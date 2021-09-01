Evening Update: Ontario to launch vaccine passport plan for indoor restaurants, theatres, gyms on Sept. 22

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ontarians will have to show proof they have received full immunization against COVID-19 before entering indoor restaurants, gyms, theatres, and banquet and meeting halls under a new system unveiled by Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday.

The plan comes into effect Sept. 22, at first using the existing printed or e-mailed vaccine receipts issued by the government and requiring patrons to show photo ID. A smartphone app, which will allow people to display their verified vaccination status with a scannable QR code, is expected to launch Oct. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no option for unvaccinated people to submit a negative COVID-19 test instead of a vaccination certificate, but the system will allow for medical exemptions for those who are allergic to the vaccine or for whom it poses a health risk.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Day 18 of the federal election campaign

The Liberal Party released a fully costed campaign platform detailing how a re-elected government would spend an additional $78-billion over five years while targeting corporations and the wealthy for $25-billion in tax hikes. The platform includes a minimum 15-per-cent tax on high earners so that deductions and tax credits can’t reduce their tax obligations below that threshold.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is also facing NDP and Conservative accusations of a pattern of turning a blind eye when it comes to misconduct complaints, as Trudeau defended for a second day a candidate who is facing several allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is promising to scrap the Liberal government’s infrastructure bank and ensure every Canadian has high-speed internet by 2025. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning today in Quebec where the party is hoping to boost its seat count after losing seats in the province in 2019.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement: A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave conditional approval to a potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.

Ontario lifts class size, COVID-19 distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classrooms: Ontario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms. The memo sent out to colleges and universities shows staff and students will still have to wear masks indoors.

On the latest Decibel podcast: Listen to reporter Jason Kirby on what the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes could reveal, as Silicon Valley entrepreneurs will no doubt be closely watching to see how the court – and media – regard one of their now-fallen stars, once considered one of the youngest self-made female billionaires.

Taliban confront economy in turmoil, humanitarian crisis: The Taliban struggled to keep Afghanistan functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of U.S. forces. The Taliban have yet to name a new government or reveal how they intend to rule. In an administrative vacuum, prices have soared and crowds have gathered at banks to withdraw cash.

Tim Houston defends picking white man as minister of African Nova Scotian affairs: Despite criticism, Nova Scotia’s new Premier is sticking by his decision to name a white member of his caucus as the new minister responsible for African Nova Scotian affairs and the Office of Anti-Racism Initiatives. There were no Black Tory candidates among the party’s 31 members who won ridings in the Aug. 17 provincial election.

CP Rail reaffirms Kansas City Southern offer: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. reaffirmed its US$27.2-billion offer for Kansas City Southern, setting a Sept. 12 deadline for the U.S. to accept the deal. CP Rail’s CEO urged KCS’s board of directors to recommend the CP takeover to its shareholders, one day after the U.S. regulator issued a ruling that cast in doubt rival Canadian National Railway Co.’s richer deal to buy KCS.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

The Nasdaq closed Wednesday at a record high, with the S&P 500 ending near its previous peak, as September kicked off with renewed buying of technology stocks and U.S. private payrolls data that supported the case for dovish monetary policy. Canada’s main index finished at a record high of its own, as railway stocks jumped after regulators halted Canadian National’s deal to buy U.S. peer Kansas City Southern, potentially paving the way for rival Canadian Pacific to usurp the deal.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed at 20,689.58, up 106.64 points, or 0.52 per cent. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.51 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 35,313.22, the S&P 500 gained 1.49 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 4,524.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.15 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 15,309.38.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Hybrid work risks becoming the next ‘career killer’ for women

Story continues below advertisement

“With the pandemic now in its fourth wave and younger children still ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines, it stands to reason that women, especially working mothers and family caregivers, will be among the last to return to in-person work. If the hybrid model is indeed the future of work, then executives must make a concerted effort to prevent the office from becoming even more of a boys’ club – or else women will be left out of decision-making and passed over for all kinds of advancement opportunities.” -Rita Trichur

No more U.S. nation-building abroad? We’ll see about that

“That Operation Enduring Freedom evolved into one of ‘nation-building’ had nothing to do with mission creep. It reflected the realization that without a stable Afghan government and modern army, there would be no way to keep the terrorist threat at bay without far more Western forces occupying Afghanistan indefinitely.

But dismissing the progress made in Afghanistan serves Mr. Biden’s purposes as he seeks to direct his country’s energies toward tackling the geopolitical threats posed by a rising China and a mischief-making Russia.” -Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

‘There’s an insatiable, growing appetite amongst our teens and young adults to learn more about money.’

Story continues below advertisement

Three years ago, William Brown of Fort St. John, B.C., then age 12, started asking his aunt and mom about stocks, bonds, mutual funds and compounding interest. He liked the idea of investing and he wanted in. But because he hadn’t reached the age of majority, opening an investment account in his own name was out of the question.

So his mom, Teresa Brown, came up with a solution: If he could prove himself with fictional trades on an online phantom account for a year, she would open a Wealthsimple account and he could use it. He’d just have to run the trades by her first.

He tripled their first $200 investment right out of the gate. Now 15 and in high school, William is allowed to make any trade he wants from his phone using his mom’s account. Notifications on her own phone keep Ms. Brown in the loop. Read Kira Vermond’s full story here.

TODAY’S LONG READ

This small gift of tobacco is also a heavy reminder of Canada’s history

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

Early in March, I was scavenging through the junk drawer of my kitchen for an object to write about as part of a course I was taking. I was determined to push myself in new directions just then, in writing and otherwise, so I was looking for a proverbial stepping stone. My search uncovered a small plastic container of loose tobacco. Finding it was a pleasant surprise. I appreciated the practical little container it was in: transparent, cylindrical, with a sealed lid, easy to carry in a pocket or a purse. But I could not remember when or from whom I had received the tobacco.

Story continues below advertisement

While I cannot remember receiving my tobacco, Indigenous awareness training is a regular part of my professional life, and I remember clearly when I offered it to others. Twice I have presented tobacco to Indigenous speakers and the gift was acknowledged as a symbol of appreciation for what was to be shared. I was nervous both times. I rehearsed in advance and still fumbled, doubting each word as soon as it escaped my mouth. I focused on my potential mistakes rather than the intended meaning and chose safe words while worrying they were not safe enough. Read Filomena Calabrese’s full story here.

Evening Update is written by Ibnul Chowdhury. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.