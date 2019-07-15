Evening Update: Ottawa awarding Davie shipyard business, Trudeau denounces Trump’s tweets

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Ottawa giving military contract to Davie shipyard weeks before election

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government is set to give one third of $1.5-billion in maintenance work on 12 military frigates to Quebec’s Davie shipyard, which has long complained that it was treated unfairly by the Canadian government’s shipbuilding strategy, officials said. The shipyard is in a region where residents have been heavily courted by all political parties during federal elections.

BC.-based Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards and Nova Scotia’s Irving Shipbuilding have been part of the national shipbuilding strategy since 2011, but according to officials, the government is looking to add a third shipbuilder.

Overall, the maintenance work on the Royal Canadian Navy’s frigates is estimated to be worth at least $7-billion over two decades. The first wave of contracts will be announced Tuesday with Davie, Irving and Seaspan each receiving $500-million of work.

Trudeau denounces Trump’s call for four minority congresswomen to leave the U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for four minority lawmakers to “go back” and fix the “crime-infested places from which they came.” During a press conference Monday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at CFB Petawawa, Trudeau said, “This is not how we do things in Canada. A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian.”

Trump wrote a series of tweets Sunday assailing four Democratic congresswomen of colour, all of who are U.S. citizens. Trump told reporters Monday he isn’t concerned if people thought his tweets were racist. Condemnation of his comments “doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” he said.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR

Teen girls missing in Algonquin Park found safe: Ontario Provincial Police say two teenagers who went missing during a camping trip in Algonquin Park have been found safe. Police said a canine unit found the girls around noon, ending a search that involved almost 100 people. Police said the girls are in good shape and “alive and well.”

Passenger bill of rights takes effect: As of Monday, airlines have to reimburse passengers for flight bumping and damaged luggage. It is part of the passenger bill of rights under which airlines must clearly communicate if a flight has been delayed or cancelled and travellers can receive up to $2,400 if bumped and up to $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage. Air Canada and Porter are among two of the companies asking a Federal Court of Appeal to quash the rules, which they say violate international standards.

Shooting survivor quits in frustration: Mass-shooting survivor Nathalie Provost has quit the federal firearms advisory committee, saying she is extremely disappointed with the Liberal government’s failure to crack down on assault-style rifles. She says the committee contributed nothing to the Liberal firearms bill recently passed by Parliament, legislation she considers very timid.

Barrick Gold awarded payout: The World Bank has ordered Pakistan to pay a joint venture operated by Barrick Gold and Chile’s Antofagasta US$5.8-billion in damages stemming from dispute that dates back to 2011 when a province in Pakistan rejected attempts to secure a mining lease for the Reko Diq copper-gold project.

The code breaker: Mathematician Alan Turing, whose cracking of the Nazi code helped the Allies to win the Second World War, will appear on Britain’s new £50 banknote, the Bank of England said Monday. Turing, who is considered the father of computer science and artificial intelligence as well as a war hero, died by suicide in 1954 after being convicted over homosexuality.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index started the week higher and U.S. markets closed at record highs while Citigroup provided an early glimpse of the potential tone for the second-quarter earnings season. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 22.70 points to 16,510.82.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.13 points to 27,359.16, the S&P 500 gained 0.53 point to close at 3,014.30 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.05 points to end at 8,258.19.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Canada needs a rebirth of co-op housing

Story continues below advertisement

“Canadians are looking for a place to call home that is affordable, attainable and sustainable. Often, we consider only two options: renting or buying. But there is another choice. Housing co-ops offer people a chance to get ahead, have control and live affordably.” - Tim Ross, executive director for the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada

It’s election season, so get ready for recycled Liberal scare tactics

“It was a laughably sleazy attack. Were the Liberals to turn this into one of their 2006-style campaign ads, it would go something like this: “Does Andrew Scheer oppose conversion therapy? He says he does. But maybe he doesn’t. What’s he hiding?” - Globe editorial

Sound the alarm: It’s time to fight for Ontario’s volunteer firefighters

“North Dumfries, like so many of Ontario’s and Canada’s volunteer fire departments, is comprised of people who are required to pull mangled bodies from cages of twisted car metal or hold the hands of strangers as they watch the light leave their eyes. Then they pack up, go home and head into work the next morning. Some of them can still hear screaming or smell gasoline – phantom echoes of tragedies past that they carry with them every time they don their gear. So it isn’t so much a question of whether our volunteer firefighters need support, but how much.” - Lauren Sproule

LIVING BETTER

Story continues below advertisement

Creative uses for what is usually considered waste are crucial at a time when China has imposed new standards on the recycled materials it takes from other countries – leaving Canadians facing piles of garbage. But, glimmers of innovation have started to appear with cosmetics, perfume, clothing and food packages all being created from waste products. And consider what can be done with cow dung. A company is turning it into tableware.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

In Newfoundland and Labrador’s opioid crisis, a flying doctor lifts rural residents’ hopes of recovery

It is an hour or so before midnight when Dr. Todd Young’s truck peels onto the unlit strip of asphalt paved into a remote section of woods. His pilot and plane are already waiting. This night’s flight in early June was planned for tomorrow, but warnings of early morning fog have set off an urgent race to get to Marystown - 500 kilometres south of his home in Springdale – to ensure he can see the dozens of addictions patients registered to consult with him. For many of the patients, accessing treatment outside the urban centres is a problem. Dr. Young flies to eight-and-counting small Newfoundland and Labrador towns each month and, in most of those places, he’s the only doctor willing to prescribe opioid-replacement medication.

Golden blunders: How a string of technical mishaps has hampered Canada’s junior gold miners

In 2016, junior gold-mining executive Scott Caldwell was in a jovial mood. Despite the price of gold tumbling, his company was defying the odds and promoting a new mine in Guyana as a cash machine. But last October, the wheels came off when a company raised doubts about an earlier report that had vastly overestimated the amount and grade of gold at the new mine. Guyana Goldfields isn’t a one-off with several other companies shocking the market in the past few years with similar technical blunders.

Story continues below advertisement

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.