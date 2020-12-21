Evening Update: Ontario’s province-wide lockdown to begin on Boxing Day; Michelle Latimer resigns from CBC’s Trickster amid ancestry controversy

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Provincewide Ontario lockdown to begin on Boxing Day, not Christmas Eve

Ontario will go into a provincewide lockdown on Boxing Day as it tries to get COVID-19 cases under control.

The lockdown will last two weeks, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9, although it will remain in effect for four weeks until Jan. 23 in the most densely populated southern parts of the province, including the Toronto area and Ottawa.

During the lockdown, schools will be closed for in-person classes. Indoor gatherings with anyone outside of the household are not permitted. Supermarkets will remain open at 50-per-cent capacity, while big-box retailers selling groceries and liquor outlets will be limited to 25-per-cent capacity. Delivery and curbside pickup can continue.

Ontario today reported 2,316 new cases – the seventh consecutive day of more than 2,000 daily new cases.

Meanwhile, Health Canada says it will “soon” be ready to announce if it can authorize a second COVID-19 vaccine after receiving final documents from Moderna over the weekend. The U.S. biotech firm is establishing a Canadian office as it ramps up plans to rolls out its COVID-19 vaccine here as soon as it is approved.

Internationally, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to ease the growing international concern about a British-born variant of COVID-19 that has led dozens of countries to close their borders to British travellers and caused havoc at the Port of Dover. Russia, India and Spain are among the countries suspending travel today, following similar moves by Canada and European nations including France, Italy and Ireland over the weekend.

Separately, the European Union has officially approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to be used across the 27-nation bloc.

Opinion:

“In this supposedly get-tough Ontario, there is no restriction on travel. There is no curfew. This is not, by any reliable definition, a lockdown.” – André Picard

“For this holiday season, we need to delay the gatherings that we cherish, in order to protect our shared enjoyment of the future.” – Vincent Lam

Read more:

Michelle Latimer resigns from CBC’s Trickster after addressing questions of Indigenous ancestry

Less than a week after releasing a statement addressing questions surrounding her Indigenous ancestry, Canadian filmmaker Michelle Latimer has announced she is leaving CBC’s Trickster, the acclaimed series which she co-created and directed.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I am resigning from Season 2 of Trickster,” she said in a statement posted on Facebook today. “... I stand by who I am and by my family’s history, but I also understand what is being asked of me. I recognize my responsibility to be accountable to the community and my fellow artists, and that is why I have made this decision.”

Last week, Latimer publicly apologized for naming the Kitigan Zibi community in western Quebec as part of her family history before “doing the work to formally verify this linkage.”

Meanwhile, Telefilm Canada, ImagiNative and the Indigenous Screen Office have issued statements in recent days addressing the path forward for grant programs and policies meant to provide financial backing for Indigenous film and TV creators.

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny releases call with security agent who admits role in poisoning plot

It was clear that no one in the Russian government was going to investigate the attempted murder of Alexey Navalny, senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon writes. So Navalny decided to investigate it himself.

The result is an astonishing video that the Russian opposition leader posted online. In it, he calls up a man identified as part of an Federal Security Service team that has been accused of tracking Navalny for years – and of attempting to poison him in August with the chemical agent Novichok.

In the recording, Navalny identifies himself as an assistant of Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia’s Security Council and a former FSB boss. Explaining that he is writing a report on the failed assassination attempt, Navalny dupes the man into admitting his own role, as well as analyzing why it did not succeed.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Libyan man charged over Lockerbie attack: The U.S. Justice Department unsealed charges accusing a Libyan bomb expert in the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, an attack that killed 259 people in the air and an additional 11 on the ground. The charges were announced on the bombing’s 32nd anniversary in the final news conference of outgoing Attorney-General William Barr’s tenure, underscoring his attachment to a case that unfolded during his first stint at the Justice Department.

Barr breaks with Trump on special counsel: Separately at the press conference, Barr broke with President Donald Trump, saying he saw “no reason” to appoint a special counsel to look into the President’s claims of election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of president-elect Joe Biden.

Convictions in human-smuggling deaths: Romanian mechanic Gheorghe Nica and Northern Irish truck driver Eamonn Harrison, two members of an international human-smuggling gang, were convicted of manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam whose bodies were found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.

Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island: The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, according to a U.S. National Weather Service official. The eruption started late Sunday and was followed by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks were mixed today, with the S&P 500 closing lower, having clawed its way back from steep losses early in the session as investors juggled the outbreak of an ominous new strain of COVID-19 with the passage of a long-anticipated stimulus package. The Nasdaq joined the S&P 500 in the red, but financials helped the blue-chip Dow reverse course for a modest gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.40 points or 0.12 per cent to 30,216.45, the S&P 500 lost 14.497 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 3,694.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 12,742.52.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.74 points or 0.19 per cent at 17.500.89, pulled lower by falling energy stocks.

LIVING BETTER

As this year like no other begins to wind down, pick yourself up with these last-minute treats that are quick and easy to prepare, but still decadently delicious, including winter sangria, instant lemon meringue and shortbread cookies.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Boast or banter? 2020 holiday letters serve as time capsules in a pandemic year

On the back of her Christmas postcard, Stephanie Ip included a telling nod to the year that was – an infographic titled “2020 Pandemic in Review.”

Here, the Vancouver journalist documented life in lockdown. The international trips she cancelled (two), the number of food deliveries she and her fiancé got to their door (26), and the long list of shows they binge-watched.

The cards and letters of 2020 are a drastic departure from holidays past. Laced with profanity, real talk, gratitude and reflection – as well as masked-up Santas, toilet-paper tree garlands and wishes for vaccines and curbside liquor pickups – Christmas correspondence is serving as a time capsule of an unprecedented year. Read Zosia Bielski’s full story here.

