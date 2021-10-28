Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Proposed LTC reform in Ontario, breakthrough cases and more

Nursing homes in Ontario would face fines of up to $1-million and be forced to hand over control to a government-appointed supervisor under proposed legislation aimed at holding the sector accountable for the quality of care it provides to the vulnerable elderly.

COVID-19 has torn through homes in the province, killing 3,824 residents and laying bare weaknesses in oversight of the sector.

Included in the bill introduced at Queen’s Park today are pledges to spend billions of dollars on hiring more workers for the chronically understaff sector, doubling the number of inspectors and building new facilities.

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 currently make up roughly 30 per cent of new cases in much of Canada (that’s people testing positive more than two weeks after completing all recommended doses of a vaccine).

Despite the alarming figures, breakthrough cases are expected. While vaccines are highly effective in reducing the risk of infection, severe disease and death, they don’t offer 100-per-cent protection. And as vaccination rates increase, so too will the proportion of breakthrough cases, as the number of unvaccinated people drops.

In China, Ruili, a city on the border with Myanmar, has become a prison for its 260,000 residents after almost 200 days under lockdown. No other city has more painfully borne the brunt of China’s zero COVID-19 strategy, which aims to speedily suppress any suspected outbreak.

Thousands to arrive in Glasgow for COP26 amid garbage strike, protests and a burgeoning rat population

Delegates to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow may want to avoid venturing too far from their hotels lest they run into piles of garbage, angry picket lines and gangs of rats.

Roughly 1,500 city employees are set to go on strike, including sanitation workers. The city has also run out of hotel rooms, and thousands of delegates are still scrambling to find a place to stay. And then there’s COVID-19 and worries that the summit will drive up Glasgow’s already high infection rate.

About 30,000 delegates are slated to attend along with 130 world leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Executive moves at Canada’s big banks

Toronto-Dominion Bank has announced a major executive shuffle - replacing the heads of its retail banking operations in Canada and the United States - that appears to anoint a set of potential successors to CEO Bharat Masrani.

Teri Currie will retire from the Canadian role and be succeed by Michael Rhodes, who has been head of innovation, technology and shared services. Greg Braca will step down from the U.S. role and Leo Salom, the current head of TD’s wealth management and insurance businesses, will take over.

At Bank of Montreal, Deland Kamanga has been named new head of wealth management. He will succeed Joanna Rotenberg, who resigned in September to take a job at U.S.-based Fidelity Investments.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Facebook rebrands as Meta: As CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company is rebranding itself in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, skeptics see it as an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers. The leaked documents have revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified.

Suncor boosts dividend: Suncor Energy is doubling its dividend and restoring it to 2019 levels as it continues to pay down debt and ramp up production in the wake of higher oil prices. Read more: With banks and the oil patch leading the way, Canada is headed to a dividend boom.

B.C. Premier to undergo biopsy: British Columbia Premier John Horgan will have biopsy surgery tomorrow because of a growth in his throat. Horgan, who is 62 and had bladder cancer in his 40s, said he has been in this spot before and he’s not alone.

The Weeknd gets six AMA nods: Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd has been nominated for six 2021 American Music Awards, one less the leading nominee, pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo. The awards will be handed out Nov. 21.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed less than 90 points away from its record high at the start of the week, powered by big gains in Shopify and Suncor Energy after reporting earnings. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq hit a record high, boosted by gains in Apple and Amazon ahead of their quarterly earnings.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 242.54 points or 1.16 per cent to 21,197.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.79 points or 0.68 per cent to 35,730.48, the S&P 500 gained 44.74 points or 0.98 per cent to 4,596.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 212.28 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 15,448.12.

TALKING POINTS

Albertans have real grievances. Jason Kenney is meeting them with theatre

“There is genuine discontent at the way Ottawa kowtows to Quebec’s every whim, while greedily absorbing tax revenues from Alberta’s oil industry high earners and redistributing them across Canada.” - Robyn Urback

Feminists and trans folk should be allies, so why the bitter words?

“We can certainly all agree that Dave Chappelle is no friend to trans people or feminists alike. In his controversial new special The Closer, the comedian may call himself a ‘terf’ – a trans-exclusionary radical feminist – but if he’s a feminist then I’m a pineapple.” - Elizabeth Renzetti

LIVING BETTER

After this week’s cabinet shuffle, only nine MPs have remained in their old jobs. The massive shakeup included putting a climate activist in charge of the environment portfolio, a rising star in charge of foreign affairs and the first woman of colour at the head of a problem-plagued defence ministry. But what do all these moves mean? Parliamentary reporter Marieke Walsh breaks it down on the latest episode of The Decibel podcast.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Egypt bidding for regional power now that President el-Sisi has total control of the political and economic scenes

Egypt’s President, Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.HANDOUT/Reuters

During the 2020 U.S. election campaign, presidential candidate Joe Biden made it clear he was no fan of Egypt’s strongman president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. He promised “no more blank cheques” for the man Donald Trump had called his “favourite dictator.”

Less than a year later, in May, Biden upgraded el-Sisi to useful strongman. The trigger was the Israel-Palestine conflict, which began on May 10 and ended on May 21, when the Egyptian government brokered a ceasefire and pledged US$500-million to rebuild Gaza, the blockaded strip of territory wedged between Israel and Egypt that was bombed heavily by Israeli warplanes.

Has el-Sisi been rehabilitated? In the eyes of the Democratic White House, yes, to some degree, though Egypt’s woeful human-rights record is still an obstacle to a truly cordial diplomatic partnership. What is certain is that the ceasefire was an example of el-Sisi flexing his regional diplomatic muscles after half a decade of putting out fires on the domestic front, geopolitical analysts say. Read Eric Reguly’s full story here.

