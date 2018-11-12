Evening Update: Ottawa sends mixed signals on trade with China; California wildfires’ death toll rises with hundreds still missing

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mixed signals on free trade with China reflect complications for Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Days after Ottawa said it was focused on making “sector by sector” trade deals with China, another federal delegation has come to Beijing to say Canada still hopes for a comprehensive free-trade agreement, Nathan VanderKlippe writes. (for subscribers)

And while Canada will seek to promote trade in key sectors including agri-food, energy, tourism and education, those talks may not lead to a formal pact, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in an interview. It’s best “not to think about it as deals but as progress. And so we’re thinking about progress in various sectors,” he said.

His comments contrast with those made on Friday by Treasury Board President Scott Brison, who told The Globe and Mail that “sector by sector deals represent a real opportunity for us” in China.

“So where is the Liberal government’s China strategy going? That’s a lot less clear than it was a year ago,” Campbell Clark writes.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or received it from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? We’re trying out some new features to improve your experience - let us know what you think.

Death toll in California wildfires rises, with more than 200 people still missing

Twenty-nine people are dead in Northern California and two were killed in the south as wildfires continue to rage at both ends of the state.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the north, search teams were working in Paradise and surrounding communities, where the dead have been found in burned out cars, in the smouldering ruins of their homes, or next to their vehicles, apparently overcome by smoke and flames. Authorities called in a DNA lab and teams of anthropologists to help identify victims. Nearly 230 people were unaccounted for.

In Southern California, Neil Young, Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler were among hundreds of people who lost their homes in wildfires that destroyed parts of Malibu, where flames burned for a fourth day today.

RIP: Spider-Man creator Stan Lee and Douglas Rain, the Stratford actor who voiced HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, has died at age 95, his daughter confirmed today.

As a writer and editor, Mr. Lee was key to the ascension of Marvel into a comic book titan in the 1960s. He was widely credited with adding a new layer of complexity and humanity to superheroes. His characters had love and money worries and endured tragic flaws or feelings of insecurity.

Douglas Rain, one of Canada’s most accomplished Shakespearean actors and a mainstay at the Stratford Festival, died yesterday at age 90. To filmgoers around the world, however, he is associated with the voice of HAL 9000, the malevolent spaceship computer in Stanley Kubrick’s science-fiction film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Story continues below advertisement

Major traumatic injury increases risk of mental-health diagnoses and suicide, Canadian study finds

Patients seriously injured in car accidents, violence and falls are at greater risk of developing a mental illness or dying by suicide, according to a new study that suggests those patients need better mental-health support, Wency Leung writes.

The study found that patients were 40 per cent more likely to be hospitalized with a mental-health diagnosis, such as depression, anxiety or alcohol-abuse disorder, after a major trauma than they were before being injured.

The rate of suicide among post-trauma patients was also significantly higher, at 70 suicides for every 100,000 people a year, compared with 11.5 suicides for every 100,000 among the general population.

New $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait goes into circulation next Monday

A new $10 banknote featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation next Monday, just over 72 years after she was ousted from the whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, N.S. (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

The civil rights pioneer is the first Canadian woman to be featured on a regularly circulating banknote, which will also show a map of Halifax’s historic north end, home to one of Canada’s oldest black communities. As well, it includes an image of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, an excerpt from the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and an eagle feather.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s major indexes tumbled today, with the S&P 500 weighed by technology and financial stocks as shares of Apple and Goldman Sachs Group came under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 602.12 points to 25,387.18, the S&P 500 lost 54.79 points to end at 2,726.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 206.03 points to 7,200.87.

Canada’s main stock index also fell, weighed by losses in shares of precious metal miners as gold prices hit its lowest in a month. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 118.04 points at 15,156.40.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

POPULAR WITH READERS

She was eight months behind on her rent. Instead of kicking her out, the landlord issued a challenge

Back in 2013, Kiana “Rookz” Eastmond, then 24, had perfected the art of “dodging” her landlord. “I’d see his car and I’d be, like, ‘Nobody move!’” recalls the owner of sound recording facility Sandbox Studios.

