Evening Update: Ottawa projects $343.2-billion deficit, more than $1-trillion debt; Trudeau did not recuse himself from WE Charity decision

Fiscal update: Morneau projects $343.2-billion deficit; federal debt to climb above $1-trillion

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has delivered the federal government’s fiscal update, which forecasts a deficit of $343.2-billion this year because of a sharp decline in tax revenue and massive emergency spending in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That figure is almost the same size as total federal spending in a normal year.

The economic and fiscal “snapshot,” which provides the first estimate of Ottawa’s bottom line since December, indicates the federal debt will push through the $1-trillion mark for the first time, up from $716.8-billion in the previous fiscal year.

Ottawa aims to make the case that the larger debt load is manageable in light of historically low interest rates. It intends to lock in these lower rates by increasing the percentage of debt that is issued through long-term bonds.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t recuse himself from cabinet decision on WE Charity

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he did not recuse himself from his government’s decision to award WE Charity the contract to administer the $900-million student volunteer grant program, despite his family’s multiple ties to the charity.

The contract was cancelled this past Friday and the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is investigating Trudeau’s role and whether he broke ethics laws. WE was to be paid at least $19.5-million to administer the program, with $5-million of that going to partner organizations.

When asked at his coronavirus press briefing this morning, Trudeau said cabinet made the final decision on the contract, which he said was first recommended by civil servants, and he didn’t remove himself from the talks because of his experience working with youth.

Crown corporation responsible for Saudi LAV deal failed to give due attention to human rights, watchdog says

The Crown corporation responsible for brokering defence export deals, including the $14-billion sale of light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, has not paid sufficient attention to human rights, the Auditor-General of Canada says.

The findings go to the heart of the debate over the controversial 10-year deal to ship hundreds of LAVs to Saudi Arabia, which has one of the worst human rights records in the world today.

The special report released today said business deals that carry too many human rights concerns could end up being denied an export permit by the federal government, and the Canadian Commercial Corp. was not properly screening transactions for this possibility.

Separately, in a report tabled in Parliament today, the federal watchdog said Canada’s Border Services Agency has failed to promptly remove most of the people under orders to leave the country. Its efforts were hampered by poor data quality and case-management flaws, resulting in avoidable delays in thousands of cases, the report said.

‘Eat out to help out’: British government announces program to help hospitality sector

In a bid to help out the hospitality industry hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government is about to start splitting the tab for meals in pubs, cafés and restaurants.

Throughout the month of August, eateries across Britain can offer a 50-per-cent discount on all meals and non-alcoholic drinks Monday to Wednesday. The government will pay the remainder of the bill, up to a maximum of £10 ($17) a person.

The program, called “eat out to help out,” is among a series of measures unveiled to help kick-start the country’s ailing economy.

In other international developments: The coronavirus outbreak in the United States crossed a grim milestone of more than three million confirmed cases yesterday as more states reported record numbers of new infections. Against that backdrop, President Donald Trump today threatened to withhold federal funding if schools don’t reopen in the fall, and he lashed out at health officials over reopening guidelines that he says are impractical and expensive.

In photos: From the Louvre in Paris to a hotel aquarium in Dubai, a look at international COVID-19 reopenings.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Former aide retiring from U.S. Army, alleges bullying by Trump: Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of Donald Trump, says he is retiring from the U.S. Army after what his lawyer described as a “campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation” by the President.

Teacher jailed for raping a student who she later married dies: Mary Kay Letourneau, a Seattle teacher who married her former Grade 6 student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died at 58.

Cancel culture open letter: Dozens of artists, writers and academics – including Margaret Atwood, Noam Chomsky and J.K. Rowling – have signed an open letter decrying the weakening of public debate and warning that the free exchange of information and ideas is in jeopardy amid so-called cancel culture, in which prominent people face attack for sharing controversial opinions.

MARKET WATCH

U.S stocks rose today and the Nasdaq hit a record closing high, supported by technology shares as early signs of an economic rebound offset concern about further lockdowns due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country. The TSX also ended higher, but once again trailed the gains being made south of the border.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.10 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 26,067.28, the S&P 500 gained 24.62 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 3,169.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 148.61 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 10,492.50.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 33.69 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,629.19, with gains held back by a 2.07-per-cent drop in the energy sector.

TALKING POINTS

It should be my right to drive my car with my eyes closed. Who am I hurting, really?

“We must teach the next generation that they cannot just blindly accept what state actors tell them. Instead, they must blindly accept what they learn from Facebook memes and obscure blog posts. There is no in-between.” – Robyn Urback

The pandemic is hurting Canada’s working mothers

“If the closing of child-care centres was bad for gender equity in employment, homeschooling has been a killer.” – Sylvia Fuller and Yue Qian, University of British Columbia

LIVING BETTER

Four months into the pandemic, you might be running low on entertainment options. Film editor Barry Hertz has some under-the-radar streaming and video-on-demand options for you to replace the cheap thrills of a summertime popcorn movie. They include The Beach House (”startling and squishy in all the right ways”) and Relic (its ”finale will haunt you for days”).

TODAY’S LONG READ

Growing Arctic waves set to menace coasts, scientists say

Open this photo in gallery Houses near the shore in Tuktoyaktuk Patrick Dell/The Globe and Mail

As summer sea ice disappears in the Far North because of climate change, massive swells are expected to roil Canada’s Arctic waters later this century with potentially dire consequences for coastal communities and burgeoning shipping traffic, new research has found.

In a study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, scientists with Environment and Climate Change Canada project that the average height of the highest waves seen on the Arctic Ocean could increase by nearly two storeys, or six metres.

Closer to shore, the equivalent change is about two metres higher – enough to batter coastal communities and infrastructure in vulnerable areas. The study also found that floods and other extreme events that currently occur about once every 20 years could show up every two to five years.

“Some of the general patterns were expected but seeing how much it will increase is a bit surprising – I would say alarming,” said Mercè Casas-Prat, a scientist with the climate research division of Environment and Climate Change Canada in Toronto who co-authored the work. Read Ivan Semeniuk’s full story here.

