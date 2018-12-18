Evening Update: Ottawa offers $1.6-billion boost to struggling oil sector; opioids no more effective for treating chronic pain than over-the-counter options, study finds

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Ottawa offers $1.6-billion boost to struggling oil sector

The federal government is providing $1.6-billion in financial support to Western Canada’s beleaguered oil industry, indicating the assistance is meant to tide companies over until new crude export capacity is added over the next couple years, Shawn McCarthy writes.

Almost all of that assistance comes in the form of loans from federal business development banks, available now. The rest will go to companies through existing programs that encourage investment in technological innovation.

Faced with a glut of crude inventories, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ordered an across-the-board production cut of 8.7 per cent, starting in January (for subscribers).

Opioids no more effective for treating chronic pain than over-the-counter options, study finds

Opioids are no better at treating chronic pain than over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen and naproxen, according to a study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association. That raises questions about how often the drugs are prescribed, considering the risks they pose, Carly Weeks writes.

Researchers analyzed nearly 100 studies on the effectiveness of opioids at treating chronic non-cancer pain. The findings also showed the modest benefits provided by opioids seemed to wane over time, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.

Opinion: To truly tackle the opioid crisis, governments need to work together - Abdullah Shihipar and Brandon D.L. Marshall, Brown University

Dellen Millard gets third life sentence for killing father, not eligible for parole for 75 years

Convicted serial killer Dellen Millard will spend 75 years in prison after he was handed a rare third consecutive life sentence for first-degree murder today, Molly Hayes writes. (Read how a serial killer slipped through the cracks here.)

Mr. Millard along with Mark Smich were found guilty in the death of Tim Bosma. A stranger to the pair, Mr. Bosma had taken them on a test drive in 2013 when they shot him and burned his body in an animal incinerator.

It was only after the high-profile arrest in that case that police revisited two earlier cases to which Mr. Millard had ties. In July, 2012, Laura Babcock disappeared and Mr. Millard and Mr. Smich would later be found guilty of her murder. It’s believe her body was also incinerated.

Mr. Millard’s father, Wayne, was shot in the eye while in bed in November, 2012. His death was initially ruled a suicide, but Mr. Millard was also found guilty of that murder.

Michael Flynn sentencing postponed to allow for further co-operation

A federal judge abruptly postponed the sentencing hearing today for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, after a stunning hearing in which the judge accused Mr. Flynn of selling out his country.

The delay allows Mr. Flynn to continue co-operating with the special counsel’s Russia probe and get credit for it in his punishment. He pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts, just days after Mr. Trump was inaugurated.

U.S. District Justice Emmet Sullivan gave Mr. Flynn a tongue-lashing that raised the prospect the judge could send the retired Army lieutenant-general to prison, even though prosecutors have recommended against prison time, citing his co-operation in the Russia probe. “I can’t hide my disgust, my disdain” at the crime, the judge said.

MARKET WATCH

Global equity markets turned lower late today as nervous investors awaited indications whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates much further amid turbulent markets and a weakening outlook for the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.66 points to 23,675.64, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 points to 2,546.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.18 points to 6,783.91.

Canada’s main stock index rose after notching its lowest close in more than two years in the previous session, as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said interest rate hikes could be interrupted amid signs of slowing growth and low oil prices (for subscribers). The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 54.24 points at 14,416.89, rising for the first time in four sessions.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Amazon plans to create 600 new tech jobs in Toronto, the company announced today as it expanded its footprint in the city’s downtown core.

Penny Marshall, who starred in TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood with films including Big and A League of Their Own, has died at age 75.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation today reached a deal to dissolve while Mr. Trump fights allegations he misused assets for business and political purposes (for subscribers)

TALKING POINTS

The year when recklessness ruled

“Pierre Trudeau once famously used the analogy of Canada sleeping next to an elephant. He wasn’t trying to demean that fine old mammal. They are friendly enough. But he surely never envisaged his son’s generation having to face up to a pachyderm of today’s dimensions.” - Lawrence Martin (for subscribers)

Does our feminist Prime Minister truly understand masculinity?

