Evening Update: Ottawa pledges more than $2.7-million to help fight workplace sexual harassment; MPP MacLeod apologizes to Melnyk for ‘blunt’ words

Ottawa announces more than $2.7-million to help fight workplace sexual harassment
The federal government has announced funding for a project that aims to improve the process of reporting sexual harassment in workplaces.
More than $2.7-million will go to the Canadian Women’s Foundation, along with partner organizations that include AfterMeToo and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.
AfterMeToo is launching an initiative that aims to:
- Collect research on the experiences of those who have been targeted at work;
- Educate those who need a better understanding of their rights and protections;
- Develop an online hub to provide information about workplace laws and procedures, as well as resources for employers to improve workplace culture.
Separately, Indonesia’s Supreme Court has jailed a woman who tried to report her employer for alleged sexual harassment, in a ruling that rights groups say risks turning victims of sexual abuse into criminals.
Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod apologizes for ‘blunt’ words directed at Senators owner Eugene Melnyk
Ontario Minister of Tourism Lisa MacLeod has apologized for being “blunt” with Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk after, he alleges, she yelled profanities at him during a recent Rolling Stones concert.
Melnyk detailed the encounter in an interview that ran today in the Ottawa Sun. He said she told him she was his minister - she represents the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean - yelled profanities at him and called him a loser.
The Globe and Mail has contacted Melnyk for comment. MacLeod’s office said she was not available for an interview.
Trump blames teleprompter for ‘airports’ gaffe during Fourth of July speech
U.S. President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech last night included a reference that made it seem he thought George Washington’s forces seized airports.
“The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown.” After an unintelligible reference to an army at the “ramparts,” he went on, “It took over the airports. It did everything it had to do."
Today, he said: “The teleprompter went out. Right in the middle of that sentence it went out.” He added: “I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter.”
Canada’s economy lost jobs in June, but not enough to dent strong first half growth
Canadian employment dropped in June, though not enough to dent what was otherwise a stellar first half of 2019 that saw robust hiring and a sustained pick-up in wage growth.
Over all, Canada’s labour market added nearly 250,000 jobs over the first six months, powered by hiring in the private sector and full-time positions.
Last month, employment dropped by 2,200 positions and the country’s unemployment rate climbed to 5.5 per cent, as more people entered the labour force, according to Statistics Canada.
Airlines seek to get passenger rights rules quashed: Canadian airlines are among hundreds of carriers asking the Federal Court of Appeal to quash new rules that beef up compensation for passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
BoC, Fed seen to be on divergent paths: The Bank of Canada will diverge from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected policy-easing path and keep interest rates on hold at least through this year, according to economists in a Reuters poll who also said, however, that the risk of a recession has risen.
Canadians at Wimbledon: In men’s singles action, Milos Raonic advanced to the round of 16 at Wimbledon after defeating American Reilly Opelka in straight sets. But Felix Auger-Aliassime will not be joining him, falling to Ugo Humbert of France, also in straight sets.
And Canadians at the Tour de France: The second Grand Tour of the year starts tomorrow, with Ottawa’s Michael Woods hunting for a stage win for his EF Education First team. Quebec’s Hugo Houle will be riding for Astana Pro Team. It’s the first Tour de France appearance for both.
Canada’s largest reserve to get $150-million cattle claim settlement: Residents of Canada’s largest reserve are set to receive $150-million by the end of summer to settle a historic claim that the federal government devastated the Blood Tribe’s cattle industry more than a century ago.
Man drops lawsuit against Kevin Spacey: A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the actor, who still faces a criminal charge.
A strong U.S. jobs report that tempered expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month helped push stock indexes lower today.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.88 points to 26,922.12, the S&P 500 lost 5.41 points to close at 2,990.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.44 points to 8,161.79.
Canada’s main stock index fell , as falling gold prices dragged down materials stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 46.86 points at 16,541.99.
If Kawhi Leonard chooses to leave Toronto, it’ll close the circle on a perfect story
“Here is the one thing that is certain if Leonard stays: it will never get any better than the 24 hours after he decides to do so. It’s now clear that, for the city, Leonard’s decision isn’t really about basketball. It’s a referendum on Toronto’s place in the wider world.” - Cathal Kelly
Trump takes a wrecking ball to our interconnected world
“The relationship of power and interdependence changes over time, and too much manipulation of America’s privileged position in global interdependence could prove self-defeating.” - Joseph Nye, professor, Harvard University
Despite distrust of Trudeau, signs point to Liberal win in fall vote
“The climate-change file is crucial for the Liberals, not because the environment is the all-important question – for most voters, economic concerns matter more – but because the issue binds the NDP and the Greens to the Liberals, whether the two parties like it or not.” - John Ibbitson
What does a Las Vegas casino and your local grocery store have in common? You are unlikely to find a clock in either. And one way to spend more money is to spend more time in them. Whether your goal is to eat more healthily or spend more mindfully, here are some tips for your next trip to supermarket. They include:
- Reverse direction: If you usually shop the produce section right to left, try left to right next time. It will shake up a status-quo mentality, which may help you make different decisions.
- Divvy up your shopping list into categories and spending targets: If you normally spend $20 on fruits and vegetables and $30 on packaged snacks, change it up to a healthier $40-$10.
- A little self-talk doesn’t hurt: Adding a line at the top of your list with your goal - saving money or making better choices - can help you realize it.
The Boris Becker blowout sale: Why a tennis champ’s trophies are being auctioned off during Wimbledon
Tennis fans can get more than just their fill of action at Wimbledon this week, they can also bid for some trophies and memorabilia owned by three-time champion Boris Becker.
London auction house Wyles Hardy and Co. is selling a collection of 82 items owned by Becker to help cover an estimated $87-million he owes creditors. The sale includes a full-size sterling-silver replica of the U.S. Open trophy, a scale replica of the Davis Cup winner’s trophy, two Wimbledon semi-final medals, a sterling-sliver plate Becker won for finishing runner-up at Wimbledon in 1995, several commemorative coins featuring his face and a Seiko Astron GPS solar limited-edition Novak Djokovic watch. There’s also an assortment of T-shirts, shoes, goblets, cups and lapel pins.
Becker, who won his first Wimbledon title in 1985 at the age of 17, has been battling a court-appointed trustee in London for nearly two years after being declared bankrupt in 2017. Read Paul Waldie’s full story here.
