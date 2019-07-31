Evening Update: Ontario paid $40,000 for failed ‘talent search’ for Ford’s friend Taverner; RCMP scale back Manitoba manhunt for B.C. suspects

Good evening,

The Ontario government paid $40,000 for the “talent search” that led to the hiring of Premier Doug Ford’s friend

Newly released records, obtained by The Globe and Mail through the Freedom of Information Act, show that a “flat fee rate” of $40,000 was paid to Odgers Berndtson, the recruiting firm contracted to help find a new commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police in the fall of 2018.

RCMP scale back northern Manitoba manhunt for teens suspected in three deaths

The RCMP is scaling back on its search in northern Manitoba for a pair of B.C. suspects in the deaths of three people.

On Wednesday, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference in Winnipeg that the Mounties will continue the search with reduced resources for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18.

Mr. McLeod and Mr. Schmegelsky are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, 64, whose body was found near Dease Lake, B.C.

They are also suspects in the homicides of American Chynna Deese, 24, and Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, who were found shot dead near the Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

No acts of 'individual misconduct’ by long-term care workers in Wettlaufer murder cases, report finds

A public inquiry into the nursing-home murders carried out by Elizabeth Wettlaufer has concluded that nobody within Ontario’s “strained” long-term care system committed acts of “individual misconduct” during the years Ms. Wettlaufer’s crimes went undetected.

Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Eileen Gillese, who presided over the two-year inquiry, unveiled her four-volume final report in Woodstock, the southwestern Ontario town where Ms. Wettlaufer injected seven of her eight victims with lethal doses of insulin.

Justice Gillese said she chose not to make findings of misconduct, “because it was systemic vulnerabilities – not individual failings – that created the circumstances allowing the offences to be committed.”

She made 91 recommendations aimed at preventing another health-care serial killer from preying on vulnerable residents, including strengthening medication management, employee training, record-keeping, communication and staffing inside nursing homes and related institutions.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate Wednesday for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008, marking the start of a new phase in monetary policy.

The central bank trimmed its benchmark rate to 2.25 per cent from 2.5 per cent, a move that was widely expected given the spate of subpar data trickling out of the U.S. economy.

What does it all mean? We’ve created a comprehensive guide.

“In a stroke, the Fed killed the expectation that interest rates would rise back to historically normal levels and crush people with big debts,” writes Rob Carrick. “This may still happen in the long run. But for now, the global economy is stuck in a slow-growth rut and may even be losing momentum. There’s no justification for higher rates, other than the hunger of conservative investors and savers for better returns.”

CannTrust hires investment bank to assist in ‘review of strategic alternatives,’ including possible sale

The special committee of CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s board has hired Greenhill & Co. Canada Ltd., the Canadian arm of U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co., to act as a financial adviser “to assist in a review of strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale of the company, CannTrust said in a statement Wednesday.

The announcement comes six days after CannTrust fired its chief executive officer Peter Aceto “with cause” and forced its chairman and largest shareholder Eric Paul to resign from the board. The company is under investigation by Health Canada for growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms in late 2018 and early 2019, and has halted all sales.

Canada’s GDP has a good month of May, jumps 0.2 per cent

May was a solid month on the whole for Canada’s economy. The strong gross domestic product numbers from Statistics Canada suggest the country could be tracking better than the Bank of Canada’s annualized second-quarter growth forecast of 2.3 per cent, economists say.

Many economists at Canada’s top banks said Wednesday morning that the country’s GDP could rise at an annualized rate of about 3 per cent in the second quarter, rather than the 2.5 per cent that most were looking at prior to this report.

Dragons’ Den star’s startup gets $300-million to fuel growth of e-commerce companies

A Toronto startup co-led by Dragons’ Den star Michele Romanow that is aiming to transform how young e-commerce companies finance their growth has secured US$300-million in capital to fund its own expansion.

Clear Finance Technology Corp., which operates as Clearbanc, provides cash advances to e-commerce companies to spend primarily on marketing on Facebook, Google and other online channels.

TIFF 2019: Toronto festival’s Canadian lineup a mix of familiar faces, exciting rookies and a starring role for David Cronenberg

David Cronenberg is making his long-awaited return to the Toronto International Film Festival – just not behind the camera. The iconic Canadian filmmaker, who hasn’t directed a film since the dark 2014 drama Maps to the Stars, is one of the stars of Albert Shin’s new psychological thriller Clifton Hill, which will have its world premiere at the 44th edition of TIFF this September, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Dow and S&P 500 suffered their biggest daily percentage drops since May 31 on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade, but remarks by Fed chair Jerome Powell dampened expectations for further cuts going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 333.75 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 26,864.27, the S&P 500 lost 32.80 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 2,980.38, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.19 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 8,175.42.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index also dropped, closing down 0.4 per cent, or 59.49 points, to 16,406.56.

Morgane Oger: “Everyone has a right to access services without prohibited discrimination, but there’s no right to demand any specific worker, nor continuous availability. Believing this is a right isn’t equality – it’s believing that your equality is more equal than others'. It’s contrary to what trans people have fought for, in our own pursuit of truly equal rights.”

Colin Robertson: “The federal government looks committed to hearing no evil, seeing no evil and doing nothing on the China file, for fear of further upsetting Beijing. That is no policy for Canada.… We need a realistic, not a romantic, China policy. It should start with the recognition that China is an authoritarian state, a strategic competitor and systemic rival. It will never follow Western democratic norms because that would destabilize the Communist Party – the root and base of the People’s Republic of China.”

Robert Everett-Green: “Language politics in Quebec are often a numbers game. Statistics Canada detects a small decline in the use of French in the home, or the province’s auditor-general finds that programs to teach French to immigrants produce fewer graduates than expected. The political class responds with dire warnings about the withering of French chez nous, and with calls for tougher language legislation.”

Duane Bratt: “In 2016, Edmonton got a nice shiny new arena, and corresponding redevelopment in its downtown Ice District. Calgarians looked at Rogers Place in jealousy because the Saddledome had become the oldest arena in the NHL. The iron law of Alberta politics is that if Edmonton gets something new, then Calgary must, too.”

Picnics are a fabulous way to have a meal with friends and family. As with hosting any meal, there are ways to ensure the outing is a success.

Stay away from foods that spoil easily. Anything with whipping cream is a problem. Avoid dishes with raw eggs, but don’t worry too much about store-bought mayonnaise – it does not spoil easily. Precooked meats and fish should be well chilled. Refrigerate all food for two to four hours before packing. At the picnic, keep food out of direct sunlight.

To avoid wasps, keep food covered or, when the first one arrives, trap it under a glass. It cannot go back to its home to tell other wasps about the food. Simple but true. And don’t forget mosquito repellent.

The sight of thick black oil spreading across a picturesque northern lake sounds like an ecologist’s nightmare. But last month, as Madeline Stanley watched one multicoloured slick after another spreading across pristine water, she was thrilled.

“Actually, watching the oil being placed on the lake is a pretty exciting feeling,” said Ms. Stanley, a PhD student and project officer at the Experimental Lakes Area, or ELA, in Northwestern Ontario.

The research site, east of Kenora, includes 58 small lakes that serve as a natural laboratory for investigating environmental contamination. It is one of the few places on Earth where aquatic ecosystems can be deliberately polluted for scientific study. Read the full story.

