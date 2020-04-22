Evening Update: Ottawa to spend $9-billion to help students amid COVID-19 pandemic; Nova Scotia shooter acted alone, RCMP says

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest on the coronavirus: Ottawa creates benefit to help students without summer jobs

The focus of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s press briefing this morning was $9-billion in new measures to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include:

The Canada emergency student benefit: $1,250 a month for students and recent graduates from May to August to address the shortage of summer jobs.

$1,250 a month for students and recent graduates from May to August to address the shortage of summer jobs. The Canada summer jobs: Expanded so that employers can receive up to 100 per cent of the minimum hourly wage for each employee.

Expanded so that employers can receive up to 100 per cent of the minimum hourly wage for each employee. New jobs: The creation of 76,000 placements for young people in sectors dealing with labour shortages.

For the student benefit, Parliament will need to be recalled in order to pass enabling legislation.

Opinion: The government should help seniors financially in this pandemic, but young adults must come first - Rob Carrick

Ontario care home testing: Ontario is directing its 34 local public health units to immediately develop a plan to test everyone in long-term care homes for COVID-19, acknowledging the “prevalence” of the coronavirus among staff who don’t show symptoms. Health officials say the nursing home death toll continues to rise, to a total of 399 residents and a personal support worker – more than half the total COVID-19 deaths in the province.

Germany’s loosening: The country is slowly emerging from several weeks of coronavirus lockdown, and into a period of cautious reopening, called ‘’lockerung,” or loosening. The world will be watching to see if Germany, which has so far been a model of pandemic response in terms of testing widely and keeping fatalities low, can maintain control over the spread of the virus – or whether further spikes will cause restrictions to tighten again.

Economic impact: Canada’s annual inflation rate tumbled to a near five-year low of 0.9 per cent in March, down from 2.2 per cent in February, as the coronavirus crisis and an oil supply war slashed gasoline prices, Statistics Canada says. Excluding gasoline prices, the rate in March was 1.7 per cent.

Early indicators are that the toll of the pandemic has deepened in the real estate market, at least in Toronto. Home sales plummeted 69 per cent in the first half of April compared with the previous year, amid the economic slowdown and jump in unemployment. That followed the 16-per-cent decline in sales in the latter part of March.

Read more:

Keep up to date: Here you can catch up on the latest coronavirus developments, including Quebec and Ontario premiers want military assistance at nursing homes

Nova Scotia shooter acted alone, RCMP says

The RCMP say they have confirmed that the shooter behind a weekend rampage in Nova Scotia that left 22 victims dead acted alone, but investigators are still looking into whether anyone assisted him leading up to the incident.

When the active shooter was on the loose Sunday morning, the U.S. Consulate in Halifax sent e-mailed alerts to its citizens warning of the danger at a time when the RCMP was using Twitter to communicate the news.

Questions have been raised as to why no emergency alerts were transmitted to Nova Scotians’ cellphones and TV screens during the events that would end in the gunman being shot dead.

Opinion: Will the rampage in Nova Scotia prove to be a pivotal moment in Canadian gun control? – A.J. Somerset

China lashes out at Canada for expressing concern over Hong Kong arrests

Beijing is lashing out at Canada for expressing concern over the arrest of key leaders in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, saying what Ottawa did “constitutes gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa in a statement accused Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne of making what it called “irresponsible remarks” over the arrests. He had urged all sides in the matter to exercise restraint, and said the protests that began in 2019 were in response to “legitimate concerns.”

This week Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor will mark their 500th day in captivity in China. They were detained in December, 2018, in apparent retaliation for the arrest that month in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, at the request of U.S. officials. Consular officials have not been able to meet with Kovrig and Spavor since January.

But Canadian officials have not mentioned Fan Wei, who like Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to death on drug charges last year at the height of Beijing’s rage over the arrest of Meng. Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe examines his case.

Reflections on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

Open this photo in gallery Spring Landscape Study, Ontario, Canada, April 2020. This photograph is from a new body of work Edward Burtynsky is creating while in isolation, focused on natural landscapes. (© EDWARD BURTYNSKY, COURTESY NICHOLAS METIVIER GALLERY, TORONTO/THE GLOBE AND MAIL) © Edward Burtynsky, courtesy Nicholas Metivier Gallery, Toronto/The Globe and Mail

“I had envisioned this day much differently, yet with COVID-19 forcing us all into isolation, the message of Earth Day seems more urgent than ever,” internationally renowned Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky writes. “... The future of life on this planet rests in our hands. There might one day soon be a vaccine for this virus, but there’s no vaccine for climate change.”

Meanwhile, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined calls for a combined effort to tackle coronavirus and the climate crisis, saying the 50th anniversary of Earth Day was the time to choose a “new way forward.”

In photos: A look at smog levels around the world before and after coronavirus lockdowns

Read more: A global pandemic casts humanity’s relationship to nature in stark relief

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

North Korean media mum on Kim Jong-un’s health: North Korean state media today made no mention of leader Kim Jong-un’s health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure.

More women join lawsuit against Nygard: Thirty-six more women, including Canadians, have added their names to a class-action lawsuit filed in New York alleging rape and sexual assault by fashion mogul Peter Nygard, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 46.

Women’s pro hockey to return: Professional women’s hockey is set to return to Canada, with the National Women’s Hockey League announcing it is expanding into Toronto, a year after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded because of financial instability.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks surged today as oil prices recovered some ground and the U.S. Congress looked on course to approve nearly US$500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 456.94 points or 1.99 per cent to 23,475.82, the S&P 500 gained 62.75 points or 2.29 per cent to 2,799.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.15 points or 2.81 per cent to close at 8,495.38.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 348.10 points or 2.5 per cent to 14,288.16.

LIVING BETTER

So you’ve binge-watched every Netflix show you can think of – now what? Maybe it’s time to return to one of the best friends from your commuting days: the podcast. Here are three new episodes to relax and inform you this week. They are the loopy meditation of a chill comedian, the pandemic news of the day delivered without panic, and one man’s easygoing curiosity of the creative process.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Is it the end of travel as we know it? Should it be?

With the pause button pushed, there is an opportunity for a reset, a chance to rethink why we travel and how to do it better. Only a few weeks into this unbelievable shutdown there are glimpses of a silver lining in the clouds of bad news: The Venetian canal water is clearing and fish are returning. The air in many of the world’s busiest cities is breathable again. The turbulence from cruise ships in ancient harbours has been suspended. Skies once cross-hatched with jet contrails are a crisp, deep blue. Car-free streets are ringing with the music of birdsong.

None of these conditions, dreamlike in their temporary beauty, will endure once the movement of life picks up again. But there is a viable hope that we will have learned what could be, and glimpsed a bit of what has been gained in the midst of such colossal loss.

The potential for smaller and smarter crowds in the places I visit is welcome. But I need to look in the mirror and examine myself as well. What do I contribute when I travel? What do I take? Is there some balance to my explorations, something more meaningful than simply the online purchase of carbon offsets? Read David Gillett’s full essay here.

