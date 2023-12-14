Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The federal government plans to create a path leading to Canadian citizenship for undocumented immigrants – hundreds of thousands of people who have lived and worked in Canada illegally for years – starting with construction workers.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the program would allow those without documents to apply for permanent residency, including people who entered the country legally, as temporary workers or international students, and then remained here after their visas expired. He plans to present a proposal to cabinet in the spring.

According to Miller, there are an estimated 300,000 to 600,000 people living in Canada without valid documents. Many have worked here for decades and have children yet risk deportation because they lack formal status, which he said “makes absolutely no sense.”

Black people disproportionately stopped, searched by Toronto police, report finds

Black people in Toronto are disproportionately stopped and searched by police despite the Ontario government’s efforts to regulate “street checks,” according to a new report by the Ontario Human Rights Commission. The report examined anti-Black racism within the Toronto Police Service and says while official checks appear to have been effectively eliminated, Black people still report being stopped and searched at a much higher rate than people from other racial groups.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Israel-Hamas war: Globe photojournalist Goran Tomasevic reflects on what he saw in Israel and the West Bank, and the horrific events that he couldn’t see. His photo essay can be viewed here.

Cheers!: Convenience stores, grocery stores and big-box retailers in Ontario will be able to sell beer, wine, cider, coolers and premixed drinks by 2026, when the province’s deal with the Beer Store chain expires.

Russia-Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a message today on live television, saying he’s in for the long haul and that his war goals remain unchanged. The war in Ukraine is about to enter its third year.

European Union summit decides to launch membership talks with Ukraine

House of Commons: A committee looking into allegations of partisan conduct by Speaker Greg Fergus is split on how to punish him, with some MPs calling for sanctions that include a fine and others calling for his resignation.

Humboldt Broncos crash: The truck driver who caused the fatal 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his latest bid to stay in Canada. The crash killed 16 and injured 13 others. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years, granted parole this year, and was fighting deportation.

Education: A Saskatchewan high school rejected an author’s talk on her son coming out as gay. The school told her that because of a provincial government directive, it had to reject her from presenting at a student inclusion club.

Real estate: The housing market in Canada slowed further last month, with sales and prices going down as potential buyers continued to struggle with higher borrowing costs.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 closed higher today while Canada’s main stock index climbed almost 150 points.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 149.35 points at 20,778.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 158.11 points at 37,248.35. The S&P 500 index was up 12.46 points at 4,719.55,while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.60 points at 14,761.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.52 cents US.

TALKING POINTS

I fulfilled my promise to my late brother. What will we do now, with the truth around his death?

“I have visited the grave of my brother once a week for the past seven years, promising him the truth. He deserved it. After all, he was the joyful anchor of our family – an engineering student who loved soccer and taught our mother to read. When he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, our lives changed forever, but we never stopped supporting him, and he never stopped coming home to us – that is, until December, 2016, when he was arrested and taken to prison while he was in mental-health distress.” - Yusuf Faqiri

The existential questions raised by national dental and pharmacare plans

“Affordable access to essential drugs and dental care is important, especially to the millions who don’t have that now. But should building massive new programs (rather than filling in the gaps in existing ones) be a priority when we have so many other systemic problems – such as 6½million Canadians without primary care, and overflowing ERs?” – André Picard

Canada must stem the surge in temporary foreign workers and international students

“If these policy levers are collectively applied, they can stem growth in Canada’s NPR population, restore fairness and transparency in the PR system and secure the immigration system’s integrity and sustainability.” – Parisa Mahboubi and Mikal Skuterud

International naval ships can bring much needed relief to Gaza

“If there is anywhere that might formally emerge as a real safe zone, it is a sliver of territory in Gaza just north of the Egyptian border along the Mediterranean Sea. It is an area that has seen little or no military activity and represents a possible foothold for international aid to flow unimpeded into Gaza.” – George Petrolekas

LIVING BETTER

The best of 2023: Our picks for the top films, TV, music, theatre and art of the year

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail’s Arts staff share their picks for the best in culture from 2023: top films, TV, music, theatre and art of the year. Check out all the roundups here.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Vancouver Art Gallery admits celebrated oil sketches are fakes

Open this photo in gallery: Sketch after The Tangled Garden, n.d., oil on paperboard. This is one of 10 oil sketches, purported to be by J.E.H. MacDonald, but now confirmed to be someone else’s work.Rachel Topham/Handout

Nine years ago, the Vancouver Art Gallery received a controversial donation of 10 oil sketches. Now, gallery officials are finally revealing the truth: that the works, purported to be by Group of Seven co-founder J.E.H. MacDonald, are fakes. Marsha Lederman reports on the revelation.

Read more: These oil sketches are fake. Here's how the experts could tell

A look at the career of the Group of Seven artist and where these sketches fit within it

