse was thrown into jeopardy today when his lawyers asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked by the chief prosecutor. Rittenhouse had taken the stand and testified that he was under attack when he shot three men during protests in Kenosha, Wis.

Paul quits Greens: Annamie Paul, the Green Party leader, has formally resigned and has also handed in her party membership, which which follows her announcement in September of her plans to step down.

Hortons-Bieber collaboration: Tim Hortons has teamed up with pop superstar Justin Bieber to launch three new Timbit flavours – called Timbiebs – along with co-branded merchandise in what’s seen as a bid by the chain to attract new customers.

Brian Williams to depart NBC: The veteran newscaster who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC Nightly News anchor for making false claims about a wartime story is leaving the network at the end of December after 28 years.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks closed lower today as investor risk appetitive was curbed by surging U.S. consumer prices, which stoked worries of a protracted wave of hot inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 240.04 points or 0.66 per cent to 36,079.94, the S&P 500 slipped 38.54 points or 0.82 per cent to 4,646.71, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 263.83 points or 1.66 per cent to 15,622.71.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 132.59 points or 0.61 per cent to 21,461.93

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

That Liberal-NDP deal in full: the NDP agree not to do what they weren’t going to do anyway

“The Liberals and the NDP are coming together because the Tories are coming part. With little fear of losing votes to their right, the Liberals can afford to tack left, and yet still own the centre.” - Andrew Coyne

Premier Scott Moe wants Saskatchewan to have nationhood status. Yes, it’s as bizarre as it sounds

“It’s a nonsensical ploy to get people to look somewhere other than at his government’s dismal handling of the pandemic.” - Gary Mason

Harding-Kerrigan 2.0: Did French soccer player mastermind attack?

“Every once in a while, we need to be reminded that athletes aren’t just going through the motions and collecting cheques. They will do anything – in a very few cases, literally so – to get to the top.” - Cathal Kelly

Read more: PSG women’s midfielder Aminata Diallo arrested over alleged assault on teammate

LIVING BETTER

Prices for dairy products could be on the rise next year, after Canadian Dairy Commission announced an 8.4-per-cent increase for the price farmers are paid for milk and a 12.4-per-cent increase for the price of butter. On the latest episode of The Decibel podcast, Professor Sylvain Charlebois explains how the cost of dairy is set every year and whether it’s actually beneficial to farmers and Canadians.

TODAY’S LONG READ

In Brampton, young newcomer workers stand up for their rights: ‘There is strength in numbers’

Gagandeep SidhuRamona Leitao/The Globe and Mail

Gagandeep Sidhu was at the end of his rope in June. With $50 left in his bank account and his employer refusing to pay the $5,549 in wages they owed him, the 24-year-old had nowhere to turn. “I was completely broken,” the dump-truck driver said.

That’s when he saw a Facebook post that caught his attention. The post, written in Punjabi, his first language, promised to help students and workers to recover withheld wages from their employers. The post was published by the Naujawan Support Network, a Brampton, Ont.-based collective of Punjabi-Canadian activists.

The group helps advocate for young workers who fall between the cracks. Most are newcomers working their way toward becoming permanent residents. While establishing their new lives in Canada, some find they have no choice but to work below minimum wage and get paid under the table. Others are too scared to confront their employers when things go wrong. NSN stands up for those who find their backs against the wall. Read Uday Rana’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.