Evening Update: Ontario reveals contact tracing app, UN Security Council loss, and how workers’ comp fanned the flames of the opioid crisis

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ontario has received support from the federal government for its COVID-19 tracing app, which could be downloadable for residents as soon as July 2.

The app will bolster the provincial government’s efforts to stem the spread of the virus in Ontario, which has thus far resulted in a steady reduction in cases in the past weeks. Despite reopenings across the province, the “unexpected” decline could be attributed to the relative containment of the virus in long-term facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on as Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott speaks about a new phone app being introduced - a COVID Alert application - during the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jack Boland-POOL Jack Boland/The Canadian Press

Cases of the virus have surpassed the 100,000 mark in Canada, securing Canada’s place in the top 20 nations hardest hit by the novel coronavirus.

In more positive news, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced that there are zero active cases of COVID-19 in the province, indicating that restrictions may soon begin to lift for businesses and social gatherings.

In Ontario, medical doctors from Toronto’s SickKids Hospital are saying that given recent data that indicates children are not superspreaders of the virus, schools should be safe to open come September.

UN reaction

After four years of campaigning, Canada’s bid to win a spot on the United Nations’ Security Council was defeated in a vote yesterday evening. Despite the loss, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that Canada will continue to strengthen international relations and promote Canadian values on the world stage.

Robyn Urback argues the loss is indicative of the disconnect between the Trudeau government’s ambitions for Canada to punch above its weight on the global stage, and a foreign policy that upon examination lacks in substance.

Opioid investigation

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s opioid epidemic has killed at least 15,000 in the past four years, upending families and straining provincial healthcare systems.

As the Globe’s Kathy Tomlinson reports, attempts by worker’s compensation boards to increase savings may have played a crucial role in this devastating epidemic.

Rather than receiving support to get off opioid medication, many workers became increasingly reliant on the highly addictive painkillers or cheaper street drug alternatives, when forced to return to work. Columnist Gary Mason makes the case for an overhaul of Canada’s drug addiction treatment approach, which he calls a ”colossal failure”.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Slowdown: Canada’s slow population growth, aided by the temporary suspension of immigration during COVID-19, is likely to throw a wrench in Canada’s economic recovery, a new report by StatsCan shows.

Story continues below advertisement

The inside story: In his recently released memoir, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, draws out a case for why the President’s relationships with foreign dictators should be grounds for another investigation.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index recovered the previous day’s losses on Thursday as Shopify shares surged and the energy sector recorded gains. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.33 per cent to 15,479.83.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended the session slightly higher as investors continued to worry about an economic shutdown as a result of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and a dim economic outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15 per cent to 26,080.1, the S&P 500 gained 0.06 per cent to 3,115.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 per cent to 9,943.05.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Story continues below advertisement

TALKING POINTS

With Stephen Miller pouring poison into Trump’s ear, the uncivil war rages on

“Firing Mr. Miller is the furthest thing from Mr. Trump’s mind. His campaign priority is hardly to attract Black voters. With the help of Mr. Miller, he has pretty much lost them all. As many have noted in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Civil War of the 1860s in the United States has never really ended. Mr. Trump and Mr. Miller are shamefully keen to extend it into this campaign.” - Lawrence Martin

Canada has an unused card up its sleeve against China: our immigration system

“It might seem odd to make a utilitarian argument in favour of asylum, and indeed, if all policy-makers and politicians were angels, such a justification would not be necessary. But there is a compelling case to be made for a renewed Canadian foreign policy that considers the role immigration and refugee status plays in our national security and response to foreign competitors. As the People’s Republic seeks to impose its will on Hong Kong, an open refugee policy is one that permits Hong Kongers to vote with their feet between an oppressive China or an open Canada.” - Robert Falconer and Ai-Men Lau

The RCMP cannot continue front-line policing if it isn’t responsive to the communities it serves

Story continues below advertisement

“More footage of RCMP use of force is tragically inevitable. If the RCMP are to continue their front-line policing work across eight provinces and three territories, there must be national standards for oversight of its use of force, and fundamental reforms to its governance and complaints process.” - Ian Scott and Kent Roach

LIVING BETTER

Hollywood loves Dads – and loves to poke fun of them too. While the “Dumb Dad” stereotype is a tried-and- true way to deliver some laughs on the big screen, new filmmakers are looking to break out of the goofy archetype, adding complexity to fatherly characters.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Democrats look to channel energy as anti-racism movement has potential to rock U.S. election this fall

Open this photo in gallery FILE -- People on June 7, 2020, visit a makeshift memorial at the site in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed. National protests against police brutality, spurred by Floyd's death, have prompted lawmakers to push to overhaul law enforcement. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times) Victor J. Blue /The New York Times News Service

Protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality may be U.S. President Donald Trump’s undoing, new polling suggests.

Story continues below advertisement

As Adrian Morrow reports, President Trump’s crackdown on protests, while rallying his white base, may have also deterred other potential voters.

The democrats are trying to seize on the momentum stirred up by Black Lives Matter protests, and are reporting high voter registration numbers. While Joe Biden has struggled to capture young voters before, this moment may be his chance - but only if he can justify to voters his previous criminal justice policies.

Evening Update is written by Claire Porter Robbins. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.