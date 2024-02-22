Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois are calling for the immediate release of unredacted records on the firing of two scientists from Canada’s top infectious-disease laboratory. The researchers worked with China.

The Globe and Mail reported that a special committee of MPs found censored documents on the firing of two scientists from the Winnipeg lab was redacted to shield the Public Health Agency of Canada from embarrassment, not to protect national security, a special committee of MPs says.

The committee is recommending the majority of the documents be made public, according to a Feb. 19 letter obtained by The Globe, that was sent to House leaders of the four major parties.

Deadly 2021 attack on Muslim family in London, Ont., was terrorism, judge finds

An Ontario judge has determined that the attack on a Muslim family in London, which killed four people and injured a nine-year-old boy, was an act of terrorism.

Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was convicted last fall of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after he used his truck to run down the family members, who were wearing traditional Pakistani clothing in London in June, 2021.

The terrorism ruling doesn’t affect his sentence for first-degree murder, which carries an automatic 25 years with no chance of parole. But the case has been seen as a test of how Canada’s terrorism laws apply to white nationalists.

On the war’s anniversary, Ukrainians settle into new lives in Ireland

Open this photo in gallery: At top, Ukrainian refugees Anastasia Svizina and her husband, Yevhen Svizin. Below, Lali Dmytriva and son Misha.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, more than six million Ukrainians are living abroad. The Globe and Mail has been following a group of families who were among the first to leave their homeland when Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Anastasia Svizina and her husband, Yevhen Svizin, Lali Dmytrieva and her son Misha made their way to the west coast of Ireland, after fleeing Mariupol.

Theirs is a story of hope, pain and the struggles of two generations: a younger one looking forward and ready to start afresh, and an older one shaped by the past and pulled by the memories of home.

Read more: Russian forces shift focus on Ukraine’s northeast in what may be an ambitious new push

The latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war and tensions in the Middle East

Israeli strikes have killed at least 48 people in southern and central Gaza overnight, officials of the Hamas-controlled health agency say. European foreign ministers and UN agencies are calling for a ceasefire, with alarm rising over the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Tensions were also rising in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where three Palestinian gunmen opened fire on morning traffic at a highway checkpoint, Israeli police say.

China has asked the International Court of Justice to give its opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian Territories, which it said was illegal.

Meanwhile, a suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden as Israel intercepted what appeared to be another Houthi attack near the port city of Eilat, authorities said.

Opinion: The Israel-Hamas war has done damage to artists and their freedoms – Marsha Lederman

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

B.C.’s election-year budget: British Columbia rolled out its budget with financial relief for families and businesses, and record spending on health and education. The voter-friendly largesse will be financed by what is expected to be the highest deficit the province has ever recorded, and soaring taxpayer debt.

Navalny’s mother under pressure: The mother of Russia’s top opposition leader Alexey Navalny says she has seen her son’s body and that she is resisting strong pressure by authorities to agree to a secret burial outside the public eye.

Opinion: The bravery of Alexey Navalny will outlive Putin’s cruelty – Globe editorial

Nuclear power pact: Montreal’s AtkinsRéalis and the Atomic Energy of Canada have reached a deal both say will accelerate development of a large new nuclear power reactor called the Monark, as governments around the world shop for low-emission methods of generating electricity.

Ontario moves to overrule energy regulator: The province has introduced legislation that would strike down a decision in December by Ontario’s independent energy regulator on natural gas connections that it said would increase homebuilding costs. It also announced it would replace the Ontario Energy Board’s chair.

Former Globe publisher honoured: Phillip Crawley has been awarded the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s prize for lifetime achievement in recognition of his decades-long career in journalism and his dedication to the industry.

Auston Matthews’ hot streak: The Toronto Maple Leafs centre scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season last night, breaking a tie as the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50 goals at 54 games.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index gained almost 150 points Thursday, while its Wall St. counterparts soared, led by technology stocks after another blowout report from chipmaker Nvidia. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both surged to close at record highs.

Unofficial closing data showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 456.54 points to 39,068.78, the S&P 500 gained 105.14 points to 5,086.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 460.75 points to 16,041.62. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 145.68 points at 21,318.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.11 cents UScompared with 74.01 cents US on Wednesday.

TALKING POINTS

Hard choices lie ahead as Canada prepares to meet NATO defence target

“Both the Liberals and Conservatives must tell Canadians how they will get this country to 2 per cent within the next few years. There is going to be pain. Canadians need to know how each party would inflict that pain.” – John Ibbitson

Danielle Smith breaks tax-cut pledge while promising the moon for Alberta’s Heritage Fund

“Smith is advancing a long-term financial stability narrative not only with future generations in mind, but also as a way to distract from her decision to break a key UCP pledge from last May’s election campaign.” – Kelly Cryderman

LIVING BETTER

If you’re scanning for viewing options this weekend, look no further than Korean-Canadian filmmaker Celine Song’s debut feature and Oscar nominee Past Lives, which is finally available to stream. Other films to check out include Pedro Almodóvar’s short Strange Way of Life, which film editor Barry Hertz says “might be the best 30 minutes you’ll watch” this season.

TODAY’S LONG READ

How a shadowy takeover decimated Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party

Open this photo in gallery: People arrive at the Citizens Coalition for Change offices in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Jan. 30, where youth aligned to Nelson Chamisa, the country's main opposition leader, erected a banner and painted office walls blue in solidarity after Chamisa recently quit his own party.ZINYANGE AUNTONY/Getty Images

When an obscure Zimbabwean politician announced a takeover of the country’s biggest opposition party last October, its members were astonished and baffled. But they soon realized that their party was in deep trouble.

Four months later, the Zimbabwean opposition is fragmented and leaderless, while the ruling party has exploited the confusion to secure a two-thirds majority in the national assembly – a crucial step in prolonging its 44 years of domination in the country.

Sengezo Tshabangu, a textile and bricks businessman from western Zimbabwe who has held a series of minor positions in several opposition parties since 1999, shocked the country by installing himself as interim secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change – and then ousting many of its MPs from Parliament. Read the full story by Geoffrey York and Jeffrey Moyo.