At the time, she was leasing a 400-square-foot sound studio in Toronto’s Cabbagetown and she owed her landlord money. He’d already shown his willingness to take chances on her, and she knew she was pushing the limits of his faith.

As she describes it, she and Paul Copeland couldn’t be more different. He was 72 at the time they met and a well-known lawyer and member of the Order of Canada.

Falling $8,000 behind in rent, she simply avoided him. When she finally ran into Mr. Copeland, he didn’t react the way she expected. “What’s going on?” he asked. She opened up and told him the truth. “I cried,” she says. He didn’t offer advice or a shoulder to cry on. He tossed the ball back in her court. "Figure it out,” he told her. “I want you to do what you told me you were going to do with this space.” Read the full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Kiana "Rookz" Eastmond and Paul Copeland outside Sandbox Studios in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail) Christopher Katsarov/Globe and Mail

Have a question about startups and entrepreneurship? The Globe’s I’ll Go First podcast wants to hear from you. Call us at 416-585-3333 and leave your name, name of your business if you have one, location and your startup question. We might even air it on our final episode of this season.

TALKING POINTS

The race to beat Trump in 2020 is on – just look to Iowa

“In many ways, the character of Iowa politics matches the geography and geology of Iowa. Four glacial sweeps left the state with unusually rich topsoil, an astonishing 14 or 16 inches deep, now eroded down to six inches but still fertile ground for campaigns to drop their roots. Indeed, with the exception of 1992, when there wasn’t a meaningful contest, no candidate has reached the White House without winning either Iowa or New Hampshire.” - David Shribman

Solitary by another name is just as cruel

“Rather than ending segregation, Bill C-83 rebrands administrative segregation as ‘structured intervention units.’ It allows the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada to designate any unit or penitentiary as a structured intervention unit without imposing restrictions on the nature or number of cells. This creates the risk that an ever-increasing number of prisoners will be segregated – an all-too-easy answer to managing mental-health issues and other needs that should be addressed through community supports rather than by restrictive confinement.” - Senator Kim Pate

LIVING BETTER

New guidelines on physical activity during pregnancy conclude that exercise should no longer be viewed as an acceptable risk or a nice idea, Alex Hutichson writes. Instead, it’s a crucial part of a healthy pregnancy. The key recommendations are that pregnant women should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week, spread over at least three days a week, including a variety of aerobic and resistance-training activities. Hitting these goals, evidence suggests, reduces the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia by about 40 per cent, and reduces the risk of depression by a staggering 67 per cent.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

I gave up my smartphone and I’ve never felt so free

Like any smartphone, my 5C was great for checking e-mails, Twitter, and the occasional Facebook message. It was a little too great at these actions ... My use of the thing quickly evolved to something akin to a glorified fidget spinner. Pulling down on feeds that are already up-to-date is addictive. It felt unhealthy.

Without any apps sending push notifications and only direct text messages coming in, the number of times my phone buzzes each day has plummeted. I may not be privy to my friends’ spicy memes, but my attention span has improved proportionately. - Jake Howell

Vancouver teacher is schooling educators on the value of inclusive classrooms

Shelley Moore learned her biggest lesson from beneath a classroom desk – one that would shape the direction of her career, Caroline Alphonso writes.

A new teacher in the Richmond, B.C., school district, Ms. Moore was assigned to work with high-school students who had significant disabilities. Early in her career, she faced a particular challenge: coaching a 17-year-old autistic boy who was visually and hearing impaired and felt safest when under his desk.

She learned that the teen loved math, and so she would use flashcards to ask him related questions. But he would sit there, under his desk, seemingly inattentive and flipping through the pages of a dictionary.

It wasn’t until a few days later that Ms. Moore noticed he was working out the math problems and then flipping to that numerical page in the dictionary. It was a transformational moment that would, almost a decade later, take her work beyond the four walls of that classroom and make her an unofficial but highly sought-after guide on inclusive education.

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.