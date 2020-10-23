Evening Update: Ontario hospitals in ‘staffing crisis’ territory as PM warns vaccine many months away

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

His government may be lining up deals to supply Canadians with adequate doses of COVID-19 vaccine (including one Canadian-made vaccine candidate), but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning that the vaccine will not be available before 2021. And even then, he points out, priority will be given to front-line workers and the most vulnerable among us.

Until then, managing the pandemic remains the most urgent issue, though in Ontario today there were more reasons for concern than optimism. The commission struck by the provincial government this summer to probe the long-term care sector released preliminary recommendations while sounding an alarm that care homes could be facing a new crisis with the second wave of coronavirus.

The commission heard earlier this month that hospitals are too understaffed to withstand a surge in COVID-19 patients without applying the “dimmer switch” of shutting down elective surgeries. Amid those warnings, a new outbreak was declared at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital, and Premier Doug Ford lashed out at commercial insurance companies for raising rates for hard-hit businesses in a practice he called “gouging.”

Airline rescue package being discussed by federal cabinet

Financial assistance to bail out Canada’s struggling airline industry could be announced as soon as November’s economic statement, sources tell The Globe and Mail. Measures under deliberation include low-interest loans and rollbacks of airport fee increases, though the money would be offered on the condition that none of it goes to compensate executives and certain cancelled routes may need to be restarted.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

A question of confidence: Perry Bellegarde, who leads the Assembly of First Nations as National Chief, says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki should resign over the Mounties' inaction during escalating violence aimed at Mi’kmaq lobster fishers in Nova Scotia. “I am asking the Prime Minister to remove Commissioner Lucki and to replace her with someone who will focus their attention on public safety and combating racism,” he said in a statement.

Les portes se ferment: A shopping mall institution for some 60 years, Le Château is closing its 123 stores in Canada and liquidating its assets in preparation to wind down operations. Already struggling when the pandemic hit, Le Château joins a lengthy list of Canadian retailers that couldn’t survive through the 2020 downturn.

Navigating health care: An Alberta research project has resulted in a provincial first: a patient navigator whose main job will be to assist Indigenous people who may find it hard to trust the health-care system, or may face linguistic or cultural barriers to proper care. Chloe Crosschild will work out of a regional hospital in Lethbridge.

B.C. votes tomorrow: Voters who didn’t cast their provincial ballots in advance have a choice to make tomorrow. Our final-stretch coverage includes profiles of the three major party leaders (listed alphabetically to keep things fair, naturally): Sonia Fursteneau of the Green Party, John Horgan of the New Democrats, and Andrew Wilkinson of the BC Liberals.

MARKET WATCH

Investors sowed doubts that U.S. lawmakers could agree on a coronavirus stimulus package ahead of election day, causing each of the three main Wall Street indexes to post declines for the week, though the S&P 500 and Nasdaq did close slightly higher on Friday. The Dow ended lower on the day, while the TSX was up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.99 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 28,337.67, the S&P 500 gained 12.15 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 3,465.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.28 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 11,548.28. North of the border, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 24.72 points, or 0.15%, at 16,304.08.

TALKING POINTS

The Liberal government is making a mockery of Canada’s parliamentary democracy

“It is often said that ‘it’s not the crime, it’s the cover-up’ but in this case, the government can’t even be bothered to cover up the cover-up. It is going on right in front of us, day after day, week after week, month after month. That is the issue.” – Andrew Coyne, staff columnist

One simple device could save the world from future Toobins

“Let me suggest the office chastity belt. Why not? It worked in the Middle Ages, when wealthy men wanted to ensure the faithfulness of their wives and direct them toward piety, not carnality. Women, of course, could not control themselves, weak creatures that they were. We could today show the same sympathy toward men at work who seem unable to keep their various parts busy in a human resources-approved manner.” – Elizabeth Renzetti, staff columnist

Quebec sovereigntists pin their hopes on 1995′s unfinished business

“Maybe Mr. Chrétien was right, after all. A federalist hardliner from the get-go, he kept on insisting average Quebeckers did not ‘give a damn’ about a distinct society clause. It was only in the dying days of the referendum campaign – as the ‘yes’ side was showing momentum after designating then Bloc Québécois leader Lucien Bouchard as its chief negotiator with the rest of Canada – that Mr. Chrétien went on television to promise Quebeckers change. History shows he never intended to deliver on that promise. He never had to.” – Konrad Yakabuski, staff columnist

The stories we tell in the West have tremendous power – particularly for a group as misrepresented as Arabs

“We believe this is an opportunity for film and story to offer alternate ways of knowing the Arab subject, and to inform modern Canadian society of our human experiences and lived realities through the Arab-local’s, non-Western point of view.” – Ghada Alatrash, Bassem Hafez and Yahya El-lahib, Calgary Arab Arts and Culture Society

LIVING BETTER

If you’re cooking this weekend we have plenty of inspiration, starting with an interview with Ina Garten. In addition to filming her show Barefoot Contessa on her own, she just published her 12th cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, which was almost done when the pandemic struck and is now incredibly timely as people cook more – and eat more comfort food. We also talked to chef Chuck Hughes about what he’s learned cooking at home for his young children. And in our annual Canada’s Kitchen guide, the country’s next star chefs picked recipes that highlight the best of their provinces, from wild venison kebab to bison tataki with chanterelle mushrooms.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery The interior of the new Tom Patterson Theatre in Stratford, Ont. While the building stands empty for now, it remains the showpiece it was built to be. JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

The new Tom Patterson Theatre is a place for Stratford Festival artists to conjure up other worlds. But the art begins on the outside. The building signals high creative ambitions with panels of lustrous bronze, smooth slabs of limestone and curving window walls that reach out toward Lake Victoria.

Designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, it’s a remarkable piece of design that joins technically advanced facilities with some of the most beautifully detailed and well-sited public rooms in the country. It is a rare case in which a Canadian institution demanded excellent design, paid for it, and actually followed through.

“Of course, we had to create a great theatre space. But also to help people engage with the river, engage with the landscape and create a sense of delight,” lead architect Siamak Hariri told The Globe’s Alex Bozikovic during a recent tour of the Stratford, Ont., building, which was ready to open when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and stands empty for now.

