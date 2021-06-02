Evening Update: Ottawa pledges $27-million for uncovering unmarked graves at residential schools; Ontario extends remote learning to end of school year

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Indigenous Services Minister calls for residential school apology from Pope; Ottawa allots $27-million for uncovering unmarked graves

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the Pope needs to issue an apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system. At the same time, he and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett announced $27-million will be urgently made available to uncover unmarked graves at former residential schools across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Office has called on all levels of Canadian governments to investigate the deaths of Indigenous children at residential schools and to intensity efforts to find those who are missing.

Opinion: In the wake of the findings at a Kamloops residential school, Catholic bishops must pursue a papal apology – now - George Valin and Maurice Switzer

Explainer: Here’s what we know about the Kamloops residential school’s unmarked graves and the reaction so far.

Read more: Murray Sinclair says more remains will be found at residential school sites

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

The latest COVID-19 developments: No return to in-class learning in Ontario this school year and more

Much to the chagrin of many Ontario parents, Premier Doug Ford announced today that remote learning would continue to the end of this school year, as the government looks to keep its reopening plans for the summer on track. Ford added that he was “hopeful” Ontario would be able to move into the first step of the province’s reopening plan sooner than June 14, and was awaiting guidance from outgoing Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s Education Minister said children and teens should be able to attend school without masks or classroom bubbles in the fall. Elsewhere in Canada, Nova Scotia entered the first phase of its reopening plan, Newfoundland is aiming to welcome travellers from across Canada as early as July 1, and Saskatchewan looks to lift its mandatory mask order July 11. Catch up on COVID-19 news today here.

First-person account: “When my husband was down with COVID-19, we did our best to stay strong and deal with it ourselves. But when I tested positive, I lost my emotional strength.” Brampton journalist Vrunda Bhatt shares her story of how events here and heartbreaking news from India made the pandemic hit home in a very real way.

Read more: Variant that emerged in parallel with vaccines poses a different kind of COVID-19 threat, experts warn

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Brookfield sweetens Inter Pipeline offer: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is raising its hostile takeover bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd. to $19.75 a share, topping the surprise offer Pembina Pipeline announced yesterday.

Bernardo bail hearing: Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo, who is serving a life sentence in the deaths of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s, is set to have another parole hearing on June 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Your Netflix bill: Streaming giant Netflix has told its Canadian customers that it will be adding GST or HST charges “due to a recent change in Canada’s tax law,” starting with bills issued on or after July 1.

Shakeup at NBA’s Celtics: The Boston Celtics shook up their front office today, a day after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets, with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge retiring and coach Brad Stevens moving up to the front office to replace him.

Habs vs. Jets puck drops tonight: The well-rested Winnipeg Jets will host the Montreal Canadiens in Stanley Cup second-round action tonight, in front of up to 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers - the first live audience for a Jets game in more than a year. Check back at GlobeSports.com for the score and highlights.

MARKET WATCH

North American markets closed largely unchanged today. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points or 0.07 per cent 34,600.38, the S&P 500 gained 6.08 points or 0.14 per cent to 4,208312 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.85 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 13,756.33.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 4.86 points or 0.02 per cent tp 19,971.15.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINT

Will Hydro-Québec save Newfoundland from its Muskrat Falls fiasco?

“Newfoundlanders might cringe at government signing another power agreement with Quebec. But a deal with Hydro-Québec still remains their best bet.” - Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

On today’s The Decibel podcast, host Tamara Khandaker talks with energy reporter Emma Graney about Reconnaissance Energy Africa, a Canadian oil and gas company that is planning to drill for oil in Namibia at a time when governments and investors are looking toward a future without fossil fuel consumption to stop climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

On the latest Stress Test podcast, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick and editor Roma Luciw discuss strategies on how to negotiate a raise. Plus Hadiya Roderique, who taught negotiation at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, shares her tips on how to make your case like a pro.

TODAY’S LONG READ

First Black mayor to be elected in New Brunswick marks change in Atlantic region

Open this photo in gallery Kassim Doumbia Jerome Luc Paulin/Handout

When Kassim Doumbia moved to Shippagan, N.B., 14 years ago, the town’s population was shrinking, its young people were leaving in droves, and it was rare to see someone who looked like him working in local businesses.

Today, foreign-born workers and international students seem to be everywhere in this rural corner of northeastern New Brunswick – staffing its coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores, and working on the lines at local fish processing plants. About 10 per cent of the work force at one of the region’s largest wood products manufacturers are now new Canadians.

Doumbia just made the most notable step yet in the demographic transformation: In last week’s municipal election, the native of Ivory Coast became the first Black mayor in New Brunswick’s history. And he hopes his journey from Africa to the top political position in the town of about 2,600 can help open the door to more newcomers who want to follow him. “This is a dream come true,” he said. Read Greg Mercer’s full story here.

Story continues below advertisement

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.