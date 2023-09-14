Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ottawa will be removing sales tax from new rental construction, effective immediately, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today. Trudeau is also calling on provincial governments to do the same, in an effort to encourage more construction to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

The government will also require municipal governments to end exclusionary zoning and build apartments near public transit in order to qualify for the federal housing accelerator fund.

Ottawa is also urging grocery stories to stabilize grocery prices and has invited leaders of grocery chains to a meeting in the capital. Trudeau says his government is considering new tax measures if grocery stores don’t have a plan by Thanksgiving.

The announcement comes the day after Trudeau announced targeted local funding under a previous program to speed up housing construction in London, Ont.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Flooding death toll soars in Libya’s coastal city of Derna

The death toll in the Libyan city of Derna has climbed to 11,300 as search efforts continue after two dams collapsed during a storm and contributed to massive flooding in the coastal town.

A further 10,100 people are still reported missing, according to aid group Libyan Crescent.

Previously, health authorities had put the death toll at 5,500.

Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden. Here’s what to know

Donald Trump’s Republican allies in Congress are working to impeach President Joe Biden over allegations that Biden wielded his power to help his son Hunter make money. They have so far turned up no evidence of this.

But the proceedings introduce a wild card into the 2024 presidential race, in which Biden and Trump look set to face off again, just as Trump is preparing for four criminal trials.

So, what did Hunter do? And how is Joe Biden tied to his son’s actions? Here’s what you need to know.

In related news, Hunter Biden was criminally charged today with deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm. As well, Trump will not face trial next month in Georgia after a judge ruled today that the former president and 16 others accused of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election will be tried separately from two lawyers – Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro – in the case.

Global progressive leaders join Trudeau at Montreal summit to discuss threats to democracy, human rights

Tony Blair and British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer and other global figures are set to attend a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal this weekend to discuss among other issues, the rise of the right around the world, threats to democracy and human rights.

The 2023 Global Progress Action Summit, which will also be attended by former prime ministers Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, Sanna Marin of Finland and Magdalena Andersson of Sweden is being seen as a show of strength of the centre left.

The invitation-only summit this Saturday is the biggest gathering of left-leaning leaders in 15 years, said organizer Canada 2020, a think tank.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Businesses to get extra time to pay back CEBA loans, Trudeau announces: The initial repayment deadline is moving to Jan. 18, 2024, to get businesses through the busy holiday season. And the final deadline will be extended by a full year to Dec. 31, 2026.

Ukraine attacks Russian air defences: Ukraine struck Russian air defence systems near the town of Yevpatoriya in the west of occupied Crimea in a long-range overnight attack on Thursday, the Ukrainian military said. Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement that its air defences had shot down 11 drones overnight over the peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. It made no mention of any damage.

TikTok videos played in court during Lich, Barber trial: Defence lawyers who represent Ottawa truck convoy organizer Chris Barber played a series of TikTok videos in court Thursday that feature their client encouraging protesters to remain peaceful during demonstrations in early 2022, as well as a video of him denouncing someone burning a Canadian flag.

Real or AI?: Can you tell AI-generated photos from ones taken by actual humans? Take this quiz to find out.

Hurricane watches issued for parts of East Coast: Residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick are being warned to prepare for power outages and localized flooding as hurricane Lee is expected to become a powerful post-tropical storm on Saturday when it makes landfall in the region.

Myanmar’s media has become another victim of the country’s civil war: While many journalists remained in Myanmar after the 2021 coup, determined to try to hold the military to account and cover the growing conflict, there have been increasing numbers fleeing to Thailand as the situation has become more and more dangerous.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. and Canadian stocks ended higher on Thursday as hotter-than-expected economic data eased worries about a recession without raising fears of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week, while Arm Holdings soared in its stock market debut.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 288.90 points at 20,567.84. It was the S&P/TSX composite index’s biggest advance since June 2 and its highest closing level since July 31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 331.58 points at 34,907.11. The S&P 500 index was up 37.66 points at 4,505.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 112.47 points at 13,926.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 73.80 cents US on Wednesday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Immigrants didn’t cause our failings. We did that all by ourselves

“Blaming immigrants for our homegrown problems is a double defeat. It opens the door to the horrifying mainstream xenophobia that contemporary Canada has so far escaped, while closing the door on the very people who are our best chance at overcoming these challenges, resulting from decades of made-in-Canada complacency and neglect.” – Daniel Bernhard

The foreign interference film we deserve: Mr. Chong goes to Washington

“As the proceedings in Washington show, there is another option open to the Liberals: not to merely repeat the mantra that they take foreign interference seriously, but to take actions to demonstrate that seriousness.” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

Shows and films to watch this fall

This fall, if you’re looking for a reality competition show that brings the wholesome comfort of The Great Canadian Baking Show? The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down on CBC might be for you. For fans of Downton Abbey, Bridgerton and early 20th century American literature, Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers is a must-watch. If you’re more into films, indie romcom She Came to Me features Anne Hathaway and a cast of neurotic basket-cases trying to find happiness in New York. Pedro Almodovar’s two short films are being packaged together with star-studded casts featuring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascale, and Tilda Swinton. See other under-the-radar movie picks from Barry Hertz.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Insite, North American’s first safe injection site, turns 20 as overdose crisis evolves

Open this photo in gallery: A man pauses for a moment as he looks over 1,000 crosses during a vigil at Crab Park in Vancouver's east side May 6, 2008.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

In 2003, Vancouver was facing a double-barelled public health crisis. It was seeing a surge in overdose deaths along with a rise in HIV and hepatitis C cases, the result of sharing syringes.

Insite, North America’s first public supervised consumption site, would be credited with dramatically curbing needle-sharing and reducing blood-borne infections in Vancouver. Overdose deaths fell and would remain stable for a decade.

But that milestone takes place against the backdrop of a new public health crisis.

A drug supply awash with fentanyl, benzodiazepines and other adulterants has driven the death rate up tenfold, and the debates over supervised consumption are now being applied to a new hot-button issue in harm reduction: a safer drug supply. Andrea Woo reports.

Evening Update is written by Prajakta Dhopade. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.