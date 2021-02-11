Evening Update: Ontario postpones March break in bid to curb COVID-19 spread; Bombardier cutting 1,600 jobs, ending production of Learjet

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Evening Update: Ontario postpones March break in bid to curb COVID-19 spread; Bombardier cutting 1,600 jobs, ending production of Learjet

S.R. Slobodian
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Ontario postpones March break to help curb spread; more vaccines are heading to Canada

Ontario is postponing March break until the week of April 12 in an effort to reduce COVID-19 spread as students return to in-person classes. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the decision was based on the advice of the province’s Chief Medical Officer. The province’s largest teachers’ union, the association representing public school boards and the Opposition New Democrats had all asked for it to go ahead as planned, saying families, students and teachers needed it.

Story continues below advertisement

Nationally, a month-long slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries should end next week, with Pfizer confirming it will ship 400,000 doses starting Monday, its single biggest shipment to Canada to date. Over the next four weeks, Canada should get almost 1.8 million doses from Pfizer, and another 168,000 from Moderna.

Meanwhile, the Manitoba government is preparing to buy two million doses of a prospective Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccine without going through the federal government. Premier Brian Pallister says the deal with Providence Therapeutics is necessary because Ottawa has faced problems in getting steady supplies of the existing international Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Opinion:

  • The “me-first” spirit of vaccine nationalism isn’t just selfish. It’s self-harm - Doug Saunders
  • What if we just cancelled Canada’s pandemic debt? - Konrad Yakabuski

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Bombardier cutting 1,600 jobs, ending production of Learjet

Bombardier is stopping production of its Learjet luxury aircraft later this year and slashing another 1,600 jobs as the Canadian manufacturer tries to stabilize its business amid the global pandemic crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

The moves are part of an effort to shave US$400-million in annual costs by 2023 and come in addition to a plan announced in June to cut 2,500 jobs, the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings release today.

About 700 workers in Quebec and 100 in Ontario are among those who will lose their jobs with the new round of cuts, a Bombardier spokesman confirmed.

Related: Farewell to the Learjet, known for decades as the limousine of the skies for the ultra-rich

U.S. Capitol rioters believed they were acting on Trump’s ‘orders,’ Democrats tell impeachment trial

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment today said the Capitol invaders believed they were acting on “the president’s orders” and reflected his violent rhetoric when they set out to storm the building and stop the joint session of Congress that was certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election.

The prosecutors described in stark, personal terms the horror they faced that day and showed the many public and explicit instructions Trump gave his supporters – both in the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack and at his midday rally that unleashed the mob on the Capitol. Rioters in videos, some posted to social media by themselves, talked about how they were doing it all for Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s lawyers will launch their defence tomorrow, and the trial could wrap by weekend.

Inter Pipeline’s takeover by Brookfield Infrastructure or rival bidder a likely outcome

Inter Pipeline will have to play stellar defense if it hopes to remain a standalone company, because analysts are calling Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ hostile takeover offer fairly valued, and arguing the target has little to show that its current turnaround plan is working.

Inter Pipeline’s “status quo is not an option,” RBC Dominion Securities analysts wrote in a note to clients after Brookfield announced its $5.7-billion takeover bid for the 80 per cent of the company that it does not already own.

IN OTHER NEWS

SIU confirms officer’s bullet killed baby: Two and a half months after a one-year-old baby was shot and killed during a police standoff in a rural Ontario community, the province’s police watchdog has confirmed that an officer did fire the fatal shot.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. sees record deaths: British Columbia’s chief coroner says the province recorded the most deaths in a single year due to an unnatural cause, with 1,716 lives lost to illicit drug overdoses in 2020.

Voting delayed in parts of Newfoundland: Amid climbing COVID-19 case numbers, Newfoundland and Labrador election officials have postponed voting in Saturday’s provincial election for nearly half the province’s ridings.

Raptors not returning to Toronto this season: Challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and how that affects crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada will keep the Raptors in their adopted Tampa home for the remainder of the regular season, the NBA team says.

Taylor Swift Fearless once more: Taylor Swift has announced the recorded version of her sophomore album, Fearless: Taylor’s Version, is finished and “will be with you soon.” Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums in a long-running dispute with music manager Scooter Braun.

Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm says it had ditched Gina Carano, a lead actor in its TV series The Mandalorian, over social media posts “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities,” calling them “are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street stocks closed mixed today, with the Nasdaq eking out a modest gain as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus. But U.S. President Joe Biden said China was poised to “eat our lunch,” a warning that tempered investor enthusiasm for a market near record highs. Canada main index slid with losses in the health-care sector as investors took profits in cannabis shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 7.10 points or 0.02 per cent to 31,430.70, the S&P 500 gained 6.50 points or 0.17 per cent to 3,916.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.24 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 14,025.77. The S&P/TSX composite index fell 64.79 points or 0.35 per cent to 18,392.99.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

LIVING BETTER

It’s RRSP season amid very frothy stock markets - where should an investor turn? Check out Rob Carrick’s 2021 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best Canadian equity funds. The guide is designed to help long-term investors find core investments for their portfolios. You want Canadian stocks in your account, right? The guide offers 11 different candidates you can research on Globeinvestor.com to see whether they meet your needs.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating issues at core of Moose Hide Campaign to end violence against women, children

Open this photo in gallery

Moose Hide Campaign co-founders Paul Lacerte and his daughter Raven Lacerte in Victoria on Feb. 10, 2021.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

A lot has changed since Raven Lacerte and her father Paul Lacerte hatched a plan while moose hunting to help quell a tide of violence that they’d witnessed in their community.

The Moose Hide Campaign to end violence against women and children has grown from a grassroots movement to reaching millions of people in more than 2,000 communities across Canada. But with the pandemic creating more isolation, the Lacertes say the problem they are trying to address remains, making the campaign just as relevant on its 10th anniversary. Read the full story here.

Related: “As we harvested our moose, we had an idea – to use the hide of the moose, which is so important to our culture, as an emblem for a campaign to encourage men and boys to join the effort to end violence against women and children. Wearing the pin would symbolize one’s commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children in their life and to speak out against gender-based and domestic violence.” - Raven Lacerte

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies