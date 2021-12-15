Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Canada reimposes international travel advisory, plus more

The federal government is reimposing its advisory against all non-essential international travel as it tries to stop the growth of the Omicron variant, but it stopped short of imposing more significant restrictions that were also under consideration. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement today.

The government is also going to further expand its on-arrival testing and isolation rule, which so far is only being randomly applied to air travellers. It has said it will be made universal to all air travellers outside of the United States, but hasn’t yet said when that will happen.

As of Tuesday, sources said the government had considered implementing a travel ban on all foreign nationals, reviving its advisory against all non-essential travel including for vaccinated people and imposing a two-week quarantine or isolation requirement.

Across the provinces: Ontario is speeding up COVID-19 booster shots for all adults starting as early as Friday and allowing people to book them three months after their second shot, while cutting capacity limits in half at large indoor events and sports venues, as part of new measures to curb the spread of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The changes announced today also include an expansion of rapid testing in the province, including take-home tests at LCBO stores starting this week.

Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta will distribute rapid tests to the public through government sites and pharmacies, while also loosening limits on private gatherings ahead of the holidays. Quebec Premier François Legault also says he may reconsider his plan to ease indoor gathering COVID-19 restrictions. Catch up with all the latest developments here.

Canadian inflation hits 30-year high as Omicron threat looms

Canadian inflation hit a three-decade high in November as the economy now deals with rapidly increasing infections tied to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, threatening to exacerbate supply disruptions that have pushed up prices and become a top concern for households.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.7 per cent in November from a year earlier, matching October’s rate, which was the highest in 18 years, Statistics Canada says. However, at the second decimal place, inflation of 4.72 per cent was the highest since September, 1991.

Excluding gasoline, inflation held steady at 3.6 per cent. Prices rose in all eight major components of CPI, paced by transportation costs. Inflation has exceeded the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 to 3 per cent since April.

Engineer accused of trying to leak Canadian government secrets to China no longer being prosecuted

Citing unreasonable delays in a national-security case, a judge has stayed the eight-year-long criminal prosecution of a man accused by CSIS and the RCMP of trying to leak state secrets to China.

“I can advise the parties that I have decided to grant the application for a stay based on unreasonable delay,” Justice Michael Dambrot of Ontario Superior Court ruled this morning. He said he would release his reasoning in the coming days.

Pending an appeal, the decision ends Canada’s marathon prosecution of Qing Quentin Huang, an Ontario engineer. He was charged in 2013, after authorities alleged he was caught on tape trying “to communicate to a foreign entity information that the Government of Canada was taking measures to safeguard.”

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Cineworld not justified in walking away from Cineplex deal, judge says: In its deal to acquire Canada’s largest movie theatre chain, Britain’s Cineworld Group PLC assumed the risk of an “outbreak of illness” such as a worldwide pandemic. And the company was not justified in walking away from that deal in the midst of the fallout from COVID-19, an Ontario Superior Court judge wrote in a decision awarding Cineplex nearly $1.24-billion.

Chauvin pleads guilty: Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty today to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck – even after he became unresponsive – resulting in death. A second federal count in Floyd’s death was dismissed.

RIP, bell hooks: Black feminist author and intellectual bell hooks, whose pioneering work took on new urgency amid the racial justice protests that swept the United States in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, has died at age 69.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street ended sharply higher today after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Canada’s main stock index followed suit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383.25 points or 1.08 per cent to 35,927.43 points, the S&P 500 added 75.76 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 4,709.85 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 327.94 points or 2.15 per cent to 15,565.58.

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 120.59 points or 0.58 per cent to 20,769.16.

The loonie gained 0.2 per cent to 77.887 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINTS

Years late, politicians acknowledge the great shame that is Quebec’s Bill 21

“It took a sympathetic story of a teacher losing her job to snap politicians out of their inertia, years after the law came into effect. And even then, the attention likely will be fleeting as Bill 21 returns to its hard work of quietly discriminating against applicants, away from the public eye.” - Robyn Urback

Revealing text messages from the Capitol riot undermine Trump and his toadies

“The latest developments will boost Democrats’ chances of holding [Donald] Trump’s feet to the fire for his complicity in the attempted coup. They may help focus more media attention on it, which is how it should be.” - Lawrence Martin

TODAY’S LONG READ

Chinook salmon barely stand a chance against climate instability on the Nooksack River

Salmon eggs incubate at the Skookum Creek fish hatchery on Dec. 10, 2021.Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

Inside the trays stacked 16-deep at the Skookum Creek Fish Hatchery, 740,000 eggs are being incubated into spring Chinook salmon. They are almost certainly the only fish of their kind this year in the south fork of the Nooksack River, the Washington state waterway that has been home to one of the more successful fish restoration programs in the United States.

Months of severe weather have dealt the program a major setback. First, summer heat killed thousands of fish in the river. Then, November’s flooding scoured the gravel beds where survivors had deposited their eggs. The confluence of disasters has, in vivid fashion, brought to the fore the toll of rising temperatures on the natural world and demonstrated how climate instability can create a deadly succession of dangers.

For the Lummi Nation, which has worked to bring back these fish, the double hit to the spring Chinook is likely to diminish the possibility of continuing a harvest of the fish, only recently restarted, in years to come. It’s also raising new questions about the river’s ability to support a natural population of the salmon, a concern for Canadian waterways, too, since the Nooksack flows just 20 kilometres from the Fraser River, which is experiencing similar climatic conditions. Read Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.