Ontario Premier Doug Ford is imposing new capacity limits on restaurants and limiting private indoor gatherings to 10 people in an effort to delay the spread of the more-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, which experts warn could leave the province’s hospitals swamped within weeks.

The new rules limit private indoor gatherings to 10 people, down from 25. Outdoor gathering limits fall to 25 from 100. A 50-per-cent capacity limit will apply to a list of indoor businesses, including restaurants, bars, retailers, gyms and malls.

Food and drinks will not be served at places like sports arenas, cinemas, theatres or casinos, to address the issue of patrons spending most of their time unmasked to eat. Dancing in nightclubs is forbidden. And restaurants and bars will be forced to close by 11 p.m., with alcohol sales “restricted” after 10 p.m. Tables cannot seat more than 10 people.

The news comes as the federal government lifts its widely criticized travel ban on 10 African countries and reimposes its requirement for Canadians taking short trips abroad to get a COVID-19 test before returning to Canada.

The 10-country travel ban was brought in when the Omicron variant was first identified but kept in place even after community spread started domestically.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced the ban would be lifted effective Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Travellers facing tough choices

But for Canadians longing for holiday getaways, travelling presents some hard decisions: take trips and risk catching COVID-19 or being locked down far from home, or cancel and be stuck with vouchers for future travel instead of cash refunds.

The federal government said on Thursday that Canadians should not go abroad over the holidays. The official advisory discourages travel but doesn’t ban it. It’s a move intended to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is causing case counts to soar and threatening to overwhelm the health care system.

Airlines say customers who cancel their flights will not receive cash back, but rather credits toward future trips. The only customers who are guaranteed to be able to recover their money are those who paid extra for cancellation privileges on their tickets, or whose flights are cancelled by the airlines.

Even people who bought cancellation insurance, which pays for some of the non-refundable costs of abandoning a trip, may find that their policies won’t cover them if they call off travel because of the advisory.

Dangerous games: A troubling number of Canadian Olympians are binging, purging and starving themselves. Inside the eating disorder problem in elite amateur sports

Behind the glossy veneer of the Olympics, a significant number of athletes are struggling in ways the cameras don’t see. With athletes’ mental health increasingly coming under scrutiny, several Canadian Olympians who spoke to The Globe and Mail say eating disorders have become one of the most widely identified yet underdiagnosed problems inside the national teams and their feeder systems.

Though data are hard to come by, a survey of national team athletes, conducted in 2019 by researchers at the University of Toronto, offers a glimpse into the problem. The study anonymously polled 764 national-team athletes and 237 recently retired ones. Of those, 21 per cent said they had an eating disorder. That compares with about 3 per cent for the general population in Canada.

Only 4 per cent of athletes surveyed said they had actually sought treatment or been diagnosed, an indication of how undetected they are.

The Globe and Mail has examined more than 40 cases of eating disorders in Canadian Olympians over the past five years, and the factors behind them.

Canada’s bank regulator keeps mortgage stress test unchanged despite spiking home prices, rising household debt

Canada’s bank regulator said it is not changing the mortgage stress test, calling the borrowing rules “adequate,” even as home prices continue to accelerate and household debt rapidly increases.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, or OSFI, said the mortgage stress test for uninsured mortgages will continue to require borrowers to qualify at a rate of 5.25 per cent. The Finance Department also said the rate would remain the same for borrowers who make a down payment of less than 20 per cent of the property’s purchase price and require mortgage insurance.

The no-change announcement was welcomed by the real estate industry, which said things will stay the same for most borrowers.

“If they qualified last week, they qualify this week,” said Leah Zlatkin, mortgage broker with Brite Mortgage, who works in the Toronto region. “This is great news for people who are waiting to buy,” she said.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Two Canadians, a Chinese admiral and a dramatic escape from Hong Kong at the height of WWII: After the Hong Kong garrison surrendered on Christmas Day, 1941, Ted Ross, a Canadian civilian working for the British government, had no intention of becoming a prisoner.

Inside the intense bidding war for Great Bear Resources that saw Kinross Gold emerge as winner: Five major mining companies engaged in an intense bidding war for Red Lake exploration company Great Bear Resources Ltd. with Kinross Gold Corp. eventually winning last week.

