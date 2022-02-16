Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Protesters blockading downtown Ottawa for almost three weeks were issued orders to leave immediately by police officers patrolling the downtown.

“You must leave the area now,” reads the flyer given to protesters today, the 20th day of the blockade. “Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested.”

Most demonstrators were defiant in the face of the new notice.

Meanwhile, the RCMP have sent letters to cryptocurrency exchanges and financial institutions instructing them to stop facilitating transactions with accounts connected to the convoy protests.

A letter sent to cryptocurrency exchanges and obtained by The Globe and Mail says both the RCMP and the OPP are investigating cryptocurrency donations “in relation to illegal acts” falling under the scope of the Emergencies Act. The letter listed more than more than 30 specific cryptocurrency wallet addresses.

The RCMP have also sent letters to financial institutions, including banks, listing the names of people the police force have designated as being involved in illegal acts tied to the demonstrations, according to a spokesperson for the Canadian Bankers Association.

Olympic Games highlights: Gold medal puck drop tonight in women’s hockey, plus more

Canada has won the gold medal in the men’s 5,000-metre short-track speed skating relay, giving Charles Hamelin his sixth medal in his final Olympic Games appearance. That makes him this country’s most decorated male Winter Olympian.

Eyes now turn to the matchup of the evening: The gold medal game in women’s hockey pits Canada against archrivals the United States. Puck is set to drop at 11:10 p.m. ET. The Canadian men’s team will not advance, losing 2-0 to Sweden in their quarterfinal this morning.

Read more: Hong Kong’s COVID-19 outbreak is embarrassing Beijing in the middle of the Olympics

Opinion: Beijing’s Games of Shame show how far China’s government has fallen - Irwin Cotler and Yonah Diamond

In photos: Canada’s men’s speed skating team wins gold in 5,000-metre event and other Beijing Winter Olympic highlights

The Canadian men's speedskating team celebrate after winning the men's 5,000-metre relay final in Beijing, Feb. 16, 2022.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press

Your daily guide: Catch up on early events and follow tonight’s action here.

Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity today, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal.

While the feared Russian invasion did not materialize, the United States and its allies maintain that the threat remains strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability in the balance.

Analysis: Biden all but powerless to stop invasion of Ukraine, but he is calling Putin’s bluff - David Shribman

Read more: In Ukraine, the drums of war beat softly

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Inflation rises 5.1 per cent: Canada’s consumer price index hit a new three-decade high last month, putting more pressure on the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates at its next announcement on March 2. Bank of Canada deputy governor Tim Lane said today the central bank may have to be “forceful” in pushing back against high inflation, in a speech that set the stage for a rapid rise in interest rates in the coming months.

Search ends off Newfoundland: The search for 12 crew members lost after a Spanish fishing boat sank off the coast of Newfoundland yesterday has been called off as hopes of finding any more survivors dwindle.

Shopify stock tanks: Releasing its fourth-quarter results today, the Ottawa company revealed that the pandemic rush that sent merchants to the e-commerce platform in droves two years ago has now slowed down. Its stock, which has been battered over the past three months in an overall tech selloff, fell 17.10 per cent to close at $938.91.

MARKET WATCH

The Shopify selloff pulled down Canada’s main stock index today while minutes from a recent Federal Reserve meeting calmed U.S. market fears about an impending interest rate hike.

The S&P/TSX composite index slide 118.91 points or 0.55 per cent to 21,383.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 54.57 points or 0.16 per cent to 34,934.27, the S&P 500 index rose 3.94 points or 0.09 per cent to 4,475.01, and the Nasdaq composite fell 15.67 points or 0.11 per cent to 14,124.09.

The loonie rose to 78.78 U.S. cents.

LIVING BETTER

What better way to celebrate the legacy of director and producer Ivan Reitman, who died on Saturday, than by watching some of his classic movies? Film editor Barry Hertz lists Reitman’s five most essential films - including Animal House and Ghostbusters - where you can stream them tonight. And find out here why he thinks Reitman might just be the most influential Canadian filmmaker of all time.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Afghans say six months of Taliban rule has been nothing but fear, sorrow and, for many, a life on the run

A girl sits in front of a bakery in the crowd with Afghan women waiting to receive bread in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 31, 2022.ALI KHARA/Reuters

Women who used to work for the Afghan government wake at night, startled by the sound of footsteps outside their homes, afraid the Taliban has come for them. On the outskirts of cities, men who once commanded hundreds of soldiers cower in hiding. Those who worked for foreign governments hope to be rescued.

A lot has changed since the Taliban took control of the country six months ago. The extremist rulers have sent scores of people – fearful of retribution, and afraid they will be killed – into the shadows.

Former members of the Afghan army, former government employees and women’s rights activists all change their locations regularly to avoid detection. They can’t work, and as the country plunges into a worsening food crisis, with more than half the population facing acute food insecurity, they can barely feed their families. Read Janice Dickson’s full story here.

