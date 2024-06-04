Evening Update: Ottawa showed frequent disregard for contracting rules, Auditor-General finds

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Auditor-General Karen Hogan released reports today touching on Ottawa’s contracting procedures, its green tech funding arm and the government’s ability to fend off cyberattacks.

Hogan found that federal departments and Crown corporations often disregarded contracting rules as they awarded global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. more than $200-million in contracts since 2011. The audit determined that often McKinsey did not demonstrate value for money.

Directors at Sustainable Development Technology Canada, the main funding arm for green technology, are resigning after the Auditor-General’s report today detailed conflict-of-interest breaches and ineligible funding. SDTC will be folded into the National Research Council of Canada, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced.

Hogan’s last major finding from today was that three key federal agencies lacked the tools to protect Canadians from cybercrime. She described breakdowns in response, co-ordination, enforcement, tracking, and analysis between and across the organizations. She looked at the RCMP, the Communications Security Establishment cyberspy agency and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Modi claims victory in Indian election, vows to continue with his agenda despite drop in support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared victory today for his alliance in India’s general election, claiming a mandate to push forward with his agenda, even though his party lost seats to a stronger-than-expected opposition which pushed back against his mixed economic record and polarizing politics.

Modi’s win was only the second time an Indian leader has retained power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister. But it’s also the first time his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party did not secure a majority on its own since its sweep to power in 2014, meaning he will need the support of other parties in his coalition. It’s a stunning blow for 73-year-old Modi, who had hoped for a landslide victory.

New Brunswick travel nursing contracts lacked oversight, created risk, audit finds

New Brunswick spent more than $173-million on private travel nurses over two years, according to an Auditor-General’s report. The report singles out the province’s francophone health authority for failing to properly oversee payments to Toronto company Canadian Health Labs for staff, rental cars, hotels and other expenses.

Auditor-General Paul Martin noted in his report released today that the Vitalité Health Network conducted three internal audits on its dealings with Canadian Health Labs, but refused to share them with his office, so it’s unknown what risks those audits identified and if they were addressed.

Canadian Health Labs was the subject of a Globe and Mail investigation published this year that examined the rise of private agency nursing across the country.

Builders are just metres away from connecting the largest bridge ever built between Canada and the United States

For nearly six years, the largest bridge ever built between Canada and the United States has grown in two separate parts, extending toward each other from opposite banks of the Detroit River.

Now, the moment of contact is close at hand. Project managers say the final section of bridge deck destined to fill that gap will be bolted into place before the end of June.

When that feat is accomplished, the bridge will form a continuous span over the waterway that flows between Detroit and Windsor, Ont. While the bridge is still more than a year away from opening, the connection of the two halves signals a new era. For the first time in nearly a century, North America’s busiest border crossing is expanding – and it is doing so in grand style.

Open this photo in gallery: The Gordie Howe International Bridge is beginning to span across the Detroit River.Junfu Han/Eric Seals/Reuters

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Streaming companies must pay: Foreign streaming platforms including Netflix and Spotify will together have to pay about $200-million a year to support Canadian music, screen, local radio and television under the online streaming act, as fears were raised that some of the costs could be passed on to consumers.

New U.S.-Mexico border measures: Migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border could be denied the chance to claim asylum and quickly deported or turned back to Mexico under new restrictions announced today as part of a sweeping enforcement effort by U.S. President Joe Biden.

35th anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown: The square in Beijing had checkpoints and police vehicles today as China tried to silence the 35th anniversary of a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Hong Kong police arrested four people and swarmed a handful of others who tried to protest or commemorate as the effort extended beyond the mainland.

Biden says Netanyahu prolonging war: U.S. President Joe Biden said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu may be stalling on ending the war in Gaza for political reasons, according to an interview with Time magazine released today.

BlackBerry asks to throw out some claims: BlackBerry Ltd. has asked a court to throw out some claims by a former female executive suing the company and CEO John Giamatteo for sexual harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination, stating she was let go amid a corporate restructuring owing to her “habitual mistreatment of her co-workers.”

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday to a near one-week low as signs of faltering global economic growth pressured commodity-linked stocks. Equities on Wall Street, however, ended a shade higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 138.51 points at 21,978.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 140.26 points at 38,711.29. The S&P 500 index was up 7.94 points at 5,291.34,while the Nasdaq composite was up 28.38 points at 16,857.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents US compared with 73.34 cents US on Monday.

TALKING POINTS

Women deserve better breast cancer screening – and that doesn’t just mean more of the same

“But to make a reasoned personal choice, you need good personalized information. And that’s the rub. We don’t have great cancer data, and what we have is largely inaccessible to the public.” – André Picard

Ontario must fold on glitzy gambling ads

“One thing never seen in alcohol advertisements – because it’s illegal – is a pitch for the fun and thrills to be had from knocking back a few drinks. But there is no such prohibition for gambling ads in Ontario, which extol the fist-pumping good times of doubling down and the life-changing, wide-eyed wonder of winning big jackpots.” – The Editorial Board

Dear Zachary Quinto: Restaurants don’t need your bad attitude

“It’s sad when these conflicts boil over because most customers are wonderful and appreciative. A small portion are monsters whose favourite part of dining is paying for the right to be cruel to service staff.” – Corey Mintz

LIVING BETTER

Six strategies to boost mental health

Are you feeling apathetic or melancholy because of personal setbacks or a tough news cycle? You’re not alone. Psychologist Jillian Roberts shares the positive psychology strategies she’s learned to help boost your mood and general outlook on life. A simple and helpful example is to schedule your life to ensure you have a weekly event to look forward to, like trying a new restaurant or going out for a movie. Anything that brings you pleasure. It’s a reminder that we have the power to construct our lives.

TODAY’S LONG READ

As vet’s legal saga ends with suspended licence, access to pet medication could widen – or close

Open this photo in gallery: Veterinarian Howard Covant is photographed at his Richmond Hill clinic on May 29, 2024. Covant will have his license suspended temporarily after losing his case where he supplied a pharmacy with medication.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Veterinarian Howard Covant of Bayview Seven Animal Hospital in Richmond Hill, Ont. has for years been a key figure in Ontario advocating for pet owners to be able to fill prescriptions for animal medications at pharmacies.

At the moment, he’s been suspended from practicing as a vet for helping a pharmacist stock medication for pets. His fight is reaching a tipping point after the Ontario Legislature passed a law reforming the oversight of veterinary medicine that could either swing the door open for more pharmacists to dispense drugs for pets – or shut it tight.

