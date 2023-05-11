Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Federal Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge introduced a number of new measures today, including the creation of a compliance office, to tackle poor governance at Canada’s national sport organizations.

The new office can penalize sports bodies by pulling federal funding from any organization that doesn’t meet standards for transparency, diversity and professional governance.

For years, the country’s sports organizations have refused to publicly disclose their financial and business dealings, and have not adequately addressed athletes’ allegations of abuse.

Slain OPP sergeant, two injured officers ‘ambushed’ by alleged gunman, commissioner says

A sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police is dead and two other officers injured after they were “ambushed” when they arrived at a house in in Bourget, Ont., a small community east of Ottawa.

Sgt. Eric Mueller, who died after the shooting, was a 21-year law enforcement veteran who was well-respected in the force, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said.

Police said a 39-year-old man was taken into custody by a second group of responding officers and charges are expected. A long gun was found at the scene, the commissioner said

Migrant detentions at U.S.-Mexico border hit record highs as Title 42 ends

Thousands of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border are rushing to get into the United States before a new regulation, which will deny asylum to almost all migrants who cross illegally, takes effect at midnight.

Title 42, a Trump-era immigration restriction, expires tonight, but will be immediately replaced by a new measure from the Biden administration which will bar anyone who has passed through another country without seeking refuge elsewhere or who failed to use legal pathways to enter the United States.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said authorities have caught more than 10,000 migrants a day this week trying to enter illegally, and, in recent days, held up to 28,000 migrants at its facilities, far beyond its stated capacity.

Open this photo in gallery: Migrants hope to get their phones charged by aid workers while they wait between the primary and secondary border fences as the United States prepares to lift COVID-19 era Title 42 restrictions that have blocked migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border from seeking asylum since 2020, near San Diego, California, U.S., May 11, 2023.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

New recommendation on cancer screening reignites debate: A debate over breast cancer screening has been rekindled in Canada after a U.S. panel’s recommendation that women begin receiving mammograms at the age of 40 instead of 50. The fight pits breast-cancer advocates and medical specialists in favour of earlier and more frequent screening against the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care which says the harms of false positives and overdiagnosis outweigh the benefits of mammograms for some groups.

CMHC defends mortgage amortization period: As some borrowers with variable-rate mortgages have seen their amortizations grow beyond 25 years as interest rates have risen, the CEO of Canada’s federal mortgage insurer says the organization will not extend the maximum amortization period for new mortgages because that would also stoke demand and spur higher home prices.

Ottawa says help on the way to battle wildfires: As wildfires ravage parts of Alberta, Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said today that Canadian military personnel are being deployed to help with the “unprecedented” situation. Thousands remain out of their homes as 82 active wildfires continue to burn, with 23 out of control.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive yet to begin, Zelensky says: Even as Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops near the eastern city of Bakhmut and made other frontline gains, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv’s full-blown counteroffensive involving tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of Western tanks is still being prepared.

NHL playoff update: The Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination last night with a win over the Florida Panthers, pushing the series to Game 5 in Toronto tomorrow. And the Edmonton Oilers evened up their series by beating the Vegas Golden Knights at home. They play next in Las Vegas tomorrow.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index fell today as energy shares dropped and investors worried continued high interest rates could lead to problems in the global economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 0.4 per cent to 20,417.61. The Canadian dollar traded for 74.20 cents US.

Meanwhile on Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 also ended lower, pulled down by Walt Disney Co., which reported weaker subscriber growth in its streaming service Disney+, and declines in regional bank and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.66 per cent to 33,309.51; the S&P 500 lost 0.17 per cent to end at 4,130.62; and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18 per cent to close up at 12,328.51.

TALKING POINTS

“Alberta now has its own Tea Party crusade. It’s called Take Back Alberta, and its potential to reshape politics in the province should concern everyone.” – Gary Mason

“After what people witnessed this week, I wonder how anyone could want Mr. Trump in charge of anything. Perhaps they’re willing to overlook it all for self-serving reasons. Tax breaks? Or perhaps they admire that kind of behaviour. Agree with it. Aspire to it.” – Marsha Lederman

LIVING BETTER

As the end of the school year quickly approaches, parents are rushing to find camps for their children during the summer holidays. The task has been made harder by the huge demand and high costs of these activities. Here are some tips to keep kids busy this summer without breaking the bank.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The remote work revolution that never took off

Open this photo in gallery: People have lunch outside of the Toronto-Dominion Centre in Toronto's financial district on May 10, 2023.Tuan Minh Nguyen/The Globe and Mail

In the thick of the pandemic, major companies were scrambling to build fully remote work forces. New job titles cropped up for the people who were supposed to lead the transition – chief remote officer, head of remote, head of team anywhere – and there was talk of a revolution in the nature of work. The death of the office seemed near.

But almost three years later, this sea change has failed to materialize on a large scale. Most countries emerged from pandemic lockdowns more than a year ago, and things quickly returned to normal, especially in the realm of white-collar work.

A growing body of data suggests a sharp decline in the proportion of workers across North America who work fully remotely, and a corresponding surge in the number of people who do hybrid work, meaning they split their time between home and office. Read the full story by Vanmala Subramaniam.

