Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ottawa expels Chinese diplomat over foreign interference

Ottawa announced today that it will expel Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei for interfering in Canadian politics.

Zhao was part of efforts by the Chinese government to target Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family after he spearheaded a parliamentary motion that declared Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghurs to constitute genocide.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said that “Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei.” The minister added that “diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home.”

There was no immediate response from the Chinese government.

Wildfires continue in Alberta as Smith, Trudeau discuss aid plan

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today to discuss the wildfires that continue to rage in Alberta, and which have forced thousands from their homes. Trudeau gave assurances of support, saying the federal government will work with the Red Cross to set up a matching fund to help Albertans affected by the fires.

Some oil and gas producers are halting production as the wildfires rage. With more than 100 active fires burning across Alberta, oil and gas companies with operations in the western and northwestern parts of the province have evacuated workers and paused operations.

The latest on the Alberta wildfires

Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday

On the the eve of a Russian holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany, Moscow launched its biggest swarm of drones in months against Ukraine, as it fired 60 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukrainian targets earlier today. A food warehouse was also set ablaze by a missile in the Black Sea city of Odesa. Kyiv said Moscow was also making a final push to try to capture Bakhmut, in the east, to hand President Vladimir Putin what would be his only prize for a costly Russian winter offensive.

In a break with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked Victory Day on Monday rather than Tuesday, to match the practice of Western allies.

Canada seeks to join non-nuclear pillar of AUKUS alliance

Although Canada was absent when AUKUS – a security pact among Australia, Britain and the United States – was first announced in September, 2021, Ottawa is now asking to join the non-nuclear component of the pact. AUKUS was struck to counter China’s rising military might in the Indo-Pacific region.

Canada wants to participate in the second pillar of the AUKUS agreement, according to senior government officials. This provides for information-sharing and close co-operation on accelerating development of cutting-edge technologies, including undersea defence capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technology and hypersonic warfare.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Federal investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman who killed eight

Federal agents have been going over social media accounts believed to be used by Mauricio Garcia, along with posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views. Garcia, who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall, also had a patch on his chest that read “RWDS,” an abbreviation for the phrase “Right Wing Death Squad,” which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups.

AI could pose ‘more urgent’ threat to humanity than climate change, Geoffrey Hinton says

Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer of artificial intelligence, is among a growing number of tech leaders voicing concern about the possible threat posed by AI if machines were to achieve greater intelligence than humans. In an recent interview, Hinton called AI an “existential risk.” While many fellow tech leaders recommend a pause in AI development, Hinton advocates “putting a lot of resources into figuring out what we can do about it.”

Maple Leafs fall to Panthers in OT, trail series 3-0

After Sunday’s overtime loss to the Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, now down three games to none, face the unenviable challenge of winning four in a row to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Globe is collecting Leafs fans’ best trivia facts about the country’s hardest team to love. Submit your most-obscure TML trivia here.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index rose today to its highest closing level in one week, helped by gains in the consumer discretionary sector and shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 43.12 points, or 0.2%, at 20,585.15. It followed a gain of 1.5% on Friday as data showed Canada’s economy adding more jobs than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.69 points, or 0.17%, to 33,618.69, the S&P 500 gained 1.87 points, or 0.05%, to 4,138.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.50 points, or 0.18%, to 12,256.92.

The loonie was trading at 74.76 cents (U.S.), up 0.04 cents.

TALKING POINTS

Ottawa’s fiscal hangover has kicked in

Editorial: ”The Liberals need to downsize the civil service. With layoffs made much more difficult, a hiring freeze is the next-best option.”

The Ford government should speak up to defend inclusive school cultures

Kathleen Wynne: “Part of that work is for elected leaders, school trustees, MPPs and ministers to enforce their own codes of conduct, policies and laws. Children, their teachers and all communities need to know that decision-makers have their backs.”

Can anyone stop Donald Trump from winning the GOP’s presidential nomination?

David Shribman: “But of all the remarkable stunts of the magus of MAGA, none may be more remarkable than this: He is perhaps the only person in American history actually to profit from being indicted and to have his prospects soar as the legal cases against him multiply and the charges he faced metastasize.”

LIVING BETTER

The case for exercising outdoors

The weather is (finally) warming up across Canada, so what better time to move your exercise routine outside? Personal trainer and Globe columnist Paul Landini makes the case for skipping the gym for the great outdoors. As he explains, training outside forces you to get back to basics – no fancy pulley machines here! – and focus on the basic exercises and movement patterns that deliver results. What’s more, outdoor exercise engages your senses and provides a social outlet for introverts who might otherwise miss out on a way to connect with others. Read more.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Royal genes? Science offers a reality check on King Charles’s ancestral lineage

The coronation of King Charles III on Saturday is an occasion to wonder how much of the royal bloodline Charles has inherited, some 28 generations down from William of Normandy and his victory at Hastings in 1066. Ivan Semeniuk takes a look at the royal genealogy.

