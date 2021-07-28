 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Evening Update: Ottawa providing financial support to Newfoundland and Labrador to offset costs around Muskrat Falls project

Rob Gilroy
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The federal government said Wednesday it will provide financial support to ease the burden the troubled Muskrat Falls hydro project is imposing on Newfoundland and Labrador.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to St. John’s comes ahead of an expected federal election. Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey noted that the project has been the No. 1, “pervasive” issue facing the province for years.

Story continues below advertisement

The Muskrat Falls project, whose projected budget has increased from $7.4-billion to $13.1-billion, has sparked fears of a spike in electricity rates in the province.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Biles’s choice to withdraw from competition continues to reverberate around the sporting world

The decision by American gymnast Simone Biles to prioritize her mental health ahead of Olympic glory continued to dominate the Games on Wednesday.

The Globe’s Nathan VanderKlippe says there might not be a better place to discuss the pressure around performance than in Japan, a country that’s all too familiar with suffocating demands of workplace expectations. The country has spent years battling high suicide rates and workaholism.

Biles, 24, said her decision to pull out of the team competition in Tokyo was related to her mental health and the strain of expectations. Already considered the greatest gymnast in history, Biles has also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition.

Cathal Kelly, meanwhile, says Biles is showing a great amount of courage by choosing her mental health over more gold medals. He says the superstar is showing other athletes how much power they have to stand up to an athletic-industrial complex driven almost exclusively by television and sponsorship dollars.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more:

Delta variant continues to roil global reopening plans

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course yesterday and advised Americans to wear masks in public indoor settings, even if fully immunized, just two months after recommending that vaccinated people can avoid donning masks indoors. The move was prompted by the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and rising COVID-19 case numbers across the country.

But several provinces – British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and PEI – say they have no plans to tighten indoor mask mandates, despite the urging of health experts. New Brunswick is set to remove its mask mandate on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sydney extended a lockdown by four weeks on Wednesday after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to stem an outbreak of COVID-19. Australia’s biggest city was just three days away from ending lockdown measures, but authorities are now warning of tougher policies to stamp out non-compliance.

And, the virus continues to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics, with the host city registering a record 3,177 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Seventy-one COVID-19 cases linked to Calgary Stampede: Alberta Health officials say community spread as a result of those cases is unknown, and added that the 10-day rodeo and festival that welcomed hundreds of thousands of attendees isn’t a significant driver, so far, in rising infections in the province.

Films starring Kirsten Dunst, Steven Yeun and Sigourney Weaver heading to TIFF 2021: Organizers on Wednesday revealed a fresh slate of titles set to play September’s festival from its Contemporary World Cinema and Discovery programs, plus newly announced Gala and Special Presentation selections.

Shopify books fifth straight quarter of profitability: Canada’s most valuable company also topped US$1-billion in quarterly revenue for the first time as it continued to benefit from a pandemic-fuelled surge in online shopping.

Tune in to The Decibel: MuchMusic is making a comeback on TikTok, capitalizing on a wave of ’90s nostalgia for which it has millennials and Gen Z to thank. Culture critic and writer Amil Niazi says its return via TikTok is a smart move, in theory.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

North American markets were mixed with some indexes posting modest gains, on a day where an update from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a flood of earnings reports carried the direction of many stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.05 points at 20,230.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 127.59 points at 34,930.93. The S&P 500 index was down 0.82 points at 4,400.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 102.00 points at 14,762.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.58 cents US compared with 79.50 cents US on Tuesday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Story continues below advertisement

TALKING POINTS

François Legault withdraws an olive branch to Alberta

“The announcement signalled that the argument of LNG promoters – that their projects will help reduce global greenhouse gas, or GHG, emissions by displacing oil and coal consumption – is no longer enough for even pro-business governments such as Mr. Legault’s to risk backing them. Despite Mr. Legault’s overall popularity, he appears unwilling to spend political capital on a project denounced by Quebec’s powerful environmental movement barely a year before the next election.” - Konrad Yakabuski

The Conservative dilemma: The Liberals are still the natural governing party

“Today’s Conservatives tilt against the zeitgeist. Since the demise of the old Progressive Conservatives, they are a party anchored further on the right, entrenched on the Prairies but nowhere else. They’ve become a lost cause in Quebec, where voters are more inclined to social-democratic formations.” - Lawrence Martin

LIVING BETTER

Story continues below advertisement

Nine summer recipe ideas featuring fish and seafood

Open this photo in gallery

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Italians have always understood how to cook whole fish. They recognize it as a simple food with a clean fresh and delicate taste. It is grilled and served with fresh herbs, vinaigrettes, relishes, pesto or excellent olive oil. The flavours are never masked, and the fish keeps its integrity.

If you are grilling fish this summer, Lucy Waverman says this is the right way to do it.

TODAY’S LONG READ

A Canadian researcher has uncovered evidence that the Mackenzie Mountains of the Northwest Territories harbour the earliest traces of animal life found anywhere on the planet.

Elizabeth Turner, a professor of sedimentology and paleontology at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont., says her discovery is likely the remains of sponges that lived in the ocean alongside a vast supercontinent some 890 million years ago. If she’s right, the ancestors of modern sponges were around for millions of years before the oldest recognized body fossils of other animals.

“We know that animals had to have had a back history – probably a fairly long one,” said Dr. Turner, whose findings were published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Read Ivan Semeniuk’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by Rob Gilroy. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies