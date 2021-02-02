Evening Update: Ottawa signs tentative deal with Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine in Canada; Kremlin critic Navalny sentenced to more than two years in jail

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada signs tentative deal with Novavax to make its COVID-19 vaccine at new Montreal facility

Ottawa has signed a tentative agreement for Novavax to produce millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Canada once it’s approved for use here, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

The U.S. company submitted its vaccine to Health Canada for regulatory approval this past Friday. If it is approved, a new National Research Council facility in Montreal will begin pumping out doses when the building is finished later this year.

It would be the first COVID-19 vaccine to be produced in Canada. The issue of domestic production has been increasingly in the spotlight amid shipment delays and cancellations by foreign companies including Moderna and Pfizer, as well as EU moves that may restrict exports.

Internationally, public-health officials in the United Kingdom have found a mutation of the British coronavirus variant that scientists fear could make it more resistant to vaccines.

Opinion: “That sound you hear is of anger simmering across the country. People are sick and tired of this bloody disease, yes. But they’ve also had it with the incompetence of our political leaders, not to mention their shocking lack of spine.” - Gary Mason

Russian court sentences Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny to more than two years in jail

Alexey Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, was found guilty today of breaking the terms of his suspended sentence for economic crimes, and the remaining two and a half years will now be converted to jail time. His legal team immediately said they would appeal the decision.

As Globe senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon reports, Navalny knew it would likely be his last chance to address the public for a long time, so he lobbed every barbed word he was allowed to speak in court at Putin, the man he blames for his imprisonment, his nerve-agent poisoning last year and what he sees as the decline of his country. “I mortally offended him by surviving … And then I committed an even more serious offence: I didn’t run and hide.”

Navalny knew he faced almost certain arrest when he decided to re-enter Russia on Jan. 17 after recovering in Germany, and his decision to return and challenge the Kremlin has galvanized opposition supporters. Tens of thousands have joined massive nationwide protests over the past two weekends.

Trump aimed mob ‘like a loaded cannon’ toward U.S. Capitol, Democrats say in legal brief

Donald Trump endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters “like a loaded cannon” at the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats said today in making their most detailed case yet for why the former president should be convicted and permanently barred from office.

Trump denied the allegations through his lawyers and called the trial unconstitutional.

The filings offer the first public glimpse of the arguments that will be presented to the Senate at Trump’s impeachment trial beginning next week.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is selling its energy business Enwave

After nearly a decade of growth, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is selling Enwave, an urban energy-systems business, to several institutional investors, including Ontario Teachers Pension Plan.

The deal splits Enwave’s Canadian business from its U.S. operations. Brookfield says the deal is valued at US$4.1-billion, including the assumption of debt, but did not disclose the price the buyers are paying for Enwave’s stock.

Teachers, in its own announcement, said it and its partner, Australia’s IFM Investors, will acquire the Canadian operations in a transaction valued at $2.8-billion, including assumption of debt.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Bezos to exit as Amazon CEO: Jeff Bezos will move to the role of Amazon’s executive chair in the third quarter and be replaced by Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy as chief executive officer, the company said as it releaed results that beat estimates for holiday quarter sales.

Breast cancer now most common: Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, accounting for nearly 12 per cent of new cases each year worldwide, the World Health Organization says.

B.C. gold mine accident: One person is presumed dead and another two are injured after an accident at New Gold’s New Afton underground gold mine west of Kamloops early this morning.

RIP Captain Tom Moore and Hal Holbrook: Britain’s Captain Tom Moore, the Second World War veteran who lifted spirits by raising millions of pounds for health service workers battling the coronavirus, has died at 100 after he contracted COVID-19. Hal Holbrook, the award-winning character actor who toured the world for more than 50 years as Mark Twain in a one-man show and gave the advice to “follow the money” in All the President’s Men” has died at 95.

Open this photo in gallery Captain Tom Moore does a lap of his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, 50 miles north of London, on April 16, 2020. AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Historic Super Bowl for women: When the NFL championship game is played this Sunday, down judge Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. On the sidelines, two women will be coaching - another first: Maral Javadifar, assistant strength and conditioning coach, and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust will work the game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks finished up sharply for a second straight day, helped by gains in Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet ahead of their results and by optimism over progress on a U.S. pandemic relief package. Canada’s TSX also posted a healthy advance, even as shares in silver stocks reversed much of their stellar gains and highflying BlackBerry shares took a harsh tumble.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 475.57 points, or 1.57 per cent, to 30,687.48, the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 3,826.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 209.38 points, or 1.56 per cent, to end at 13,612.78.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 128.04 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 17,874.49.

TALKING POINTS

Ottawa wants airlines to give us refunds. Ten months after Air Canada cancelled my flight, I can’t even get my voucher

“I don’t fault Air Canada for not offering full refunds. I do fault the airline for making it near impossible to use the alternative that has been offered.” - Ashley Nunes, director of competition policy, R Street Institute

Keystone XL may be dead but Canada’s interprovincial trade barriers are alive and well

“Canadian exporters at all scales and from all sectors should have interprovincial and international options on where to export. We cannot have those options if we do not build the necessary infrastructure.” - Kent Follows, economist and associate program director, University of Calgary

LIVING BETTER

Connect with historical traditions and learn a skill that’s spot on for pandemic times: making soap. Join Jana G. Pruden and Natalie Pepin, who teaches homesteading skills, Indigenous arts and ancestral crafts, for the latest session of The Globe’s Craft Club tonight at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook and at tgam.ca/craftclub. Find out what ingredients and equipment you’ll need here, and keep up to date on other activities with our Facebook group.

TODAY’S LONG READ

A Canadian diplomat ordered ‘Wu-Han’ T-shirts. Now China is furious

The Chinese government has found a new cause for anger against Canada: a Canadian diplomat’s order of hip-hop-inspired T-shirts emblazoned with a bat-like image around the words “Wu-Han.”

The design is a play on the iconic emblem of the Wu-Tang Clan, the New York rap group that helped define the sound of the 1990s. That logo’s design evokes a pair of wings, but does not depict a bat – it is a stylized W, as its creator has made clear.

That distinction, however, was lost on the Chinese internet – and now China’s government, which has hauled in Canadian representatives for a formal démarche about the T-shirts, demanding answers. Read Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story here.