“Our government leaders, and the many institutions they influence, must be mindful of how they’re discussing Canadian men, and if their words and actions are actually inspiring positive change or just more ivory tower virtue signalling.” - Jamil Jivani, author, lawyer and host of The Road Home podcast

The Christmas effect: holidays are a risky time to be in the health system

“When hospitals reduce staffing, and when related health services in the community, from clinics to family practices, reduce their hours or shut down – as happens on the weekends, during the summer holidays and the Christmas holidays - accessing care is more difficult, and patients pay a price.” - André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Some all-inclusive resort destinations don’t quite live up to the name. Here’s what to ask before booking (for subscribers). What isn’t included? Read the list of inclusions carefully and look out for these common exclusions: child care, water sports, golf, tennis, beach towels, alcohol outside of mealtimes, gratuities, excursions and cover charges at nightclubs and entertainment venues. Where will my room be located? An oceanfront suite may sound sublime, but not if it’s next to a throbbing beachside nightclub. Ask for full disclosure on your room’s surroundings, along with a detailed map.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Songwriter John Prine floors one Lightfoot, impresses another

Last week at an exclusive house concert recorded for George Stroumboulopoulos’s show on CBC Music, a fan of the songwriter John Prine passed out during the performance. We can call it faint praise for Prine, but not the damning kind. In fact, quite the opposite, Brad Wheeler writes.

Prine, 72, performed eight songs at Mr. Stroumboulopoulos’s downtown Toronto home, where 100 or so fans and well-known musicians squeezed into a living room and kitchen for a midday serenading taped for a Dec. 16 broadcast. Jim Cuddy was there as a VIP guest, but the Blue Rodeo star was only the third-best songwriter in the room, because Gordon Lightfoot was in attendance as well.

As was Hamilton folk-rocker Terra Lightfoot (no relation to the Sundown icon). Suffering from a cold, she had knocked back some over-the-counter medication to suppress the symptoms. Apparently the remedy was past its expiry date. Soon after swallowing a dose, she felt “a little weird.” Later, as Prine sang his 1971 song Sam Stone, she sank like a rock in the sea, hitting the floor, briefly unconscious.

Because the collapse happened behind Mr. Prine, the revered American songster hadn’t realized anything was amiss. Later, though, after being informed of the incident, he took Ms. Lightfoot’s brief wooziness as a compliment. “I heard we made a girl faint,” he good-naturedly told Mr. Stroumboulopoulos. “We haven’t done that in 30 years.” Subscribers, read more here.

Open this photo in gallery Legendary singer-songwriters and longtime acquaintances John Prine and Gordon Lightfoot meet up at a performance by Prine at the Toronto home of George Stroumboulopoulos. Vanessa Heins

Long-term and dementia care urgently needed in mother tongue for multilingual patients, experts say

As her dementia was progressing about two years before her death, Hélène Tremblay Lavoie lost her ability to speak English, Wency Leung writes. The Toronto resident had been fluently bilingual, but when only her native French remained, her daughter Sylvie Lavoie struggled to find her long-term care.

For eight months near the end of her mother’s life, Lavoie would drive the roughly four-hour round trip from her home in Toronto to Welland, Ont., to visit her at the nearest available facility where staff could communicate with her in French.

Almost a decade later, the need for French services for aging francophone adults in the Toronto area is greater than ever, says Ms. Lavoie, founder and chief executive of the Hélène Tremblay Lavoie Foundation, created to address this gap in care.

Providing services in a common language is far from a frill, policy experts and advocates such as Ms. Lavoie argue. It’s critical for patients’ health, safety and quality of life – especially since many with dementia revert to their first language when their mental abilities decline.

Open this photo in gallery Sylvie Lavoie, the founder and CEO of the Hélène Tremblay Lavoie Foundation in her bedroom by a portrait of her mother, who the foundation was named after. Lucy Lu/Globe and Mail

