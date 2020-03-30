Evening Update: Ottawa scales up wage-subsidy program

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

As the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic increases, so too do the measures being pulled out by the federal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the federal government’s wage-subsidy program would be ratcheted up to 75 per cent of an employee’s salary, from the just 10 per cent planned earlier in the month.

Business groups said the measures will be a relief, because they incentivize employers to keep workers on their payroll and off Employment Insurance. Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said the wage subsidies allow for “a quick recovery the minute the emergency phase of the pandemic is over.” And the program may be useful for businesses such as bars and cannabis growers that are shut out of other relief.

Still, the program is not a cure-all. Some industries have been disproportionately hit, such as airlines that have been grounded due to travel restrictions. For example, Air Canada said today it will temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers. And Canada’s energy sector will expect more help as it deals with rock-bottom oil prices.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Ready to serve: The federal government says the military is standing by in case any provinces or territories request their help. About 24,000 soldiers are ready to go, which would account for one of the biggest peacetime mobilizations in Canadian history.

Ready to work: Postsecondary students who are finishing their studies will graduate into a bleak job market. Economists note that the early years of someone’s career can be some of the most important to finding a job that matches their education level.

One goes into care: Pope Francis’ vicar for Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in hospital.

And one gets out: Prince Charles has ended his seven-day self-isolation after he tested positive a week ago. British health guidelines have a shorter period of self-isolation than the 14 days recommended in Canada.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index was boosted Monday by rising energy stocks despite falling crude prices and no announcement yet from Ottawa on support coming for the oil and gas sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 350.76 points at 13,038.50.

On Wall Street, stocks jumped led by gains by health care companies announcing developments that could aid in the fight against COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 690.7 points to end at 22,327.48 points, the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points to 2,626.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 271.77 points to 7,774.15.

TALKING POINTS

Canada has to prepare for medical workers to die in the line of duty, fighting COVID-19

“This is not a matter of appearances; moral distress and post-traumatic stress impacts can be mitigated by adequate [line-of-duty death] preparations. Peers of workers feel immense loss, guilt and dread after the death of a colleague, and quick, coordinated intervention by employers is required to limit the impacts on worker burnout and service delivery.” – Blair Bigham is resident physician, Emergency, McMaster University

We can’t just pick up the pieces after the pandemic subsides – we need to keep them together

“The crisis has revealed stresses and strains in the federation. All governments are being affected by dramatic losses in revenues, but, as with a virus, the impact is not universally the same. Some economies are more robust than others. These issues cannot be allowed to fester. They will need to be addressed. So too the continuing inequalities affecting Indigenous people and communities as well as the homeless and others deeply marginalized now stare us in the face.” – Bob Rae and Mel Cappe, former Ontario premier and former clerk of the Privy Council, respectively

Donald Trump, the risk-taker, is gambling with lives

“The problem is that, this time Mr. Trump is gambling with people’s lives on the basis not of calculated risk but of complete uncertainty. We simply do not know enough about the virus to have any conviction about how many Americans it will kill.” – Niall Ferguson

LIVING BETTER

Finding yourself with a little too much time on your hands? Try some musical recommendations for living through a pandemic, courtesy of seven Canadian classical-music stars. Suggestions run from a feel-good ’80s hit by Pat Benatar to a symphonic poem by Frederick Delius. Now that’s range.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Plagues and disease have been an eternal threat to people and a long-running feature of our collective imaginations. Margaret Atwood would know – one of her (many) celebrated novels is the 2003 book Oryx and Crake, about a humanity picking up the pieces from a nearly civilization-ending pandemic. Ms. Atwood writes for The Globe about a childhood in the age of diphtheria and polio, and the invisible enemies we’ve been battling before and since.

Evening Update was written by Chris Hannay, with the assistance of Omair Quadri.