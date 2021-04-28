Evening Update: Ontario to provide paid sick days; British PM scandals rock his leadership

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

After months of resistance, Ontario says it will temporarily provide three paid sick days for workers who don’t have benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the province continues to push Ottawa to improve its federal benefit. Essential workers had reported going to work ill with the highly contagious coronavirus because they didn’t want to lose their wages.

The program will require employers to pay their workers up to $200 a day for up to three days. Employees can use the days if they have symptoms, to get vaccinated or to care for others.

Opinion: Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s apologies mean nothing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s apologies mean nothing Also today, Ontario’s auditor-general said that nursing homes were woefully unprepared for the onslaught of COVID-19 which was a results of the culmination of years of neglect and failure to address known problems.

Other COVID reading:

Mental health: Hospital COVID-19 visitation rules exact a heavy toll on families, ICU staff

Hospital COVID-19 visitation rules exact a heavy toll on families, ICU staff Vaccine hesitancy: Doctors from racialized communities launch a new campaign called This is Our Shot

Doctors from racialized communities launch a new campaign called This is Our Shot Q&A: Can I get a different type of vaccine for my second dose?

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Procurement minister Anita Anand poses for a photo in front of a shipment from South Africa of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus disease at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada April 28, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

India’s COVID-19 crisis grows

The last day brought 360,960 new cases for the world’s largest single-day total, taking India’s tally of infections to nearly 18 million. It was also the deadliest day so far, with 3,293 fatalities carrying the toll past 200,000. Shortages of oxygen, medical supplies and hospital staff remain scarce despite commitments to step up supplies.

Experts are calling on Canada to step in and take action in the situation which is described as more dire than anything the world has witnessed so far in this pandemic. “The entire country has descended into a place of hellish suffering, and it has happened with unbelievable speed,” wrote Amrit Dhillon in an opinion piece for The Globe.

Open this photo in gallery An employee fills oxygen cylinders inside an oxygen filling centre on April 28, 2021 in Bengaluru, India. Abhishek N.Chinnappa/Getty Images

British PM scandals rock his leadership

Boris Johnson has been accused of taking at least £58,000, or $99,800, from Conservative Party donors to renovate his Downing Street living quarters and for allegedly telling advisers last fall he would rather “let the bodies pile high in their thousands” than impose another lockdown.

His ability to stretch the truth is almost legendary, but his denials have done little to ease the outcry and instead raised more questions about what he hasn’t disclosed. The Prime Minister is now facing a barrage of accusations and a formal investigation into whether he has told the full story behind the pair of scandals that have rocked his leadership.

Also read: EU lawmakers ratify post-Brexit trade deal with Britain

Fed decision

As expected, the Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady on, nodding to the U.S. economy’s growing strength but giving no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery.

“Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened,” the U.S. central bank said in a unanimous policy statement at the end of a two-day meeting.

More economy stories:

Inflation pressure hits consumers as firms pass along higher costs

Bank of Canada unfazed by short-term inflation increase

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

New Parliamentary Budget Officer report: The Canada Infrastructure Bank is unlikely to spend even half its $35-billion budget over its 11-year mandate despite government pledges to get the cash flowing to new green projects, warns PBO.

Elephant hunt by top U.S. gun lobbyist sparks fury: Wayne LaPierre, chief executive of the National Rifle Association, fired repeatedly at close range at a wounded and immobilized elephant, failing to kill the animal until a friend finished the job, according to a gruesome video posted on the website of The New Yorker this week.

Anniversary of fatal Canadian military helicopter crash: Six Canadian Forces members were lost one year ago, when a Cyclone helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean. This week is a time of grieving loved ones amid the challenges of a pandemic.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady and gave no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery. The TSX ended with a gain, propelled by a surge in Shopify shares after upbeat quarterly results.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 161.59 points to 33,823.34, the S&P 500 lost 3.27 points to 4,183.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.19 points to 14,051.03.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

China’s population decline poses challenges and opportunities

John Ibbitson: “Countries that lose population every year stagnate economically: Italy, Spain, Japan. China is the new Japan. And that could lead to problems containing the discontent of an overtaxed, overworked, increasingly frustrated population.”

On Jonathan Vance, the Liberals return to form

Andrew Coyne: “If all of this sounds familiar – from the tactics, to the players, to the watery half-denials – it should: This was exactly the pattern observed in the SNC-Lavalin affair.”

Joe Biden has had the best start of any presidency in almost a century

Lawrence Martin: “While he attempts to forge an American renaissance, he exhibits a sense of calm and reassurance, qualities that his broad perspective brings and that his country needs.”

LIVING BETTER

The rise of vegan cheese

Plant-based cheese is a great option for anyone looking to cut back on dairy, or just choose plant-based more often. Even though a growing number of us are seeking out plant alternatives more often, cheese is the one thing many of us aren’t willing to give up. But vegan cheese is getting close to the real thing.

There are more dairy-free cheese options on grocery store shelves than there have ever been -- Between advances in food processing technologies, and artisanal techniques that were once relegated to dairy curds being applied to nut, coconut and starch bases with increasingly sophisticated results, the global plant-based cheese market is expected to reach a value of US$2.66-billion by 2027.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The housing boom is hurting Canadian life

The rapid acceleration in housing prices is causing tremendous stress to individuals and the nation as a whole, writes Rob Carrick, Particularly for young adults who are being denied access to the what used to be the near-universal entitlement of home ownership. Prices in smaller cities have also risen enough to present affordability challenges of their own.

Governments and financial regulators have a choice to make: Introduce measures to contain price increases in the real estate market, or let housing keep tearing away at the financial fabric of Canadian life.

Also: In Vancouver and Toronto, as many as 1 in 5 homeowners own more than one property

Open this photo in gallery iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Evening Update is written by Sierra Bein.