Parents may want to consider shorter intervals between COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children, experts say: The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends children 5 to 11 receive their second dose at least eight weeks after the first. However, this research was based on data from the adult population, and NACI’s guidance was developed before the arrival of the Omicron variant, for which there is mounting evidence that it is more transmissible than Delta and potentially better able to spread among the vaccinated population.

Alberta is ‘on solid ground with oil and gas,’ provincial Energy Minister Sonya Savage says: Pandemic uncertainty continues to linger. However, Alberta’s Energy Minister says she expects more plans for hydrogen projects and carbon-capture facilities, and a growing interest in geothermal energy and helium in 2022, as companies diversify, pursue opportunities in emerging energy sectors and double down on their efforts to lower emissions.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed the week essentially unchanged in a losing week while U.S. markets fell after the Federal Reserve’s latest moves to fight inflation.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.77 of a point to 20,739.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 532.20 points at 35,365.44. The S&P 500 index was down 48.03 points at 4,620.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.76 points at 15,169.68.

The Canadian dollar wasn’t immediately available.

TALKING POINTS

An Edmonton couple’s story of renting and loving it: ‘Our whole life is freedom’

“Renting is widely viewed in Canada as a second-best way to live compared with owning a home. But with house prices soaring and interest rates expected to rise, more people are going to be long-term renters.” – Rob Carrick

Omicron is super-infectious. To slow it, Canada needs a circuit breaker

“It’s possible that Canada, and the world, will get lucky. It’s possible that the average Omicron case will be markedly less severe – less likely to put people in hospital – than the average Delta case. There’s some hopeful preliminary evidence from South Africa, though it comes with caveats; there’s also evidence from Denmark strongly suggesting the opposite, namely that the average Omicron case could be slightly more likely to lead to hospitalization.” – The Editorial Board

China is buying up the critical green-revolution minerals sector in Canada and elsewhere. Enough already

“China’s strategy is obvious and hardly a secret: It wants to lock up the raw supplies and the processing capability of the metals that will power the next industrial revolution, from EVs and other clean-energy innovations to leading-edge consumer electronics.” – Eric Reguly

Bank of Montreal’s U.S. strategy is paying off. But will the momentum last?

“This business columnist isn’t prone to gushing about banks (or the executives who run them), but it’s hard not to be impressed by BMO’s turnaround south of the border – especially since other foreign banks have stumbled in the U.S. market over the past year.” – Rita Trichur

LIVING BETTER

Four signs your diet may need more carbohydrates

The notion that eating carbohydrates can hamper certain health goals has led many people to eat less of them and, in some cases, drastically so.

While some types of carbohydrates should definitely be limited, such as added sugars and refined grains, ousting others can rob your body of nutrients, drain your energy, worsen your mood and, possibly, affect your long-term health.

Here’s what to know about carbohydrates (or carbs), along with clues you might need to eat more of them.

TODAY’S LONG READ

What will be Britain’s Christmas No. 1 song of 2021? Britons are surprisingly keen to find out

It’s one of Britain’s most hotly contested competitions and this year’s entries include the Church of England, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, ABBA, George Ezra and a punk band whose name we won’t publish in a family newspaper.

The race to become the Christmas No. 1 is a uniquely British obsession that captivates the country throughout the holiday period. Newspapers have been filled for weeks with speculation about which song will win this year and bookies have been taking millions of pounds in bets. Social media has also been buzzing with campaigns by fans pushing their favourite tunes or just trying to cause havoc with oddball selections.

The criteria for the title is simple: the Christmas No. 1 is the song that tops the weekly music chart before Dec. 25. The tally is calculated through a complex formula that includes record sales and downloads from streaming services such as Spotify. And history shows that just about any song – good, bad or just plain wacky – can come out on top.

How wacky? Consider that in each of the past three years, the Christmas No. 1 has been by a YouTuber called LadBaby, a.k.a. Mark Hoyle, who sings about sausage rolls. His 2020 chart topper – Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ sung to the tune of Journey’s 1981 hit Don’t Stop Believin’ – beat Mariah Carey’s perennial holiday favourite All I Want for Christmas Is You. Only The Beatles have scored more Christmas No. 1s than LadBaby.

