The latest COVID-19 developments: Vaccine passports, government benefits and more

The Canadian government will forgo issuing a federal vaccine passport for international travel and will instead rely on a standardized proof of vaccination that will be issued by provinces and territories, which will feature a Government of Canada logo and Canadian flag, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today.

The documentation is already available to residents in Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon, and will be coming soon to other provinces. You can find out more here.

At the same press conference this morning, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that existing COVID-19 income support programs will expire as scheduled on Saturday and said they will be replaced by a more “targeted” approach until early May, 2022, at an estimated cost of $7.4-billion. The new measures include:

The Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program, which is a wage and rent support that would apply to hotels, restaurants and travel agencies that are still facing public-health and travel restrictions

The Hardest Hit Business Recovery Program, also a wage and rent support, which is aimed at employers that can show they have faced “deep and enduring losses” due to COVID-19

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which is an income support that would kick in if the pandemic leads to new restrictions

Trudeau also said that as soon as Health Canada approves the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, Pfizer will ship millions of doses to this country. The first shipment will be 2.9 million doses, which is enough to give the first dose to all children in that age group, the government said in a statement.

“It’s not okay to assault health care workers”: Hospitals are left on their own to tackle abuse against staffers - and COVID-19 is making it worse.

Family doctors in Ontario are being urged to a find balance between virtual care and in-person visits as emergency rooms grapple with huge bottlenecks and wait times.

Alberta energy inquiry finds no wrongdoing by anti-oil sands activists

The final report from Alberta’s inquiry targeting environmental activists says it has not found any wrongdoing by an individual or organization. It also says commissioner Steve Allan was not able “to trace with precision” the amount of foreign money flowing into Canada for anti-oil sands or pipelines campaigns, a question he considered outside of the scope of the inquiry.

In the report, Allan outlines how environmental groups have worked nimbly and together to oppose pipeline projects, and boasted about their wins against the Alberta-based oil industry. He points to $925-million in foreign funding reported by Canadian charities for “environmental initiatives” between 2003 and 2019, but says only $54.1-million of that was directed to “anti-Alberta resource development activity.”

He also makes six recommendations, including that Canadian energy is rebranded “focusing on citizens/consumers and what energy means to their everyday lives.”

Breaking news: Rogers board votes to remove Edward Rogers as chair, source says

The board of Rogers communications has voted to remove Edward Rogers as chair and replace him with John MacDonald, according to a source close to the board.

Rogers Communications Inc.’s chief financial officer Tony Staffieri accidentally phoned the telecom’s CEO Joe Natale while he was discussing plans to unseat Mr. Natale and other executives, with the support of company chair Edward Rogers, according to sources. After hearing the conversation, Natale informed an independent director, triggering an emergency weekend board meeting.

Separately today, Rogers says its board has formed an executive oversight committee during the third quarter to put in place “clear protocols” for interactions between chairman Edward Rogers and the company’s management team. The board will also undertake a review of its corporate governance, the company said in a filing today, as it reported its third-quarter results..

Natale said he believes the initiatives will “continue to strengthen our governance practices, which have always been excellent.”

The news comes amid a boardroom rift that erupted after Rogers attempted to replace Natale with chief financial officer Tony Staffieri, and oust other members of the management team. That bid was thwarted, opposed by chairman’s sisters, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers, and his mother, Loretta Rogers, along with certain other Rogers directors. Staffieri left the company on Sept. 29.

Haitian gang leader threatens to kill missionaries: The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of a kidnapped missionary group is seen in a video released today saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding.

U.S. House holds Bannon in criminal contempt: Long-time Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon could face criminal prosecution for refusing to co-operate with a probe into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after the House of Representatives voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Supreme Court rules on B.C. snow-clearing dispute: Taryn Joy Marchi will get another chance to sue for damages over a leg injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a City of Nelson, B.C., the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.

Canadian pianist wins prestigious prize: Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada has been named the winner of the 40,000 euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition, a prestigious event that launches pianists’ world careers.

On Wall Street today, the Dow was weighed down by a collapse in IBM shares after a disappointing quarterly report, but the Nasdaq gained and the S&P 500 index touched a record high with help from high-profile stocks such as Tesla. Canada’s main stock index rose for its 12th straight session, even as the energy sector came under pressure from a pullback in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 6.26 points or 0.02 per cent to 35,603.08, the S&P 500 gained 13.59 points or 0.3 per cent to end at 4,549.78 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 94.02 points or 0.62 per cent, to 15,125.70. The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 24.20 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 21,212.39.

Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer, has been drawing criticism for jokes about trans people that are being called transphobic. This prompted some Netflix employees to stage a walkout yesterday in protest of the show but also because the company continues to stand by the content and the comedian.

On today’s episode of The Decibel podcast, journalist Imara Jones discusses The Closer controversy, why Netflix’s defence of Chappelle may cost the company and how the content in the special could cause real-life harm to trans people.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Martha Henry, a Stratford Festival legend, shone till the end

Martha Henry as A in Three Tall WomenV. Tony Hauser/The Stratford Festival

As a theatre critic, I only caught the last stretch of the 60-year period Martha Henry spent as one of Canada’s foremost stage performers. But it never felt like I was coming in at the tail-end of a career or after a heyday.

Indeed, Henry gave what will surely go down as one of her most extraordinary performances in what turned out to be the very final months of her life. It’s hard to imagine she ever gave a better one.

Henry was absolutely ferocious in her portrayal of the bullying elderly woman known only as A at the centre of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, in a production directed by her long-time collaborator Diana Leblanc, which marked the resumption of indoor, in-person theatre at the Stratford Festival this summer.

The range and sheer chops she showed in the part were astonishing – from demonstrating A’s tyrannical side with a booming voice that still could knock you back in your seat, to an extended stretch of existential wailing that felt like a Beckett play in miniature, to the uncomfortable vulnerability she evinced in a chilling monologue about a twisted sexual encounter delivered in a childlike tenor. Read J. Kelly Nestruck’s full appreciation here.

Related: Canadian stage actor, director Martha Henry dies of cancer at 83.

