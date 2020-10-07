Evening Update: Ottawa to ban some single-use plastics next year; what to look for in tonight’s U.S. vice-presidential debate

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ottawa to ban some single-use plastics, such as straws and grocery bags, next year

Single-use plastic straws and grocery bags are among six items the federal government plans to ban in 2021, in a move that is part of a broader bid to divert plastic from landfills and classify it as a toxic substance.

At a press conference today, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson released the list – a key part of the minority Liberal government’s 2019 election promises. It includes stir sticks, six-pack rings, plastic cutlery and food take-out containers made from hard-to-recycle plastics.

The government says it will consult on its plans until December. It can expect significant pushback from industry groups and the Alberta government, which have already voiced their concerns about Ottawa’s plans, in particular the toxic classification.

Opinion: We are all plastic people now, in ways we can’t see – and can no longer ignore - Rick Smith

Pence vs. Harris: What to look for in tonight’s U.S. vice-presidential debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will face off at 9 p.m. ET in what is expected to be the most consequential vice-presidential debate in recent memory.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s hospitalization this week with COVID-19 has upended the election. And the pandemic has raised the stakes for Harris and Pence, who will be responsible not only for defending their campaign’s priorities, but for showing voters that they are capable of stepping in to lead the White House if needed.

Here are five things to watch, including how they handle pandemic politics, whether their presidential running mates are too old to serve as well as race and gender issues.

And here is how to follow tonight’s debate live.

The latest coronavirus news: Canadian cases up 40 per cent in past week, Tam says

The number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in Canada increased 40 per cent in the past week compared with the previous one, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said today. The average daily count of new cases hit 2,052 over the past seven days, nearly 10 times the low it reached in July, she said in a statement.

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario, which together account for about 80 per cent of the country’s infections. But new cases in Quebec dropped to 900 after authorities reported more than 1,000 new daily infections for five consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Ontario unveiled personal protective equipment grants for small-business owners, and says it plans to make take-out alcohol permanent for restaurants and bars, as the business community continued to press for more supports amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In the United States, Donald Trump’s doctor said today the President has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, as the Republican seeks ways to revive his struggling re-election bid with four weeks left until Election Day. Since returning to the White House Monday, Trump has not been seen in public or on video, although he’s been active on Twitter. Late yesterday, one of his closest advisers, Stephen Miller, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Opinion: Ontario is scapegoating strippers in its pandemic response - Marci Warhaft

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

DA can obtain Trump’s tax returns, court rules: A U.S. federal appeals court says Manhattan’s district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records for a criminal probe into the president and his businesses.

Ex-policeman in George Floyd case posts bail: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, posted $1-million bail today and was released from prison.

Lafleur to resume cancer treatment: Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur is facing a recurrence of lung cancer, and the hospital treating him says he will begin immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

RIP, Johnny Nash: Johnny Nash, a singer-songwriter, actor and producer who rose from pop crooner to early reggae star with million-selling anthem I Can See Clearly Now, has died at 80.

Facebook lifts ban on Newfoundland company’s ad: Facebook has reversed its decision to prevent Gaze Seed Co. in St. John’s from using a photo of a pile of onions, which the social media giant had deemed “overtly sexual.”

Open this photo in gallery Photo from the ad. The Canadian Press

MARKET WATCH

U.S. and Canadian stocks closed sharply higher today as investors regained hope that at least a partial deal on more U.S. fiscal stimulus may happen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 530.70 points or 1.91 per cent to 28,303.46, the S&P 500 gained 58.42 points or 1.74 per cent to 3,419.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.00 points or 1.88 per cent to end at 11,364.60.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 192.17 points or 1.18 per cent at 16,428.30, with all major sectors rising.

LIVING BETTER

If you’ve been hunkered down in the kitchen since pandemic restrictions began, you could looking for ways to change up mealtime. Here are 14 new cookbooks to inspire your culinary adventures. They include offerings from such chefs as David Hawksworth, Nuit Regular and Matty Matheson, the latest in the plant-based Oh She Glows series and a carnivore’s guide to meat from chef-turned-butcher Peter Sanagan. And if you have room for dessert, there’s volumes on cookies, cakes and sweet treats.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Motel from Emmy Award-winning show Schitt’s Creek is up for sale

Open this photo in gallery Mike and Lisa Quesnelle check out the Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek in Orangeville, Ont. Galit Rodan

Jesse Tipping has a dream for the old motel he bought a few years ago – and things are looking pretty rosy on that front. The president of the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy in Ontario purchased the property a few years ago to house the teens who come from all over the world to attend his centre in the Hockley Valley.

But he also scored big time when, out of the blue, he received a call from a location manager inquiring about the place as a possible filming spot for a new CBC comedy. The rest is history – literally, as the show, Schitt’s Creek – became a breakaway hit and went on to sweep the Emmys in September with a record seven wins, making it the most-awarded comedy in a single year.

Tipping no longer uses the property for his students, and now that the Roses have said farewell to Schitt’s Creek, it’s time for him to do the same. Read Marsha Lederman’s full story here.

