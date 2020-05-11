Evening Update: Ottawa unveils support for big companies with ‘strict’ conditions; Quebec reopens some elementary schools and daycares

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Ottawa unveils support for big companies with ‘strict’ conditions

The federal government today announced a new loan program to assist large businesses such as airlines and energy companies as they grapple with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic - but under “strict" conditions. To access the funds, companies must agree to put limits on dividends and executive pay, commit to Canada’s climate change goals, and to have never been convicted of tax evasion.

Details of the program, called the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility, are still being worked out. It’s aimed at large companies that can’t get financing from private lenders. “These are bridge loans - not bailouts," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his news conference.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada and the U.S. are working on plans to deal with an increase in cross-border traffic as economies reopen in both countries. The current ban on non-essential travel first imposed in March is set to expire on May 21.

Quebec cautiously reopens some elementary schools and daycares

In Quebec, children began heading back to class today for the first time since March as elementary schools and daycares reopened outside the Montreal area. Safety measures include staff wearing masks or face shields, plenty of hand washing and sanitizer, and dots on the ground to mark proper distancing. Libraries, gyms and cafeterias remain closed.

Premier François Legault says the situation in Montreal remains “fragile” and a reopening of schools and shops planned there for May 25 could be further delayed. But he also rejected calls to isolate the city from the rest of the province.

Read more: As Quebec schools open, researchers tackle a big unknown: What role do children play in the spread of COVID-19?

Catch up: Cargill shuts down Quebec plant after 64 workers test positive for COVID-19

In other Canadian news: Manitoba Hydro is laying off 600 to 700 employees for four months after the province directed it to save costs during the economic downturn.

The Ontario legislature will sit tomorrow and is expected to extend the province’s state of emergency to June 2, past its current expiry of May 12.

Newfoundland and Labrador is lifting some public health restrictions today, allowing businesses such as law firms and other professional services to reopen as well as regulated child-care centres, with some restrictions.

On the international front: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt at a gradual reopening of that country has gotten off to a rocky start with contradictory messages and growing confusion. Yesterday, he announced plans to ease some of the restrictions over the course of the next two months but provided few details. The 51-page document the government released failed to bring much clarity.

Meanwhile, in Germany, a surge in new coronavirus cases after the first steps to ease a lockdown has sounded global alarm over a potential second wave. It’s reproduction rate – the number of people each person with the disease goes on to infect – had sprung back to 1.1. A rate that stays above 1 means the virus is spreading exponentially.

Canadian Nicholas Johnson named first black valedictorian in Princeton’s history

Montreal’s Nicholas Johnson is making history as the first black valedictorian at Princeton University since the school’s founding 274 years ago. He is set to be honoured at the virtual commencement on May 31.

Johnson racked up academic accolades as a operations research and financial engineering student at Princeton and plans to pursue his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology next fall.

Open this photo in gallery (Photo by Lisa Festa, Center for Career Development/Princeton University) Lisa Festa, Center for Career Development/Princeton University

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Cusson exits leadership race: Former Drummondville mayor Alexandre Cusson has dropped his bid for leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party, leaving the only remaining candidate, former cabinet minister Dominique Anglade, to be acclaimed as leader.

Partial remains identified from helicopter crash: Officials have identified the partial remains of Canadian Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, the second victim to be found after last month’s military helicopter crash into the Mediterranean Sea. The remains of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, already repatriated, were expected to arrive in Halifax today.

Weapons used in N.S. shooting: The RCMP says three of the four semi-automatic weapons used by a gunman during last month’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia are believed to have come from the United States.

Calder Cup cancelled: Calder Cup will not be handed out for the first time since 1936, after the American Hockey League cancelled the rest of its season.

RIP, Jerry Stiller: Comedy veteran Jerry Stiller, who launched his career opposite wife Anne Meara in the 1950s and re-emerged four decades later as the hysterically high-strung Frank Costanza on TV’s Seinfeld, has died at 92, his son Ben Stiller announced on Twitter.

Open this photo in gallery Jerry Stiller, with wife and comedy partner Anne Meara, who predeceased him in 2015. (Stefano Paltera/AP) The Associated Press

MARKET WATCH

Global equities were mixed today as investors weighed a jump in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Germany against signs that more parts of the U.S. economy could soon emerge from economic lockdown.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.33 points or 0.45 per cent to 24,221.99, the S&P 500 gained 0.39 points or 0.01 per cent to 2,930.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.02 points or 0.78 per cent to end at 9,192.34.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 136.66 points or 0.91 per cent at 15,103.22, led higher by Shopify, as the tech sector continues to thrive.

TALKING POINTS

Bad week exposes a crack in the NHL’s wholesome image

“[Bobby Orr] reminds us of a time when hockey players were working-class gentlemen, rough-and-tumble types as courtly off the ice as they were vicious on it. .. He’s also starting to seem a little like real estate – God isn’t making any more of him.” - Cathal Kelly

Murder hornets are another part of the hostile ‘new normal'

“Dread has overwhelmed us this spring, with COVID-19 in the vanguard, destroying lives and livelihoods with brutal impartiality. So perhaps it was inevitable that ‘murder hornets’ should gain traction because they intuitively belonged to the new landscape, as yet another blight sent to punish the human race.” - Tom Nicholson, freelance journalist

LIVING BETTER

You may be paying more than you think for lottery tickets you buy online, at least if you pay by credit card. Banks generally consider online lottery ticket sales to be cash-like transactions, meaning they’re processed as cash advances and subject to extra fees and interest that starts racking up from the date of purchase. It’s an outrageous cash grab, writes Rita Trichur, who adds it’s disingenuous for Ontario Lottery and Gaming to deflect blame on financial institutions.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Infidelity in the time of coronavirus: the cover stories and ethics of affairs amid home isolation orders

In tense times, some people are turning outside their marriages for a release valve. Some of these adulterers are waiting out the quarantine, only communicating online for the time being. Others are risking more, breaking home isolation rules to carry on extramarital affairs in person. Their cover stories are dwindling: grocery-store trips and solo walks are the last remaining excuses to leave the house.

Always complicated, infidelity is even more consequential now, experts say. Today, affairs involve several layers of betrayal: Those who stray not only break the marriage vows, they deceive spouses through a major global crisis, possibly risking a husband or wife’s health. Read Zosia Bielski’s full story here.

